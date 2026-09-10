SDG and Oleria Announce Strategic Partnership to Modernize Identity Governance for the AI Era

Partnership combines SDG's identity transformation expertise with Oleria's AI-native identity governance platform to help enterprises modernize governance, reduce risk, and strengthen cyber resilience

NORWALK, CT AND BELLEVUE, WA / ACCESS Newswire / September 10, 2026 / SDG , a leading provider of AI-powered identity security advisory, transformation, and managed services, and Oleria , the AI-native identity governance platform, today announced a strategic partnership to help organizations modernize identity governance to secure human, non-human, and AI identities.

As organizations accelerate AI, automation, and cloud adoption, identity ecosystems have become increasingly complex. Traditional identity governance solutions often struggle to provide the continuous visibility and adaptive controls needed to govern employees, contractors, service accounts, applications, machine identities, and AI agents, while maintaining compliance, reducing risk, and enabling the organization to move faster.

Together, SDG and Oleria will help organizations reduce identity risk through continuous, AI-driven governance. Customers gain fine-grained visibility into human, non-human and agentic identity access, automate governance processes, reduce excessive permissions, and strengthen cyber resilience-all while simplifying identity operations and strengthening their overall security posture.

"Organizations today face an unprecedented challenge in governing access across a rapidly expanding ecosystem of human users, machine identities, and AI agents," said Jagadeesh Kunda, CEO and Co-Founder, Oleria. "Effective identity governance requires continuous visibility and adaptive controls that evolve with the business. Through our partnership with SDG, we're helping enterprises modernize identity security with the intelligence, automation, and context needed to stay ahead of risk in the agentic era."

Unlike legacy governance platforms built around periodic certification campaigns, Oleria delivers continuous visibility into who, and increasingly what, has access to an organization's resources. Its AI-native architecture enables organizations to discover identity risks faster, understand effective access across complex environments, and make governance decisions with greater speed and confidence.

SDG will provide strategic advisory, implementation, integration, and managed services that help organizations accelerate identity modernization initiatives and maximize the value of their governance investments.

"Identity has become the foundation of cybersecurity, and AI is fundamentally changing the scale, speed and complexity of the identities that organizations need to govern," said Ajay Gupta, Chief Executive Officer of SDG. "Our partnership with Oleria advances our vision for AI-powered identity security, helping organizations gain continuous visibility, strengthen governance and build resilience in an increasingly dynamic, AI-driven threat landscape. Together, we are enabling customers to move beyond traditional IGA and securely embrace the next generation of AI-powered business."

Through the partnership, customers can:

Modernize legacy identity governance programs without increasing operational complexity

Govern human, non-human, and AI identities from a unified platform

Gain fine-grained, continuous visibility into identity access and risk

Automate access reviews and identity lifecycle processes

Reduce excessive permissions and eliminate standing privilege

Strengthen compliance and cyber resilience through continuous governance

Build a scalable identity foundation ready to support AI agents, automation, and future digital initiatives

As organizations embrace AI and autonomous technologies, the SDG and Oleria partnership delivers a modern approach to identity governance built for today's dynamic enterprise environments.

About Oleria

Oleria applies continuous, adaptive governance to every identity in the enterprise: human, non-human, and AI. Instead of periodic, manual access reviews, the platform evaluates access as it changes, flags risk in real time, and removes standing privilege automatically. That shift from point-in-time certification to continuous governance is what legacy IGA tools were never built to do.

Backed by more than $60 million in funding, Oleria is trusted by leading enterprises including Fortune 500 organizations to govern access across human, non-human, and AI identities. Learn more at www.oleria.com .

About SDG

With more than 30 years of experience partnering with global enterprises on complex business and IT initiatives, SDG is a trusted provider of advisory, transformation, and managed services. The firm empowers organizations to strengthen cyber resilience by integrating AI into identity, threat, and risk management solutions that protect digital assets and deliver measurable business value. Learn more at www.sdgc.com.

Contact Information:

Avadhoot Patwardhan

Marketing | Oleria

avadhoot@oleria.com

SOURCE: Oleria

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/sdg-and-oleria-announce-strategic-partnership-to-modernize-identi-1218536