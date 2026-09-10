Following Archer Summit in Orlando, Accelerate puts governed, working AI in the hands of risk, compliance, and security leaders in São Paulo, Santiago, Rome, Tokyo, Sydney, and Singapore, October 6-23

Archer today announced Archer Accelerate, a six-city global tour that puts the company's proprietary GRC AI in front of the world's most regulated enterprises, hands-on. Following Archer Summit in Orlando from September 14-17, Archer is taking those breakthroughs, and the customers already running them, to São Paulo, Santiago, Rome, Tokyo, Sydney, and Singapore from October 6 through October 23.

Purpose-Built AI for GRC

A new regulatory change lands somewhere in the world every six minutes, and agentic AI is outpacing most teams' ability to govern it. Static controls and periodic reviews leave a widening governance gap that hides the risk that matters most. More than 1,300 organizations run on Archer to close that gap, including half the Fortune 500 and 37 of the top 50 global banks.

"Most companies are still debating whether to trust AI with governance. Our customers are already running it," said Kevin Bobowski, CMO of Archer. "Accelerate exists so risk leaders can put their hands on AI that is built, accurate, and available today, hear from peers who have deployed it, and leave knowing exactly how they'd defend it to their board."

Archer's AI is built specifically for GRC and is the most accurate in the industry: 95% confidence, 100% accurate on the calls it's confident about, and the remaining 5% routed to a human expert rather than guessed. Leading general-purpose GenAI models, by comparison, answer confidently 56% of the time and are confidently wrong 34% of the time. It's grounded in the deepest regulatory data in the industry more than 7,000 regulatory content sources across 170 jurisdictions and 40 languages updating continuously so every result traces back to its source, and it enforces its own boundaries at runtime.

A governed AI Operator is one proof of what that looks like in practice: stood up in minutes, working within defined limits, and producing a record of exactly what it was allowed to do. At Accelerate, attendees work with all of it hands-on.

That's the experience Accelerate is built to deliver. AI that's accurate, fast, and cost-efficient. Available today. Enforcing its own boundaries. Defensible to the board. Six cities, six regional agendas.

The speakers driving this year's innovation conversation

Bill Diaz, CEO of Archer, presents Archer's AI strategy and vision in Sydney, direct from the team building it.

CEO of Archer, presents Archer's AI strategy and vision in Sydney, direct from the team building it. Bernie Collins, Aston Martin F1's former head of race strategy and a Sky Sports F1 strategy analyst, closes Rome. Her job was making high-stakes calls in seconds with the data to defend them after the same discipline governed AI now asks of risk teams.

Aston Martin F1's former head of race strategy and a Sky Sports F1 strategy analyst, closes Rome. Her job was making high-stakes calls in seconds with the data to defend them after the same discipline governed AI now asks of risk teams. Dr. Jeevan Perera, senior engineer and manager at NASA, closes Sydney with "Accelerating at the Frontier: A NASA Perspective on Risk, AI and Innovation," drawing on his experience managing risk across NASA missions to show how organizations move faster with AI without taking on unacceptable risk.

Six cities. Six regional agendas. Each stop is built around the most important GRC themes in each region

São Paulo, Brazil (October 6) and Santiago, Chile (October 8): the pace of change in GRC, with a live demonstration of Archer Evolv, hosted by Archer's VP of engineering, regional sales leadership, and the Content Excellence team.

the pace of change in GRC, with a live demonstration of Archer Evolv, hosted by Archer's VP of engineering, regional sales leadership, and the Content Excellence team. Rome, Italy (October 14-15): customer sessions and a panel on governing AI while using AI.

customer sessions and a panel on governing AI while using AI. Tokyo, Japan (October 16): an enterprise-wide Archer implementation and the AI strategy that followed.

an enterprise-wide Archer implementation and the AI strategy that followed. Sydney, Australia (October 20-21): Archer's AI strategy and vision, plus a strategic alliance partner keynote and customer sessions.

Archer's AI strategy and vision, plus a strategic alliance partner keynote and customer sessions. Singapore (October 23): an executive customer panel of CROs and CCOs, plus a first look at where the Archer Evolv roadmap is headed next.

What attendees take away

Hear from customers solving this now. Customer panels and transformation stories at every stop, told by the people who lived the real problems, the real fixes, and what changed after.

Customer panels and transformation stories at every stop, told by the people who lived the real problems, the real fixes, and what changed after. Get hands-on with the real product. Archer Evolv is live so attendees try it themselves instead of watching a demo from the back of the room.

Archer Evolv is live so attendees try it themselves instead of watching a demo from the back of the room. Get a session built for their market's actual pressure. The agenda changes city to city, so nobody sits through content written for someone else's regulatory environment.

The agenda changes city to city, so nobody sits through content written for someone else's regulatory environment. Leave with a network, not just notes.

Registration is open. To view agendas by city, visit https://www.thearchersummit.com/event/accelerate/summary

About Archer

Archer powers how the world's leading enterprises govern risk, compliance, and regulatory change. More than 1,300 organizations run on Archer, including half the Fortune 500 and 37 of the top 50 global banks.

A new regulatory change lands somewhere in the world every six minutes, and agentic AI is outpacing most teams' ability to govern it. Static controls and periodic reviews leave a widening governance gap, catching too little too late. Archer replaces them with purpose-built AI grounded in the deepest regulatory data in GRC. It updates continuously, traces every result to its source, and catches what static controls miss.

Archer delivers solutions across the full range of GRC, including regulatory change management, AI risk management, regulatory intelligence, third-party risk, and IT and security risk. Learn more at https://www.archerirm.com/.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260910141592/en/

Contacts:

Kevin Bobowski

kevin.bobowski@archerirm.com