Revenue Cycle Management Market worth $132.06 billion by 2031 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Sept. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets, the Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) Market is projected to reach USD 132.06 billion by 2031 from USD 73.61 billion in 2026, at a CAGR of 12.4% during the forecast period.

Browse 436 market data Tables and 50 Figures spread through 378 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) Market - Global Forecast to 2031"

Revenue Cycle Management Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2026-2031

2026-2031 2026 Market Size: USD 73.61 billion

USD 73.61 billion 2031 Projected Market Size: USD 132.06 billion

USD 132.06 billion CAGR (2026-2031): 12.4%

Revenue Cycle Management Market Trends & Insights:

By region, the North American revenue cycle management market dominated, with a 40.0% share in 2025.

By enterprise size, the small & medium-sized enterprises segment is expected to register the fastest growth in the market, at a CAGR of 13.0%.

By delivery mode, the on-premises segment holds the largest share of 56.4% in 2025.

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The global revenue cycle management (RCM) market is propelled by the rising volume of healthcare data, the shift toward value-based reimbursement, and the growing emphasis on financial transparency. Increasing adoption of cloud-based RCM platforms, interoperability requirements, and the demand for real-time claims visibility are further accelerating market growth. Additionally, workforce shortages and administrative inefficiencies are prompting healthcare organizations to invest in digital RCM tools and outsourced services to ensure faster, error-free reimbursement cycles.

The RCM landscape is being reshaped by advancements in AI-driven automation, predictive analytics, and natural language processing (NLP) for real-time coding and claims adjudication. The integration of FHIR-based interoperability standards is enabling seamless data exchange between payers and providers, enhancing transparency and reducing denials. Regulatory initiatives such as the No Surprises Act and updates to CMS reimbursement models are driving greater accountability and pricing transparency. Together, these technological and regulatory shifts are pushing healthcare organizations toward intelligent, compliant, and patient-centric revenue cycle models that emphasize accuracy, efficiency, and end-to-end financial visibility.

The healthcare providers segment accounted for the largest share of the revenue cycle management market in 2025.

Healthcare providers represent the largest end-user segment in the revenue cycle management (RCM) market due to their pressing need to manage complex reimbursement workflows, multi-payer coordination, and clinical data integration. Large hospital networks and integrated delivery systems are deploying enterprise-grade RCM suites to consolidate disparate billing systems and manage denials across multiple specialties. In markets like the US and Canada, provider adoption is further driven by rising claim denial rates, payer audits, and CMS-driven documentation mandates. Advanced providers are also leveraging AI-assisted coding, robotic claims processing, and predictive denial analytics to improve revenue integrity and shorten reimbursement cycles.

The AI-enabled RCM solutions segment is expected to show the fastest growth in the revenue cycle management market, by technology maturity.

AI-enabled RCM solutions represent the fastest-growing technology segment in the revenue cycle management market, as healthcare organizations increasingly leverage artificial intelligence to enhance accuracy, speed, and decision-making across billing workflows. AI-powered tools are being adopted for predictive denial management, automated coding, claims scrubbing, and payment forecasting, significantly reducing manual intervention and revenue leakage. Leading vendors such as Optum, Oracle Health, Infinix Healthcare, Plutus Health, Advanced Data Systems, and R1 RCM, etc, are embedding machine learning and natural language processing into RCM platforms to enable real-time insights, automate complex administrative tasks, and optimize reimbursement efficiency across large, multi-entity healthcare systems.

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North America dominated the revenue cycle management market in 2025.

In 2025, North America dominated the global revenue cycle management (RCM) market, driven by the region's mature healthcare infrastructure, early adoption of advanced IT systems, and strong regulatory oversight mandating accurate billing and data transparency. The US leads with its highly fragmented payer landscape, where providers increasingly rely on AI- and analytics-powered RCM platforms to manage denials, automate coding, and optimize reimbursements. Ongoing CMS initiatives promoting interoperability, the expansion of value-based payment models, and the growing preference for outsourced RCM partnerships with players like Optum, R1 RCM, and Conifer Health Solutions further strengthen regional leadership. Additionally, integrating RCM with EHR, ERP, and patient engagement systems enhances operational efficiency and cash flow visibility across large hospital networks.

