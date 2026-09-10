Biological Safety Cabinet Market worth $0.36 billion by 2031 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Sept. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets, the Biological Safety Cabinet Market is projected to reach USD 0.36 billion by 2031 from USD 0.26 billion in 2026, at a CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period.

Browse 160 market data Tables and 40 Figures spread through 220 Pages and in-depth TOC on 'Biological Safety Cabinet Market- Global Forecast to 2031'

Biological Safety Cabinet Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2026-2031

2026-2031 2026 Market Size: USD 0.26 billion

USD 0.26 billion 2031 Projected Market Size: USD 0.36 billion

USD 0.36 billion CAGR (2026-2031): 6.6%

Biological Safety Cabinet Market Trends & Insights:

By region, North America is expected to account for the largest share of 39.0% of the biological safety cabinet market in 2025. The US is the major contributor to regional demand.

By type, class III is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

By end user, pharma & biopharma organizations accounted for the largest market share of 44.4% in 2025.

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The biological safety cabinet market is driven by the expansion of pharmaceutical and biotechnology research, increasing laboratory testing, and growing requirements for personnel and product protection when handling infectious agents, biological specimens, and hazardous materials. Rising investments in drug discovery, biologics, cell and gene therapy, vaccine development, and clinical diagnostics are supporting demand for certified containment equipment. Increasing biosafety requirements and the replacement of aging cabinets are also encouraging laboratories to upgrade to higher-performance systems. Class II cabinets remain particularly important because they provide personnel, product, and environmental protection through controlled airflow and HEPA-filtered exhaust.

Continued advancements in biological safety cabinet technology are improving containment performance, energy efficiency, ergonomics, and laboratory workflow. Manufacturers are incorporating automated airflow monitoring and compensation, digital controls, energy-efficient blower systems, improved HEPA filtration, and enhanced alarm and safety features. Growing adoption of connected monitoring capabilities is also enabling better tracking of cabinet performance and maintenance requirements.

Class II segment captured the largest share of the biological safety cabinet market in 2025.

Based on type, the biological safety cabinet market is segmented into Class I, Class II, and Class III. Among these, the Class II segment accounted for the largest market share in 2025, primarily due to its widespread adoption across pharmaceutical, biopharmaceutical, clinical, academic, and microbiology laboratories. Class II cabinets provide personnel, product, and environmental protection, making them suitable for handling a broad range of biological materials and infectious agents.

The dominance of Class II cabinets is further supported by their broad range of configurations, including Type A1, A2, B1, B2, and C1, allowing laboratories to select systems based on airflow, exhaust, and containment requirements. Type A2 cabinets are widely used for routine microbiological and cell culture applications. Increasing investments in pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical research, clinical diagnostics, infectious disease studies, and laboratory infrastructure, along with replacement of aging equipment and growing emphasis on certified containment systems, are expected to sustain demand for Class II biological safety cabinets during the forecast period.

Pharma & biopharma organizations to register the highest CAGR in the biological safety cabinet market from 2026 to 2031.

Based on end user, the biological safety cabinet market is segmented into pharma & biopharma organizations, clinical laboratories, academic & biomedical research institutes, and other end users. Among these, the pharma & biopharma organizations segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period, driven by increasing investments in drug discovery, biologics, vaccines, cell and gene therapies, and biopharmaceutical manufacturing. These organizations extensively use biological safety cabinets for handling biological materials, infectious agents, cell cultures, and other potentially hazardous substances while maintaining personnel, product, and environmental protection. The growing emphasis on laboratory biosafety, contamination control, and compliance with applicable cabinet performance and certification requirements is expected to drive replacement and new-installation demand across pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical facilities during the forecast period.

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North America to account for the largest share of the biological safety cabinet market in 2025.

The biological safety cabinet market, by region, is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. North America is expected to account for the largest market share in 2025, supported by its well-established pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical industries, extensive laboratory infrastructure, and high investments in life sciences research. The US represents the major contributor to regional demand, supported by strong biotechnology and pharmaceutical activity, established clinical and academic research facilities, and the presence of leading biological safety cabinet manufacturers. Regional demand is further supported by expanding biopharmaceutical research, infectious disease studies, clinical diagnostics, and laboratory modernization. Increasing emphasis on laboratory biosafety, containment, and certification is encouraging the adoption and replacement of biological safety cabinets across pharmaceutical, biopharmaceutical, clinical, and research facilities. Class II cabinets account for a substantial portion of regional demand because of their broad application and ability to provide personnel, product, and environmental protection.

