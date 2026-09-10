Direct democracy measures reached their highest total of the 21st century, voter ID proposals span seven states, and citizen initiatives increased in several states. Ballotpedia's new ballot measures hub tracks all of them.

Middleton, Wisconsin--(Newsfile Corp. - September 10, 2026) - As of September 8, 2026, 164 statewide ballot measures had been certified in 40 states for elections in 2026.

Highlights

Nine measures in seven states address the initiative and referendum process, the most in any year this century, with voters considering proposals to restrict, preserve, or expand direct democracy.

Seven states have measures that would establish or expand voter identification requirements, making voter ID one of 2026's most widespread ballot-measure trends.

This year's total is driven in part by above-average numbers of citizen initiatives in Colorado, Massachusetts, and California.

"Ballot measures are one of the places where Americans participate most directly in governing themselves, voting not just for representatives but on laws, constitutional amendments, and other questions," said Ryan Byrne, Ballotpedia managing editor. "In 2026, voters will decide at least 164 statewide measures in 40 states, exceeding the average. These include 53 citizen initiatives, the historical average, and notable trends involving constitutional rights, taxes, voter identification, housing, and the initiative process itself."

A single view of the whole ballot measure landscape

Ballotpedia's new ballot measures hub brings the full picture together in one place. It connects what voters are deciding this year to more than 43,000 past and present measures.

From the hub, users can see which measures have qualified in each state, find measures scheduled for upcoming election dates, and track proposals still moving through signature gathering or legislatures. It also carries historical comparisons, topic trends, campaign finance data, and Ballotpedia's data-driven analyses of state measures, along with the laws governing direct democracy and the campaigns behind individual questions.

2026 ballot measure trends

Sex-based sports eligibility and medical procedures for transgender minors - six measures, five states. Arizona, Colorado, Missouri, Nebraska, and Washington. Four would establish sex-based requirements for participation on school athletic teams; two would prohibit certain medical and surgical procedures for transgender minors.

Abortion policy - four measures, four states. Idaho, Missouri, Nevada, and Virginia. Three would provide for a state right to abortion: constitutional amendments in Nevada and Virginia, and a citizen-initiated statute in Idaho. The fourth, in Missouri, would repeal the constitutional right to abortion that voters approved in 2024 and prohibit abortion.

Initiative and referendum process - nine measures, seven states. California, Idaho, Missouri, Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Utah. Voters will decide on five ballot measures to add requirements or restrictions to the initiative and referendum process and two ballot measures to expand or preserve the initiative and referendum process.

Voter ID - seven measures, seven states. Arizona, California, Colorado, Nevada, North Carolina, Ohio, and Oklahoma. Each would establish or expand voter identification requirements in state constitutions. The seven measures represent the largest number of statewide ballot measures related to voter identification in a single year.

Citizenship requirements for voting - six measures, six states. Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, Kansas, South Dakota, and West Virginia. Each would provide that only U.S. citizens may vote in state and local elections. Five are legislative constitutional amendments; Alaska's is a citizen-initiated state statute.

Criminal sentencing, penalties, and bail - six measures, five states. Alabama, Colorado, Indiana, Louisiana, and Tennessee. Each would make criminal justice policy more punitive by increasing penalties or expanding when courts could deny or restrict bail. Four concern bail policy; two, both in Colorado, would increase criminal penalties.

Housing policy - six measures, four states. California, Hawaii, Massachusetts, and Rhode Island. The highest number in a single election year in at least two decades. The measures address housing development funding, housing assistance programs, and zoning and permitting.

About Ballotpedia

Ballotpedia, the encyclopedia of American politics, is the nation's most trusted source of unbiased information on politics, elections, and policy. And as voters increasingly turn to search engines and AI to learn who and what is on their ballot, those tools cite it most. Founded in 2007, Ballotpedia has grown from a small group of volunteers into an essential resource for voters, media, and researchers. A nonprofit dedicated to an educated, engaged electorate and a strong, healthy democracy, Ballotpedia's content is researched, written, and verified by professional editorial staff, and now offers free access to 710,000+ articles at Ballotpedia.org.

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