BlueDot Dental has completed a renovation of its Gilbert office, introducing updated facilities and dental technology within a refreshed clinical setting.

Gilbert, Arizona--(Newsfile Corp. - September 10, 2026) - BlueDot Dental has completed a renovation of its Gilbert office, introducing updated facilities and dental technology throughout the practice. The project includes improvements to both the physical space and clinical environment, creating a more updated setting for the practice's daily operations.

As part of the renovation, BlueDot Dental Gilbert updated treatment areas, patient spaces, and other parts of the office used during regular appointments. The practice also updated its clinical technology while continuing to provide the same range of dental services. Digital imaging, computer-guided implant technology, and intraoral cameras are now incorporated into the office's regular clinical work.

The completed renovation marks an internal milestone for BlueDot Dental by bringing several facility and technology improvements into one larger project. The changes also gave the practice an opportunity to review how treatment rooms, equipment areas, and common patient spaces work together in day-to-day operations.





Gilbert Dentist, BlueDot Dental, Completes Office Renovation With Upgraded Facilities and Technology



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The renovation followed a pipe burst that flooded the office and required restoration work. Rather than simply returning the space to its previous condition, BlueDot Dental used the disruption as an opportunity to make broader improvements across the practice. "We saw the flood as an opportunity to do more than simply restore the practice. We wanted to come back better than ever and create a space that feels more comfortable, modern, and welcoming for our patients," said Dr. Aaron Jeziorski, DMD, primary dentist and owner of BlueDot Dental.

With the renovation complete, BlueDot Dental has resumed operations within the updated office environment. The refreshed facilities and dental technology now support the practice's regular clinical work, including examinations, treatment planning, and other day-to-day activities.

Looking ahead, BlueDot Dental plans to build on the completed renovation by continuing to provide patient-focused dental care in an updated clinical environment. The practice looks forward to using its refreshed facilities and technology to support ongoing patient care, strengthen its clinical workflows, and serve the Gilbert community in the years ahead.

For more information, visit https://bluedotdental.com/

About BlueDot Dental

BlueDot Dental is a dental practice based in Gilbert, Arizona, providing preventive, restorative, cosmetic, and implant dentistry. The practice offers services including crowns, bridges, veneers, teeth whitening, dental implants, and routine dental care. BlueDot Dental also incorporates digital imaging, cone beam imaging, intraoral cameras, and computer-guided technology into examinations, treatment planning, and implant-related care. These tools support more detailed assessment and planning while giving the dental team additional information to guide different stages of patient care.





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