Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 10.09.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Mehr als 4,5 Mrd. USD US-Staatsgeld für alte Bohrlöcher, diese Aktie räumt auf
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
10.09.2026 16:02 Uhr
193 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Sacred Connection Launches Direct-Trade Amazonian Grounding Botanicals in the U.S. to Combat Modern Digital Burnout

Bridging ancestral Amazonian wisdom with modern somatic wellness, Sacred Connection introduces ethically sourced Hapé blends designed to reset overstimulated minds in 60 seconds.

CODY, WY / ACCESS Newswire / September 10, 2026 / As remote work fatigue, screen overstimulation, and chronic stress reach record highs across North America, Sacred Connection today announced the official expansion of its direct-trade Amazonian botanical line into the U.S. market.

To help modern professionals, meditators, and wellness practitioners break free from continuous digital noise, Sacred Connection offers authentic Hapé (pronounced ha-PAY), a sacred, ancestral botanical preparation traditionally used by Amazonian tribes for somatic grounding, mental clarity, and deep presence.

Unlike synthetic stimulants or energy drinks that spike cortisol and anxiety, traditional Hapé blends pair raw botanical leaves with alkaline tree ashes (such as Tsunu and Murici). Administered through a traditional wooden applicator (Kuripe), the blend triggers an immediate parasympathetic response, helping users drop out of overthinking loops and back into their physical bodies within seconds.

"Modern culture conditions us to live entirely in our heads, staring at screens for 10 hours a day and carrying hyper-stimulated nervous systems into our evenings," said Frans Pagnier, Founder of Sacred Connection. "Our mission isn't just to introduce an ancient plant medicine. It is to provide a sacred, 60-second reset button for the modern mind while honoring the indigenous guardians who have protected these traditions for millennia."

Radical Transparency and Direct-Trade Sourcing

As interest in sacred Amazonian botanicals grows globally, so do concerns regarding cultural exploitation and cheap commercial knockoffs. Sacred Connection operates on a strict Direct-Trade Model, working directly alongside indigenous tribes (including the Huni Kuin, Yawanawá, and Katukina) in Acre, Brazil.

Every purchase directly funds:

  • Fair, Above-Market Compensation: Ensuring indigenous artisans receive sustainable economic flow without intermediary exploitation.

  • Rainforest Preservation: Supporting local land guardianship and sustainable harvesting practices that protect native botanical species.

  • Cultural Preservation: Promoting authentic educational resources that honor sacred terminology, history, and ceremonial respect.

Accessible Education for Conscious Practice

To ensure safe, intention-driven use for U.S. newcomers, Sacred Connection provides comprehensive educational resources covering traditional preparation, intention setting, and proper integration routines for daily life.

To explore authentic Amazonian blends, read educational guides, or learn more about direct-trade indigenous partnerships, visit https://sacred-snuff.com.

Media Contact

  • Brand Contact: Frans Pagnier, Founder

  • Email: info@sacredconnection.co

  • Website: https://sacred-snuff.com/

SOURCE: Sacred Connection



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/sacred-connection-launches-direct-trade-amazonian-grounding-botanical-1216455

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
KI braucht Strom
Halbleiter, Speicherchips und Rechenzentren haben Anlegern im KI-Boom bereits enorme Gewinne beschert. Doch jetzt zeichnet sich mit der benötigten Energie der nächste große Flaschenhals ab. Neue KI-Rechenzentren benötigen nicht mehr einige Megawatt, sondern zum Teil mehrere Gigawatt Leistung – so viel wie mehrere moderne Kernkraftwerksblöcke.

Damit beginnt ein weltweites Wettrennen um verfügbare Stromkapazitäten. Hyperscaler sichern sich bereits über langfristige Verträge gewaltige Energiemengen, während Stromnetze und Erzeugungskapazitäten mit dem Ausbau kaum Schritt halten können. Zusätzlich verschärfen geopolitische Risiken rund um den Iran-Krieg und die Straße von Hormus die Situation.

Für Energieversorger und ihre Zulieferer könnte damit ein goldenes Zeitalter beginnen. Steigende Nachfrage, langfristige Abnahmeverträge und wachsende Strompreise schaffen ein Umfeld, in dem ausgewählte Unternehmen zum nächsten großen KI-Trade werden könnten.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die besonders stark vom explodierenden Energiehunger der KI profitieren könnten – und bei Anlegern bislang teilweise noch unter dem Radar laufen.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und die nächsten Gewinner des KI-Booms entdecken!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.