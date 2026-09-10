LambdaTest Inc d/b/a TestMu: TestMu AI Launches Mobile Automation in Kane CLI, Bringing Natural-Language Test Automation to iOS Simulators and Android Emulators

The same agent that drives Chrome now drives native and hybrid mobile apps, with no Appium servers, brittle locators, or context switches to maintain

SAN FRANCISCO & NOIDA, Sept. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TestMu AI (formerly LambdaTest) , the Agentic AI Quality Engineering platform, announced Mobile Automation in Kane CLI, extending its agentic, vision-grounded verification engine natively to iOS Simulators and Android Emulators. Teams can now state the expected user outcome in plain English, and Kane CLI drives the device, verifies the rendered output, and delivers a defensible verdict.

Mobile UI testing has carried a heavy maintenance tax for more than a decade. Setting up Appium servers, mapping accessibility labels and resource-id locator hierarchies that shift with every build, handling ADB port locks, and switching contexts between WebViews and native views consume immense engineering time. Within months of launching an automated mobile suite, a large share of tests end up commented out because maintaining them costs more than building the features themselves. When TestMu AI launched Kane CLI to eliminate selector decay on the web, the feedback from engineering teams was unanimous: web testing was difficult, but mobile testing was an operational nightmare.

Rather than build a wrapper around Appium, TestMu AI extended Kane's core architecture directly to native mobile viewports. Mobile does not run on a separate, simplified agent; the same reasoning and perception graph that drives Chrome now drives iOS Simulators and Android Emulators, so writing a mobile test feels the same as writing a web one. At every step, Kane CLI captures the screen and reads the native accessibility document, serializing each element with its affordance, geometry, state, and identity so the agent can evaluate screens against human intent rather than brittle XPath queries. This works across native UI frameworks including UIKit, SwiftUI, Jetpack Compose, Flutter, and React Native.

Hybrid app screens fold WebView elements directly into the same perception list, so the agent never performs an explicit Appium context switch, removing a major source of mobile test flakiness. When native trees collapse or an app renders non-standard components such as custom canvas elements or Flutter controls, the agent falls back to visual reasoning and coordinate grounding so the flow keeps moving. Every mobile run also seals a portable evidence pack containing step-annotated screenshots, native device logs, and step-attributed network traffic, replacing the usual hunt through ADB logs, Xcode console dumps, and video clips when a run fails.

"Mobile testing has always demanded a toll before you could even begin: a day of wiring up Appium, drivers, and device configuration, and then a permanent maintenance bill after that. With Kane CLI, that toll is gone. You describe the outcome you expect in a sentence, and the same agent that drives your browser drives your phone," said Mudit Singh, Co-Founder and Head of Growth at TestMu AI. "What you get back isn't a claim about what the agent says it did. It's a verified verdict, with the screenshots, device logs, and network traffic to back it up."

Mobile Automation in Kane CLI is available now for iOS Simulators and Android Emulators. To learn more, visit testmuai.com/kane-cli .

About TestMu AI

TestMu AI (formerly LambdaTest) is an Agentic AI Quality Engineering platform that helps engineering teams test smarter and ship faster. Headquartered in Noida, India, with a presence in San Francisco, TestMu AI powers intelligent test authoring, execution, and analysis for development teams worldwide. For more information, visit testmuai.com .

Media Contact Nikhil Saxena Corporate Communication Manager, TestMu AI nikhils@testmuai.com +91 98709 81968