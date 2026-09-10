Collaboration combines advanced ventilation technology with AI-driven clinical intelligence to support more proactive, data-driven respiratory management

Hamilton Medical, Inc. and Etiometry today announced a U.S. partnership to bring AI-driven, data-supported respiratory intelligence to intensive care teams managing mechanically ventilated patients. The collaboration combines Hamilton Medical's advanced ventilation technology and high-fidelity ventilator data with Etiometry's AI-powered Clinical Intelligence Platform to help clinicians transform complex, continuously generated patient data into actionable insights at the bedside.

Together, the companies aim to advance respiratory care from ventilation capability to continuous, AI-supported respiratory management, helping care teams identify meaningful changes in patient condition, assess evolving respiratory needs, and make more timely and consistent clinical decisions.

Hamilton Medical brings best-in-class ventilation solutions, including Adaptive Support Ventilation (ASV), which continuously adapts ventilation to a patient's respiratory mechanics. Etiometry complements these capabilities by integrating high-frequency ventilator data with other clinical and physiologic data in real time and applying advanced analytics and AI to contextualize patient trajectories and surface clinically relevant insights. These insights are designed to augment-not replace-clinical judgment.

"Critical care teams are surrounded by an enormous amount of data, but the real value comes from turning that data into insights they can act on," said Shane Cooke, CEO of Etiometry. "Our partnership with Hamilton Medical brings together deep expertise in ventilation with AI-driven clinical intelligence to give care teams a more complete view of their patients, helping them review timely clinically relevant changes, support consistent use of hospital-defined protocols, and make more informed decisions.

The collaboration will initially focus on key opportunities across the mechanical ventilation journey, including support for timely clinician review of hospital-defined acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS) and oxygenation criteria, visualization of adherence to hospital-defined lung-protective ventilation targets, and standardized clinician assessment of extubation readiness. By integrating ventilator and clinical data, the combined approach can automatically calculate key respiratory parameters-including P/F and S/F ratios, oxygenation index (OI), and oxygen saturation index (OSI)-plus display and trend them alongside ventilator settings and other clinical data. This can help care teams review changes in respiratory status, recognize deviations from hospital-defined targets, and support clinician reassessment for when intervention may be appropriate.

"The future of ventilation is not only about delivering advanced therapy, but also about helping clinicians make the most of the rich data generated throughout that therapy," said Robert Hamilton, CEO of Hamilton Medical. "By combining Hamilton Medical's ventilation expertise with Etiometry's AI-driven clinical intelligence, we see an exciting opportunity to provide care teams with deeper, more actionable insights throughout the patient's respiratory journey."

By connecting advanced ventilation technology with AI-driven clinical intelligence, Hamilton Medical and Etiometry are working toward a more integrated approach to respiratory care-turning continuous data into meaningful insight and helping ICU teams move from reactive management toward more proactive, personalized care.

About Hamilton Medical

In 1983, Hamilton Medical was founded with a vision: To develop Intelligent Ventilation solutions that make life easier for patients in critical care and for the people who care for them. Today, Hamilton Medical is a leading manufacturer of critical care and prehospital ventilation solutions for a variety of patient groups, applications, and environments.

About Etiometry

Founded in 2010, Etiometry offers an AI-driven clinical intelligence platform designed to help critical care clinicians make data-driven, proactive decisions. By leveraging advanced analytics and AI-powered insights, the company empowers care teams to detect subtle changes in patient conditions, prevent complications, and improve recovery times.

Etiometry has received 11 FDA clearances and is trusted by leading healthcare institutions worldwide, including top-ranked academic medical centers and pediatric hospitals. The company is committed to advancing patient safety, improving clinical efficiency, and lowering the cost of care through smarter data utilization. To learn more, visit www.etiometry.com

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Samantha Liebhard, Bellmont Partners

samantha@bellmontpartners.com