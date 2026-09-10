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ACCESS Newswire
10.09.2026 16:02 Uhr
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Fast Moving Consumer Goods, Inc.: The 17th Annual San Diego Spirits Festival Returns to La Jolla for a Weekend of Cocktails, Music, and Coastal Celebration

This year's festival is proud to welcome Siren's Tale Vodka as an official sponsor. Inspired by a spirit of adventure and a commitment to exceptional quality, Siren's Tale Vodka is quickly earning recognition among consumers seeking a premium vodka experience

LA JOLLA, CA / ACCESS Newswire / September 10, 2026 / One of the West Coast's most anticipated spirits events, the San Diego Spirits Festival, returns for its 17th year on September 26-27, 2026, at the breathtaking Museum of Contemporary Art San Diego in La Jolla.

Set against sweeping Pacific Ocean views, the two-day celebration brings together premium spirits brands, top mixologists, live music, and vibrant culinary experiences for an unforgettable weekend on the La Jolla coastline.

Guests will discover an exciting lineup of world-class spirits and innovative cocktails while enjoying live entertainment and gourmet bites from some of San Diego's leading culinary partners. From established global brands to boutique distillers, the festival offers attendees the opportunity to taste, explore, and celebrate the dynamic world of craft spirits in an energetic and festive atmosphere.

This year's festival is proud to welcome Siren's Tale Vodka as an official sponsor. Inspired by a spirit of adventure and a commitment to exceptional quality, Siren's Tale Vodka is quickly earning recognition among consumers seeking a premium vodka experience. The brand joins the San Diego Spirits Festival in celebrating craftsmanship, innovation, and the vibrant culture that continues to drive the spirits industry forward.

"The San Diego Spirits Festival is about bringing people together to celebrate great spirits, great music, and great energy," said Liz Edwards, Founder and Executive Director of the San Diego Spirits Festival. "Each year we create an experience where guests can discover incredible brands, enjoy amazing cocktails, and soak in the atmosphere of one of the most beautiful coastal locations in California. We are thrilled to welcome Siren's Tale Vodka as a sponsor and appreciate their support in helping us create another memorable festival experience."

"Siren's Tale Vodka is honored to support the San Diego Spirits Festival and be part of one of the premier spirits events in the United States," said Brad Starkey, CEO of Siren's Tale Vodka. "The festival brings together outstanding brands, industry leaders, and consumers who share a passion for quality and innovation. We are excited to be part of this exceptional event and look forward to sharing the Siren's Tale Vodka experience with attendees from across the country."

The San Diego Spirits Festival has grown into one of the premier spirits celebrations on the West Coast, attracting cocktail enthusiasts, industry professionals, and visitors from across the country. With its unique blend of premium spirits, entertainment, and coastal ambiance, the festival continues to be a highlight of San Diego's annual event calendar.

Event Details

San Diego Spirits Festival
September 26-27, 2026
Museum of Contemporary Art San Diego, La Jolla

Tickets and brand participation opportunities are now available.

www.sandiegospiritsfestival.com

Media Contact

Liz Edwards
Founder & Executive Director
San Diego Spirits Festival
Liz@sandiegospiritsfestival.com

About Fast Moving Consumer Goods, Inc.

Fast Moving Consumer Goods is a nationwide ecosystem created to educate and support new founders, celebrities, CEOs and doctors engaged in the formulation, manufacturing, launching and scaling of their fast moving consumer goods brands, including beverages, beauty products, nutritional supplements, and spirits. FMCG provides beverage development and formulation, beverage manufacturing, nutritional supplement development and production, beauty product development, TikTok Live Selling, retail sales, and wholesale distribution management. FMCG is the nation's first fast moving consumer goods incubator. Both Sandro Piancone and Jorge Olson are available for podcast and speaking engagements.

https://www.fmcgstock.com

(619) 975-6556

Media Contact:
Fast Moving Consumer Goods, Inc.
media@fmcgstock.com

SOURCE: Fast Moving Consumer Goods, Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/the-17th-annual-san-diego-spirits-festival-returns-to-la-jolla-f-1219178

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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