TransferMate and Serrala partner to bring global payments into finance automation workflows

DUBLIN, Sept. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TransferMate, the world's leading provider of embedded B2B payments infrastructure, has today announced a partnership with Serrala, the global leader in finance process automation, to embed global payment capabilities directly into Serrala's finance automation platform.

The partnership will enable Serrala's global customer base of more than 2,800 organizations to access TransferMate's payment infrastructure through a full API integration, bringing payment initiation and processing into existing financial workflows.

Serrala customers operating across complex international payment environments will be able to use a single, integrated payment provider rather than relying on multiple bank portals. Through TransferMate's global payments infrastructure, which at 100 licenses is the largest regulated fintech payments infrastructure in the world, Serrala customers will gain access to global payment rails, intelligent payment routing, competitive foreign exchange execution and local settlement capabilities, helping businesses make international payments faster, more transparently and efficiently.

The collaboration will initially focus on payables, with the potential to expand into additional capabilities, helping Serrala customers further automate and optimise their spend.

"Finance teams are under increasing pressure to simplify processes, improve visibility and operate more efficiently across borders," said Gary Conroy, President and Chief Commercial Officer at TransferMate. "Our partnership with Serrala brings payments directly into the financial workflows where those decisions are already being made. By combining Serrala's expertise in finance automation with TransferMate's global payments infrastructure, we can help enterprises streamline international payables, improve the supplier experience and gain greater control over their global payments."

For Serrala, the partnership marks a significant expansion of its finance automation capabilities into payments, providing customers with an end-to-end experience from financial process automation through to payment execution. TransferMate will serve as Serrala's exclusive payments partner, helping customers eliminate fragmented payment processes and access global payment capabilities without leaving the Serrala platform.

"Payments are a critical part of the finance process, and our customers increasingly expect those processes to be connected, automated and easy to manage," said Jan Bakker, SVP Payments at Serrala. "By partnering with TransferMate, we can extend our automation capabilities into global payments and give customers a more seamless way to manage international payables. Together, we are helping finance teams reduce complexity while improving speed, transparency and control."

The partnership further strengthens TransferMate's position within the office of the CFO and embedded payments ecosystem, bringing its infrastructure to enterprises already using Serrala for treasury, accounts receivable, accounts payable, cash application and working capital automation.

By embedding payments within a mission-critical financial platform, the collaboration is designed to deliver greater customer value while creating a scalable route to new markets and payment volumes for TransferMate.

About TransferMate:

TransferMate is a leading provider of embedded B2B payments technology, helping companies, software providers & financial institutions to streamline their global receivables, payments, & local account needs. TransferMate owns the largest E-Money / payment license network of any fintech, regulated in 93 jurisdictions and owning 100 licenses. www.transfermate.com

About Serrala

Serrala is the global market leader and innovator in finance process automation. Its award-winning suite of applications gives finance leaders the power to evolve, optimize their working capital and streamline all workflows, planning, and compliance, by automating all operational processes across Accounts Receivables, Accounts Payable, Payments and Treasury. www.serrala.com

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