Valsoft Corp.: Valsoft's Edelweiss Software Group Enters U.S. Correctional and Public Health Technology with the Acquisition of Medicalistics

MONTRÉAL, QC / ACCESS Newswire / September 10, 2026 / Valsoft Corporation Inc. ("Valsoft"), a Montreal-based company specializing in the acquisition and development of vertical market software businesses, today announced the acquisition of Medicalistics, LLC ("Medicalistics"), a Dallas-based provider of software for correctional facilities, jails, and public health agencies across the United States. The acquisition was completed through Edelweiss Software Group, a wholly owned subsidiary of Valsoft.

Founded in 2010 and headquartered in Dallas, Texas, Medicalistics delivers a purpose-built platform spanning electronic medication administration (eZmar), patient request and sick call workflows (eZportl), EHR, and analytics, enabling agencies to deliver safe, compliant, and well-documented care. The company supports medical, behavioral health, dental, and public health programs on a single platform, with deployments ranging from county jails to statewide correctional systems. Its services reach more than 430,000 patients across the United States.

This acquisition marks Edelweiss Software Group's entry into U.S. correctional and public health technology, a partnership built on a shared commitment to better technology for better care. Medicalistics' flagship eZmar eMAR solution supports medication administration, EHR, patient request workflows, and analytics for correctional and public health agencies nationwide, from county jails to statewide systems.

"Correctional and public health agencies need software they can count on every single day, and that's exactly what Medicalistics has built. We're backing the team, building on what already works, and supporting the continued innovation behind Medicalistics' commitment to 'Better Technology for Better Care.' We see Medicalistics becoming a strong pillar of the Edelweiss portfolio for years to come," said Anthony Caruso, Managing Partner at Edelweiss Software Group.

"Joining Edelweiss Software Group marks an exciting next chapter for Medicalistics. From day one, our mission has been better technology for better care, and the correctional and public health agencies we serve count on us every single day. That commitment remains at the heart of who we are. This partnership gives Medicalistics a long-term home with a team that understands our market, respects what we have built, and provides additional resources to support our continued growth and innovation. I'm confident this is the right fit for our team, our customers, and the patients they care for," said Chris Russell, CEO at Medicalistics.

Medicalistics will continue to operate under its existing brand, maintaining its focus on serving correctional and public health organizations while benefiting from the resources and long-term support of Edelweiss Software Group.

Valsoft was represented internally by David Felicissimo (General Counsel), Shinjay Choi (Senior Legal Counsel), and Elisa Marcon (Senior Corporate Paralegal). Medicalistics was represented by John Gilliford and David Dodd (Legal Counsel).

About Medicalistics

Medicalistics is a healthcare technology provider serving correctional facilities, jails, and public health agencies across the United States. Founded in 2010 and headquartered in Dallas, Texas, Medicalistics delivers integrated healthcare technology solutions that combine electronic health records, medication management through eZmar, digital patient request and grievance workflows through eZportl, and HealthWorks Analytics. Its solutions help organizations streamline clinical workflows, improve accountability, support compliance, and deliver better patient care. Medicalistics supports medical, behavioral health, dental, and public health programs, with deployments ranging from county jails to statewide correctional systems.

For more information, please visit: www.medicalistics.com

About Edelweiss Software Group

Edelweiss Software Group acquires and develops vertical market software companies that deliver mission-critical solutions in their respective niches. As one of Valsoft's decentralized operating entities, Edelweiss invests in established businesses and fosters an entrepreneurial environment that positions each company as a leader in its industry, while providing the long-term support and operational expertise to sustain that growth.

For more information, please visit: www.edelweisscorp.com

About Valsoft

Valsoft acquires and develops vertical market software businesses that provide mission-critical solutions in their respective niches. Valsoft's strategy is to invest for the long term, enabling businesses to benefit from global expertise, shared best practices, and a decentralized structure that allows them to retain their entrepreneurial spirit while achieving sustainable growth.

For more information, please visit: www.valsoftcorp.com

Media Contact

Communications and Public Relations

Valsoft Corporation

communications@valsoftcorp.com

SOURCE: Valsoft Corp.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/valsofts-edelweiss-software-group-enters-u.s.-correctional-and-p-1219165