Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 10, 2026) - Irruptive Metals Corp. (TSXV: IRR) (the "Company" or "Irruptive Metals") is pleased to announce that it has closed its previously-announced "bought deal" brokered private placement offering (the "Offering") for aggregate gross proceeds of C$60 million, including the exercise in full of the option granted to the Underwriters (as defined herein). In connection with the Offering, the Company issued an aggregate of 48 million units of the Company (the "Units") at a price of C$1.25 per Unit (the "Offering Price").

Each Unit is comprised of one common share of the Company (each, a "Common Share") and one-half of one Common Share purchase warrant of the Company (each whole warrant, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant entitles the holder thereof to acquire one Common Share (each, a "Warrant Share") at a price of C$1.65 per Warrant Share for a period of 24 months following the closing date of the Offering.

"The closing of this $60 million financing represents a significant vote of confidence in Irruptive Metals and the substantial copper-gold potential of our Pimentón Project," said Alfredo Bazo, President and CEO of Irruptive Metals. "With our recent drill results demonstrating geological continuity and strong mineralization at the Central target, we are now well-funded to accelerate our exploration program. These proceeds will enable us to advance Pimentón toward resource definition and unlock the full value of this high-quality asset in one of the world's most prolific porphyry copper-gold belts. We are thrilled to have the funding and investor confidence to execute on our exploration strategy!"

The Offering was led by Canaccord Genuity Corp. as sole bookrunner and lead underwriter, together with Haywood Securities Inc. and Velocity Trade Capital Ltd. (collectively, the "Underwriters"). In consideration for their services, the Underwriters were paid a cash fee equal to C$3,510,000. The Company also issued an aggregate of 2,880,000 non-transferable broker warrants (the "Broker Warrants") to the Underwriters. Each Broker Warrant is exercisable to acquire one Common Share at the Offering Price for a period of 24 months from the closing date of the Offering.

The net proceeds received from the Offering will be used to advance the Company's Pimentón Project, as well as for working capital and general corporate purposes.

All securities issued under the Offering are subject to a hold period in Canada of four months and one day from the closing date of the Offering, expiring January 11, 2027. The Offering remains subject to final acceptance of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange").

Certain insiders of the Company (collectively, the "Participating Insiders") subscribed for an aggregate of 6,071,995 Units for aggregate gross proceeds of C$7,589,993.75, comprising (i) 181,995 Units (C$227,493.75) subscribed for by Alfredo Bazo, the Company's President, Chief Executive Officer and a director, (ii) 440,000 Units (C$550,000) subscribed for by [Thomas Bata], a 10% security holder of the Company, and (iii) 5,450,000 Units (C$6,812,500) subscribed for by Mercedes Juliana Benavides Ganoza de Vizquerra] a 10% security holder of the Company. The Participating Insiders are each considered an "insider" of the Company within the meaning of applicable securities legislation and, as a result, their participation in the Offering constitutes a "related party transaction" (each, an "Insider Subscription") for the purposes of Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"). In completing each Insider Subscription, the Company is relying on exemptions from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements available under MI 61-101. Specifically, the Company is exempt from the formal valuation requirement in Section 5.4 of MI 61-101 in reliance on Section 5.5(a) of MI 61-101 as the fair market value of the Insider Subscriptions is not more than 25% of the Company's market capitalization. Additionally, the Company is exempt from the minority shareholder approval requirement in Section 5.6 of MI 61-101 in reliance on Section 5.7(1)(a) of MI 61-101 as the fair market value of the Insider Subscriptions is not more than 25% of the Company's market capitalization.

The securities offered have not been registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements. This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any State in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

Issuance of RSUs

The Company also announces that it has granted an aggregate of 150,000 restricted share units of the Company (the "RSUs") to certain advisors and officers of the Company pursuant to the Company's omnibus incentive plan (the "Plan"). The RSUs will vest in equal thirds on the first, second and third anniversaries of the grant date, subject to the terms of the applicable award agreements, the Plan and the policies of the Exchange.

About Irruptive Metals Corp.

Irruptive Metals Corp. (TSXV: IRR) is a Canadian copper-gold exploration company focused on unlocking value from high-quality mineral projects in Chile. The Company's flagship Pimentón Project is strategically located within one of the world's most prolific porphyry copper-gold belts and has been the subject of extensive historical exploration by major mining companies, underscoring its significant discovery potential.

Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Any statements that are contained in this news release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "may", "should", "anticipate", "will", "estimates", "believes", "intends", "expects" and similar expressions which are intended to identify forward-looking statements. More particularly and without limitation, this news release contains forward-looking information pertaining to, among other things: the intended use of the net proceeds of the Offering; the ability to receive final acceptance of the TSXV; the ability of the Company to advance the Pimentón Project; and the ability of the Company to unlock the potential of its assets and create value for its shareholders.

Forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain, and the actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, assumptions and expectations, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including expectations and assumptions concerning the Company and the Pimentón Project. Readers are cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking statements may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. Readers are further cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, as such information, although considered reasonable by the management of the Company at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Additional information, including risks facing the Company, is outlined in the Company's Filing Statement dated July 20, 2026, which is available on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca) under the Company's issuer profile.

The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and are expressly qualified by the foregoing cautionary statement. Except as expressly required by securities law, the Company does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or to revise any of the included forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

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