Key Players

Leading players in the Biological Safety Cabinet companies include Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US), Kewaunee Scientific Corporation (US), Labconco Corporation (US), The Baker Company, Inc. (US), Esco Lifesciences (Singapore), Air Science (USA), Cruma, S.A. (Spain), Berner International GmbH (USA), LaboGene ApS (Denmark), Biolab Scientific Ltd. (Canada), LAMSYSTEMS GmbH (Germany), and FASTER S.r.l. (Italy) among others.

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Biological Safety Cabinet Market - Investment & funding +Merger & Acquisition

Investment Funding Context

The biological safety cabinet market has witnessed continued product development, strategic investment, and acquisition activity during 2023-2026, supported by rising demand for laboratory containment, expanding pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical research, and modernization of laboratory infrastructure. Companies are investing in advanced cabinet designs that improve containment performance, energy efficiency, ergonomics, monitoring, and workflow efficiency. Labconco Corporation (US) introduced a redesigned Logic Biosafety Cabinet in 2024 with a touchscreen interface, remote data access, automated airflow control, and up to 30% lower energy consumption. Strategic consolidation has also strengthened product portfolios and market reach. In November 2024, Kewaunee Scientific Corporation (US) acquired NuAire for approximately USD 55 million, adding NuAire's biological safety cabinets, airflow products, pharmacy compounding isolators, and related laboratory equipment to its portfolio. The acquisition also expanded Kewaunee's distribution capabilities and presence across laboratory end-user segments.

Revenue Shift Context

The biological safety cabinet market is witnessing a shift toward higher-value, energy-efficient, and technologically advanced containment systems, supported by increasing demand for certified cabinets, improved airflow control, digital monitoring, and application-specific configurations. Revenue growth is increasingly supported by Class II cabinets, particularly Type A2, which have broad applications across pharmaceutical, biopharmaceutical, clinical, academic, and research laboratories. Global biological safety cabinet revenue is projected to grow from USD 0.26 billion in 2026 to USD 0.36 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 6.6%.

Mergers and Acquisitions

Mergers and acquisitions in the biological safety cabinet market are primarily focused on expanding biosafety portfolios, strengthening laboratory infrastructure offerings, and increasing access to distribution and service networks. Mergers & acquisitions also support a broader shift toward integrated laboratory procurement, where manufacturers combine laboratory furniture, containment equipment, and other laboratory infrastructure into comprehensive solutions.

BIOLOGICAL SAFETY CABINET MARKET: MERGERS AND ACQUISITIONS, JANUARY 2024-JULY 2026

Month & Year Deal Type Company 1 Company 2 Description January 2026 Merger Tecniplast

S.p.A.

(Italy) Bioair S.p.A.

(Italy) The transaction followed Tecniplast's acquisition of Bioair and consolidated Bioair's biosafety cabinet, contamination-control, and laboratory-equipment activities within the Tecniplast Group. The merger further strengthened the group's position in contamination control for biomedical research and biopharmaceutical production. November 2024 Acquisition Kewaunee Scientific Corporation

(US) NuAire, Inc. (US) Kewaunee Scientific completed the acquisition of NuAire for USD 55 million. NuAire manufactures biological safety cabinets, airflow products, pharmacy compounding isolators, and other laboratory equipment. The transaction expanded Kewaunee's containment-equipment portfolio and complemented its existing laboratory furniture and infrastructure business.

Company Revenue Share Details

The top five players in the global biological safety cabinet market are estimated to account for a significant portion of total market revenue in 2025, indicating a moderately consolidated competitive landscape. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US), Kewaunee Scientific Corporation (US), Labconco Corporation (US), The Baker Company, Inc. (US), and Esco Lifesciences (Singapore) are among the leading participants, supported by established product portfolios, broad distribution networks, strong certification capabilities, and long-standing relationships with pharmaceutical, biopharmaceutical, clinical, academic, and research laboratories. The leading companies benefit from demand for Class II biological safety cabinets, particularly Type A2, which are widely used across laboratory applications. Their competitive positions are further supported by product innovation focused on airflow control, energy efficiency, ergonomics, digital monitoring, and application-specific configurations.

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