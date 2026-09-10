MICROIP Secures Major US$20 Million Smart Residential Community Contract in Taiwan, Accelerating Edge AI Commercialization

Deploying Next-Generation Edge AI Architecture; New Project Secures Long-Term Revenue Visibility Starting October 2026

TAIPEI, Sept. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MICROIP (TPEx: 7796), a leading provider of custom ASIC design services and Edge AI software-hardware integrated solutions, today announced a landmark system integration contract for a major AI smart residential development in Taiwan. Valued at approximately US$20 million, the comprehensive 36-month project will commence its initial phase of system architecture planning and project management in October 2026. This milestone underscores MICROIP's successful expansion from chip design into large-scale, vertical-market Edge AI system integration.

As demand surges for modern green buildings featuring advanced security, energy efficiency, and stringent privacy protections, MICROIP will serve as the core project manager and overall architecture integrator. By deploying its proprietary Edge AI technologies into the community's operational hub, MICROIP enables decentralized, on-device real-time computing. This architecture significantly minimizes cloud transmission latency and network bandwidth consumption while ensuring residents' personal data remains securely stored on-site. Furthermore, the deployment supports community-wide AI vision recognition, dynamic energy scheduling, and highly scalable AIoT networking, creating a resilient and intelligent building management ecosystem.

To ensure transparent financial reporting, MICROIP noted that revenue from this 36-month project will be recognized progressively using the percentage-of-completion method under IFRS 15. The execution roadmap encompasses crucial milestones, including front-end architecture design, core software-hardware integration with AI platform interfacing, and final sub-system validation. This phased approach will provide steady, visible contributions to the company's financial performance as each milestone is achieved and officially handed over.

While specific client details remain strictly confidential under non-disclosure agreements, this project sets a strong precedent for future growth. Looking ahead, MICROIP remains committed to its "software-driven hardware" strategy, advancing heterogeneous edge computing architectures and custom algorithms to capture emerging opportunities across smart buildings, intelligent security, and smart manufacturing sectors globally.

About MICROIP

Headquartered in Taiwan, MICROIP provides specialized ASIC design services, and advanced AI software solutions, enabling rapid, cost-effective custom chip development. For more information, visit www.micro-ip.com.

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