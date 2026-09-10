pixiv Inc.: pixiv Celebrates Its 19th Anniversary! Over 128 Million Registered Users, with More Than 177 Million Total Posted Works! Look Back on 19 Years of pixiv with These Infographics!

TOKYO, JP / ACCESS Newswire / September 10, 2026 / pixiv, the communications platform operated by pixiv Inc. (hereinafter referred to as "pixiv" Office: Shibuya, Tokyo; Representative Director: Yasuhiro Niwa), where users can share illustrations, manga, and novels, celebrated the 19th anniversary of the launch of its service on Thursday, September 10th, 2026.

Since launching the service in 2007, pixiv has grown to more than 128 million registered users over the past 19 years, with the cumulative total of works posted topping 177 million. Thanks to the millions of creators and fans who enjoy sharing their love of creativity on pixiv, the platform has developed into a veritable treasure trove of artistic works. pixiv extends its deep gratitude to everyone who has helped support the platform for 19 years.

The environment surrounding creators and the fans who support their activities continues to change every day amid evolving circumstances. Even in this ever-changing environment, pixiv will continue striving to provide a place where everyone can enjoy creative activities.

Total registered users top 128 million, total works posted surpass 177 million

On pixiv, users can post illustrations, manga, novels, and ugoira (animated illustrations) or leave likes, comments, and reactions on each other's work to connect with one another. The number of users active in pixiv's diverse communities has continued to grow, with the total number of registered users topping 128 million as of August 2026. In addition, pixiv allows users to connect across different regions and languages, with the number of works posted increasing by 11% over the past year, topping 177 million.





Requests submitted surpass 390 thousand

pixiv's "Requests" feature allows creators to solicit paid commissions from fans and gives fans a chance to pay creators for their work and support their creative activities. Since its launch about six years ago, the feature has connected creators and fans through the things they love and become one of the ways fans can support creative activities. The total number of requests has now topped 390,000, providing creators with new motivation on a daily basis.

International users now account for nearly half of all active users

Originally launched in Japan, pixiv is now used in over 240 countries and regions around the world. In recent years, both submissions and views from outside Japan have increased significantly, and today, 49% of all active users use the service in languages other than Japanese. Additionally, one-third of all posts come from international users, highlighting how creators across the globe are embracing a creative life that includes pixiv.

Malay and Thai language support added

pixiv launched Malay and Thai language support for UI in November 2025, adding to its existing support for English, Japanese, Korean, Simplified Chinese, and Traditional Chinese. At the same time, pixiv has held illustration contests and collaborated with local events as it expands its initiatives in Southeast Asia.

Related press release:

https://www.pixiv.co.jp/2025/11/20/160000

pixiv initiatives in the past year

In order to provide an enjoyable experience for all users, pixiv monitors user needs and constantly endeavors to develop improvements to its service. Some of the new major features and improvements pixiv has introduced over the past year include the following:

Introduced the limited-time feature "myBESTpixiv2025"

https://www.pixiv.net/info.php?id=13077

https://www.pixiv.net/info.php?id=13077 Updated Access Analytics

https://www.pixiv.net/info.php?id=13109

https://www.pixiv.net/info.php?id=13109 Updated comment section for novels on the mobile app

https://www.pixiv.net/info.php?id=13215

https://www.pixiv.net/info.php?id=13215 Updated profile editing page in mobile browsers

https://www.pixiv.net/info.php?id=13345

https://www.pixiv.net/info.php?id=13345 Updated Individual Terms of Use and new usage permissions for pixiv Requests

https://www.pixiv.net/info.php?id=13361

https://www.pixiv.net/info.php?id=13361 Updated posting page for ugoira on desktop

https://www.pixiv.net/info.php?id=13431

https://www.pixiv.net/info.php?id=13431 Added new search settings

https://www.pixiv.net/info.php?id=13478

https://www.pixiv.net/info.php?id=13478 Released a beta feature that makes it possible to create merch with works created through pixiv Requests through pixivFACTORY

https://www.pixiv.net/info.php?id=13491

https://www.pixiv.net/info.php?id=13491 Added the ability to use bold, italics, and emphasis marks in novels

https://www.pixiv.net/info.php?id=13512

https://www.pixiv.net/info.php?id=13512 Added new search options to the mobile app

https://www.pixiv.net/info.php?id=13572

https://www.pixiv.net/info.php?id=13572 Introduced a new label account system for publishers and follower campaign

https://www.pixiv.net/info.php?id=13556

https://www.pixiv.net/info.php?id=13556 Revival of Bookmark Search (beta) for pixiv Premium users

https://www.pixiv.net/info.php?id=13605

https://www.pixiv.net/info.php?id=13605 Added the All tab to the Following feed on mobile browsers

https://www.pixiv.net/info.php?id=14010

https://www.pixiv.net/info.php?id=14010 Added Bookmark Search to the mobile app for pixiv Premium users

https://www.pixiv.net/info.php?id=14055

pixiv is committed to providing a space that sparks inspiration and creativity, generating a wealth of new possibilities for users, and continues to work hard every day to create a platform that people all over the world can enjoy.

What is pixiv? https://www.pixiv.net pixiv is a social networking service for creators, focused on fostering new connections through sharing creative work. It launched in September 2007 as a specialized service for posting and exchanging illustrations, manga, and novels, and operates under a philosophy dedicated to empowering artists and accelerating creativity by building a platform where each creation can find a community. Currently, pixiv has more than 100 million registered accounts.

https://www.pixiv.net pixiv is a social networking service for creators, focused on fostering new connections through sharing creative work. It launched in September 2007 as a specialized service for posting and exchanging illustrations, manga, and novels, and operates under a philosophy dedicated to empowering artists and accelerating creativity by building a platform where each creation can find a community. Currently, pixiv has more than 100 million registered accounts. pixiv Inc. https://www.pixiv.co.jp

Location: 4-23-5 Sendagaya, Shibuya-ku, Tokyo

Representative Director: Yasuhiro Niwa

Business: Internet services

Established: July 25th, 2005

Inquiry: info@pixiv.co.jp (Nishidoi/Nishida)

SOURCE: pixiv

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/pixiv-celebrates-its-19th-anniversary-over-128-million-registered-1216853