Key Players

Leading players in the Revenue Cycle Management companies include Optum, Inc. (US), Epic Systems Corporation (US), Oracle (US), McKesson Corporation (US), Solventum (US), Experian Information Solutions, Inc. (Ireland), R1 RCM Inc. (US), Medical Information Technology, Inc. (US), Conifer Health Solutions. (US), Veradigm LLC (US), eClinicalWorks (US), Cognizant (US), athenahealth, Inc. (US), The SSI Group, LLC (US), Huron Consulting Group Inc. (US), AdvancedMD, Inc. (US), GeBBS (US), IKS Health (India), CareCloud, Inc. (US), MEDHOST (US), Greenway Health, LLC (US), FinThrive (US), Plutus Health (US), Omega Healthcare Management Services (India), and Vee Healthtek, Inc. (US).

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Revenue Cycle Management Market - Investment & funding +Merger & Acquisition

Investment Funding Context

The revenue cycle management market is seeing increasing investment activity, driven by AI-native automation, denial management, and consolidation across claims and payment platforms. Funding has increasingly targeted platforms that can automate coding, prior authorization, and denial prevention rather than single-task billing tools. In July 2026, Candid Health (US) raised USD 120 million in Series D funding, tripling its valuation from its February 2025 Series C round, to scale its AI-driven claims automation platform. In March 2026, Adonis (US) raised USD 40 million in Series C funding, bringing its total funding to more than USD 95 million, to expand its AI orchestration platform for revenue cycle operations.

Revenue Shift Context

The market shows a shift from manual, labor-intensive billing toward AI-enabled coding, predictive denial management, and autonomous claims adjudication. The global revenue cycle management market is projected to increase from USD 73.61 billion in 2026 to USD 132.06 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 12.4%, with nearly two-thirds of providers already using AI somewhere in their revenue cycle, according to Experian Health's 2026 State of Claims survey. Investment is increasingly moving toward agentic AI, real-time claim adjudication, and end-to-end orchestration platforms. In May 2026, Innovaccer acquired CaduceusHealth to extend its Flow platform into full-stack, AI-native revenue cycle management for ambulatory care providers.

Mergers and Acquisitions

M&A activity in revenue cycle management is increasingly focused on acquiring AI-native coding, denial analytics, and clinical documentation intelligence capabilities. Major transactions have targeted mid-cycle clinical intelligence, patient access, and payment analytics platforms as established RCM vendors seek to expand agentic AI capabilities and strengthen end-to-end automation.

REVENUE CYCLE MANAGEMENT MARKET: MERGERS & ACQUISITIONS, JANUARY 2025-AUGUST 2026

Month & Year Deal Type Company 1 Company 2 Description January 2026 Acquisition Zelis

(US) Rivet

(US) Zelis acquired Rivet to add AI-enabled

revenue cycle analytics, giving payers

and providers greater visibility into claim

payment and denial trends. October 2025 Acquisition Waystar

(US) Iodine

Software

(US) Waystar completed a USD 1.25 billion

acquisition of Iodine Software, adding

clinical intelligence capabilities to prevent

denials and strengthen mid-cycle

reimbursement accuracy. May 2025 Acquisition Infinx

(US) i3 Verticals

Healthcare

RCM (US) Infinx acquired the healthcare revenue

cycle management business of i3 Verticals,

expanding its AI-powered patient access

and RCM platform into academic medical

centers and large provider groups.

Company Revenue Share Details

The revenue cycle management market remains competitive, with diversified health-tech leaders competing alongside specialized RCM vendors. Optum, Waystar, and Solventum maintain strong positions through large installed provider bases and integration of AI into claims, coding, and denial workflows. According to UnitedHealth Group, Optum Insight reported USD 19.4 billion in full-year 2025 revenues, while Waystar reported USD 1.1 billion in full-year 2025 revenue, up 17% year-over-year. Solventum's Health Information Systems segment, which includes its coding and RCM technology, accounted for 16.3% of the company's USD 8.33 billion in net sales in 2025. However, these figures reflect broader business segments rather than RCM software alone and should not be treated as individual market shares.

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