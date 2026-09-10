The Longevity Center OA: The Longevity Centers of America Opens Central Florida Location in Orlando's Dr. Phillips Corridor

The physician-led longevity and regenerative medicine practice is opening its first clinic in the Orlando area and is now accepting patients for the waitlist ahead of its September 28 opening.

ORLANDO, FL / ACCESS Newswire / September 10, 2026 / The Longevity Centers of America (LCOA) is opening its first Central Florida location, a clinic in the Dr. Phillips corridor of southwest Orlando, extending its diagnostic-first model of care into a new region.

The Orlando clinic is located at 6000 Turkey Lake Road, Suite 209, and is scheduled to open on September 28. Ahead of that date, the practice has started a waitlist for patients who want to reserve early appointments. The location is the practice's fourth, joining two existing clinics in West Palm Beach and one in Greenville, South Carolina.

"We wanted the waitlist open well before opening day so the people who have been asking for this kind of care in Orlando are first through the door," said Kyle Hulbert, chief executive officer of The Longevity Centers of America. "The response from Central Florida has already told us the interest is here."

A diagnostic-first model of care

The clinic is built around expanded diagnostic testing rather than a standard symptom-and-prescription visit. Every patient begins with a workup that reaches beyond the panels used in a routine annual physical, including expanded hormone screening, nutrient analysis, and early-detection markers for metabolic and cellular function. The results are used to build an individualized care plan.

From that starting point, the Orlando location offers IV and infusion therapies, regenerative injections and cellular medicine, hormone and peptide protocols, mental wellness support, fertility support services, and medically supervised weight optimization. Each is selected based on a patient's diagnostic findings and administered by licensed clinicians.

Built for Central Florida

Minutes from Sand Lake Road and reachable from Interstate 4 at Exit 74, the Turkey Lake Road clinic serves Windermere, MetroWest, and other western and southwestern Orange County communities as well as neighborhoods such as Winter Park, College Park, and Winter Garden. For many residents there, this type of care has until now meant driving well outside the area to find it.

Dr. Benjamin Kosubevsky, DO, the practice's medical director, developed its proprietary EBOO protocol and teaches regenerative injection techniques to other licensed providers. He brings the same diagnostic philosophy to Orlando that the practice applies at each of its locations.

"Central Florida has no shortage of people who were told their bloodwork looks fine while they still feel far from it," Dr. Kosubevsky said. "Opening in Orlando lets us bring the same starting point we use everywhere else, which is looking closely at the underlying biology before deciding on a plan, to a community that has not had easy access to it."

About The Longevity Centers of America

The Longevity Centers of America focuses on preventive, root-cause care, combining expanded diagnostic testing with regenerative and integrative therapies to support long-term wellness. The practice operates clinics in West Palm Beach, including one at the Hippocrates Wellness campus, and in Greenville, South Carolina, with a fourth location opening in Orlando, Florida. Learn more at https://www.thelcoa.com/ .

Media Contact

Phone: 561-721-3629

Email: lcteam@thelcoa.com

Website: https://www.thelcoa.com

SOURCE: The Longevity Center OA

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/the-longevity-centers-of-america-opens-central-florida-location-in-or-1218546