AOMedia members showcase early implementations, development tools, and interoperability efforts supporting the next generation of open video

Members of the Alliance for Open Media (AOMedia) exhibiting at IBC 2026 will showcase a range of technologies supporting the developing AV2 ecosystem, giving attendees an early look at how the industry's next-generation open video codec is progressing from specification to implementation. More than a dozen AOMedia Member companies are exhibiting at the event, with several demonstrating advancements in AV2 development, testing, playback, compliance, and deployment tools.

Released earlier this year, AV2 is AOMedia's next-generation video compression standard, developed under the organization's royalty-free patent policy. Building on the success and broad adoption of AV1, AV2 delivers significant advances in compression efficiency and flexibility for streaming, communications, and emerging media applications.

Since the specification's publication, AOMedia Members have advanced software implementations, development tools, interoperability testing, and hardware enablement efforts to support future AV2 deployments. IBC 2026 offers an opportunity to see many of those efforts in action.

"IBC offers an opportunity to see how rapidly the AV2 ecosystem is taking shape," said Matt Frost, Director of Product Management at Google and Chair of AOMedia's Board of Directors. "At IBC, AOMedia Members are demonstrating technologies that support everything from highly-optimized software decode to interoperability and testing. Together, these efforts help pave the way for the next generation of video experiences."

AV2 delivers approximately 30% greater compression efficiency than AV1 based on objective quality metrics across a wide range of content types and resolutions, allowing video providers to deliver the same quality with fewer bits or improve quality while maintaining the same bitrate. AV2 further optimizes multi-stream and multi-view video experiences, enables higher frame rates and more robust HDR performance, and supports more efficient delivery of real-time communications applications. These advancements help unlock new possibilities for streaming, live events, immersive media, video conferencing, and other emerging use cases.

"As a founding member of the Alliance for Open Media, Netflix has helped build open codecs from the ground up. AV1 now powers over a third of our global VOD streaming, delivering better picture quality to members everywhere," said Anne Aaron, Senior Director, Live Encoding Technologies at Netflix. "AV2 builds on that foundation with a major leap in compression efficiency, and with enhanced features such as multistream support that unlock emerging use-cases in the streaming space. We're proud to have contributed to its development and look forward to adopting AV2 as our next-generation streaming codec, as we keep pushing the boundaries of what open video technology can do for our members around the world."

Prime Video also emphasized its commitment to contributing to AV2 development and deployment.

"Prime Video has been deeply involved in the development of AV2 from its earliest stages, contributing engineering expertise and real-world streaming insights to help shape the specification," said BA Winston, VP of Technology at Prime Video. "Built on the strong foundation of AV1, AV2 represents a major advancement in video compression technology and functionality. These advancements will enable us to push picture quality forward while improving the overall streaming experience for our Prime Video customers globally."

Several AOMedia Members will highlight technologies that support AV2 implementation and adoption, including:

Allegro DVT will showcase an AV2 MultiStream playback and analysis demonstration based on AOMedia interoperability test cases. The exhibit will highlight AV2 composition capabilities, multilayer content rendering and synchronization, real-time bitstream inspection, and tools supporting AV2 validation and debugging. Allegro DVT will also demonstrate its AV2 compliance testing and decoder technologies.

will showcase an AV2 MultiStream playback and analysis demonstration based on AOMedia interoperability test cases. The exhibit will highlight AV2 composition capabilities, multilayer content rendering and synchronization, real-time bitstream inspection, and tools supporting AV2 validation and debugging. Allegro DVT will also demonstrate its AV2 compliance testing and decoder technologies. Intel will demonstrate SVT-AV2, an open-source software encoder designed to accelerate AV2 implementation and evaluation across the ecosystem.

will demonstrate SVT-AV2, an open-source software encoder designed to accelerate AV2 implementation and evaluation across the ecosystem. Ittiam Systems will showcase its Android Device Lab and VCAT characterization framework, which supports large-scale evaluation and benchmarking of AOMedia codecs, including AV2, across hundreds of mobile devices and hardware platforms.

will showcase its Android Device Lab and VCAT characterization framework, which supports large-scale evaluation and benchmarking of AOMedia codecs, including AV2, across hundreds of mobile devices and hardware platforms. NVIDIA will showcase a visual demo comparing AV1 and AV2.

In addition to activities on the show floor, AOMedia Members will participate in interoperability demos during IBC week to help validate implementations and advance ecosystem readiness. Together, these activities demonstrate progress across multiple areas of the AV2 ecosystem, including encoding, playback, decoder technology, compliance testing, performance characterization, interoperability, and implementation tooling.

Visit participating AOMedia Member exhibits throughout IBC 2026 to see AV2-related demonstrations and learn how Members are advancing implementation across the ecosystem. Developers can access the AV2 specification, reference software, and other open-source resources through AOMedia, while attendees can explore firsthand how AV2 is moving from specification to real-world deployment.

As AV2 development accelerates across the industry, IBC 2026 provides a unique opportunity to see firsthand how AOMedia Members are transforming the specification into the technologies, tools, and implementations that will power the next generation of video experiences.

About the Alliance for Open Media

The Alliance for Open Media (AOMedia) is a collaborative effort to develop open standards and software for video, audio, still images, and immersive technologies. AOMedia brings together 50+ technology innovators including global tech leaders, startups, and academics to support this mission. Learn more at www.aomedia.org.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260910786352/en/

Contacts:

Media

AOMedia

Lillian Guinther

Aomediamarcom@virtualinc.com