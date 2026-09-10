London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - September 10, 2026) - Hivello today announced the beta launch of its new Bitcoin cloud mining product, allowing customers to purchase Bitcoin hashrate contracts without having to purchase, host or operate physical mining equipment themselves.

The platform is live and operational, with customers able to purchase 30-day hashrate mining contracts in a range of sizes using supported cryptocurrencies and stablecoins. Hivello controls the underlying Bitcoin mining hardware, which is deployed in specialist third-party data centres that provide power, hosting and operational infrastructure. Hivello continues to refine the platform and incorporate early customer feedback identified through real-world use.

Hivello has designed the service to simplify what has traditionally been a technically complex process. Rather than sourcing ASIC hardware, arranging hosting and managing mining operations, customers can select a contract directly through the Hivello platform and use the company's online calculator to assess the economics for themselves based on current assumptions. Hivello does not guarantee any level of mining output. Actual mining output will vary with Bitcoin price, network difficulty, equipment performance and operating conditions.

Bitcoin cloud mining is the first commercial product in Hivello's broader infrastructure strategy, with GPU and AI compute planned as the next area of expansion. Hivello intends to apply the same underlying model - owning or controlling infrastructure and making its capacity available through a simple cloud-based platform - to high-performance computing. This would allow businesses and other customers to access GPU and AI compute capacity without needing to purchase and manage the underlying hardware themselves.

Andrew Smith, CEO of Hivello, said:

"Bitcoin mining has traditionally required customers to deal with hardware, hosting, power and ongoing operations. Hivello removes much of that complexity by controlling the underlying mining equipment and making access available through a simple digital platform.

"Bitcoin cloud mining is the first step in a much broader infrastructure strategy. Our next focus is GPU and AI compute, where we believe the same model can make high-performance infrastructure significantly easier for businesses and other customers to access."

Hivello will continue expanding the beta, incorporating feedback from customers and refining the platform as usage grows. The company will also continue developing its plans for GPU and AI compute as the next stage of its product roadmap.

About Hivello Holdings Ltd

Hivello is a digital infrastructure company focused on making access to infrastructure simpler. Its first commercial product provides access to Hivello controlled Bitcoin mining hardware deployed in specialist third-party data centres, with GPU and AI compute planned as the company's next area of expansion.

This service is not available to residents of the United Kingdom, the Netherlands or any other restricted jurisdiction. This announcement is not an offer or invitation to purchase in any jurisdiction where that would be unlawful.

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