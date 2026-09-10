Environmental Tectonics Corporation: ETC Announces the Sale of ETC-PZL Aerospace Industries, its Wholly Owned Polish Subsidiary

SOUTHAMPTON, Pa., Sept. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Environmental Tectonics Corporation (OTCID: ETCC) ("ETC" or the "Company") today announced that it has completed the sale of 100% of the equity interests of its wholly owned Polish subsidiary, ETC-PZL Aerospace Industries sp.z o.o. ("ETC-PZL) to Fabryka Artykulów Turystycznych i Sportowych Polsport sp. z o.o., a limited liability company incorporated under the laws of the Republic of Poland.

The transaction is part of the Company's ongoing efforts to focus its resources on its core businesses and strategically align its operations with its long term objectives. The Company expects the transaction to have a positive impact on its ongoing consolidated financial results.

ETC and ETC-PZL entered into a separate 10-year Cooperation Agreement under which ETC-PZL will serve as a preferred supplier to the Company for certain products manufactured by ETC-PZL. Under the agreement, the Company retains the ability to manufacture the applicable products internally if the parties are unable to reach mutually acceptable commercial terms, if ETC-PZL is unable to meet the Company's supply requirements or if ETC-PZL is unable to supply based on certain applicable regulatory requirements.

Robert L. Laurent, Jr., ETC's Chief Executive Officer and President stated, "I look forward to continuing the longstanding strategic partnership with ETC-PZL. This transaction provides ETC a meaningful opportunity to improve operating results while maintaining continuity of supply and the flexibility to manufacture products internally."

About ETC

ETC designs, manufactures, and sells software-driven products and services used to recreate and monitor the physiological effects of motion on humans, and equipment to control, modify, simulate and measure environmental conditions. Our products include aircrew training systems (aeromedical, tactical combat, and general), disaster management systems, sterilizers (steam and gas), environmental testing and simulation systems, and other products that involve similar manufacturing techniques and engineering technologies. ETC's unique ability to offer complete systems, designed and produced to high technical standards, sets it apart from its competition. ETC's headquarters is in Southampton, PA. For more information about ETC, visit http://www.etcusa.com/.

Forward-looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements, which are based on management's expectations and are subject to uncertainties and changes in circumstances. Words and expressions reflecting something other than historical fact are intended to identify forward-looking statements, and these statements may include terminology such as "may", "will", "should", "expect", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "future", "predict", "potential", "intend", or "continue", and similar expressions. We base our forward-looking statements on our current expectations and projections about future events or future financial performance. Our forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions about ETC and its subsidiaries that may cause actual results to be materially different from any future results implied by these forward-looking statements. We caution you not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.

Contact: Tim Kennedy, CFO Phone: (215) 355-9100 E-mail: info@etcusa.com