Castleforge: One Golden Lane launches to market, delivering 120,000 sq ft of premium office space

120,000+ sq ft Grade A development will deliver much-needed premium office space to the supply-constrained London market

One Golden Lane provides 7,000 sq ft of terraces and roof gardens and 3,900 sq ft of wellness and community space

LONDON, Sept. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- London based real estate investment firm Castleforge has launched One Golden Lane to market, its 120,000+ square feet of Grade A office redevelopment in the City of London.

The milestone was marked with an event at One Golden Lane on 9 September 2026.

Situated between the iconic Barbican Centre and Golden Lane estates, and four minutes from the Elizabeth Line at Farringdon, the building is now complete and available to occupiers.

The completion comes at a demanding time for the City's office market. With Grade A vacancy in prime City locations down to just 1.9%, occupiers are competing for a limited pool of best-in-class, well located spaces.[1]

One Golden Lane responds to that demand with over 120,000 square feet of flexible, sustainable, modern office space across 12 storeys.

The space includes 7,000 square feet of terraces and roof gardens designed by Chelsea Flower Show Gold Medallist Andy Sturgeon, a statement double-height lobby and café, and 3,900 square feet of wellness and community space designed to support modern working patterns.

Originally designed by Tate Britain architect Sidney Smith, the Grade II listed development retains its heritage features including the 1896 façade, with its upper storeys offering commanding views across the Barbican.

Sustainability was designed into the scheme at the highest level. One Golden Lane retains 95% of the existing building and is the first London scheme to reuse over 5 tonnes of reclaimed steel from the same site.

The development is targeting BREEAM 'Outstanding' certification, with integrated urban greening throughout and 100% renewable energy powering operations.

Beyond a workplace, One Golden Lane also delivers lasting social value. The building's retained heritage space, once home to the renowned Cripplegate Institute, now houses the Proud Places Hub, a permanent creative and heritage skills space for young Londoners delivered in partnership with Heritage of London Trust.

Michael Kovacs, Founding Partner of Castleforge, said: "One Golden Lane brings 120,000 square feet of best-in-class office space to a part of the City where demand for it far outstrips what is available. Sitting a stone's throw from the Elizabeth line, it's one of the best-connected buildings on the market right now.

"Occupiers are competing hard for well located, sustainable buildings that meet their people's expectations. Very little of this calibre is coming through, especially in a building that keeps the character of its heritage while working for the way people want to work today."

Matthew Reid, Head of Development and Asset Management at Castleforge, said: "Delivering a building of this quality within a Grade II listed structure has been a considerable undertaking.

"The team has created a genuinely modern workplace without losing the character of the 1896 building, from the restored façade through to the terraces and roof gardens."

With City development starts falling sharply and only a handful of large Grade A options available in core locations, the supply of best-in-class space is set to tighten further. Just 21 Grade A options are available now or within the next six months for occupiers seeking 100,000 sq ft or more, against 41 active requirements of that size, and only five sit in core submarkets.[2]

One Golden Lane forms part of Castleforge's wider London pipeline, which alongside 75 London Wall, Mark Lane and Vintners Place represent more than 1m sq ft of prime office space within the City, one of the largest single-developer contributions to the City's prime office supply.

The development has been delivered by Castleforge's in-house investment, development management team, with construction by Midgard and financing from Cheyne Capital and Apollo.

Notes to Editors

Castleforge:

Castleforge is an investment firm with a clear purpose: to create places, products and platforms that transform the experience of the built environment, increasing prosperity, productivity, opportunity and sustainability. Based in London, the firm has invested almost £2 billion of asset value throughout the UK and Europe since its founding in 2010. Castleforge Partners Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority. To find out more, visit https://castleforge.com

[1] Savills, 6 August 2026: Central London Office Market Watch

[2] Savills, 6 August 2026: Central London Office Market Q2 2026

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