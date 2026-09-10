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GlobeNewswire (Europe)
10.09.2026 16:22 Uhr
207 Leser
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Workable Adds AI Cost Transparency to Its AI-Powered ATS, Showing Enterprises Exactly What Each Hire Costs in Agent Credits

BOSTON, Sept. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Workable, an AI-powered applicant tracking system (ATS) and all-in-one HR software platform, has released its AI Credits Report: a built-in dashboard that shows enterprises exactly how they are spending AI credits across every stage of recruiting and what each hire actually costs.

The report is available immediately within Recruiting reports for all Workable plans at no additional cost, with no setup or IT involvement needed.

What the Workable AI Credits Report Does

The AI Credits Report gives account administrators and talent leaders a single view of AI credit consumption across Workable's recruiting workflows. It answers three questions enterprise teams consistently ask when scaling AI-powered hiring:

  • Where are AI credits being spent?
  • Which jobs and teams are consuming the most?
  • What is the cost per hire from AI agent activity?

Cost per hire is a core metric in the report. It converts AI credit spend into an outcome measurement that finance and talent leaders can use to evaluate return on investment directly, rather than tracking raw activity volume.

What Is Included in the AI Credits Report

The report includes the following, available within Workable's standard Recruiting reports interface:

Top-level account summary
Remaining credits, consumption in the current period, and cost per hire.

Time-based AI credit usage (waterfall chart)
Tracks opening balance, purchases, free credits, consumption, expirations, and closing balance across the full credit lifecycle.

Consumption breakdown by activity type
Credits consumed by sourcing, evaluation, re-evaluation, and candidate chat-showing where Workable's AI agents are working hardest.

Consumption trends over time
Period-over-period views of credit usage to identify patterns and plan ahead.

Per-job pivot tables
Drillable to the candidate level so teams can see exactly which roles are driving AI spend.

All standard Recruiting report filters apply. Administrators can segment by job, status, department, and location.

Who Can Access It

The Agent Credits Report is visible to:

  • Super administrators
  • Recruiting administrators
  • Team members with admin-level report permissions

It is available on all Workable plans at no additional cost. Report data spans from July 13, 2026, the date of the credits model migration. Balances carried from the previous model appear as a single line item.

Why Workable Built This

AI credit spend was hard to track, and customers needed a clear record of what AI agents were doing and a metric that justified the investment in business terms.

"Transparency was a recurring issue in our credit model discussions since launch," said Maria Antoniou, Product Marketing Lead at Workable. "The AI Credits Report closes that gap entirely. Now customers see exactly where every credit goes-from sourcing to candidate evaluation-and can measure ROI directly."

The report eliminates the need for custom reporting requests and manual spreadsheets that previously required direct support involvement-enabling finance and talent teams to access insights independently.

"Cost per hire transforms credit spend into an outcome metric that renewing and expanding customers understand immediately. It's proof of ROI in dashboard form," Antoniou added.

How Workable's AI Works in Recruiting

Workable's AI capabilities are built into its ATS and operate across the full recruiting funnel. The Workable Agent handles sourcing, candidate evaluation, re-evaluation, and candidate chat. The AI Credits Report makes that activity accountable by attaching a measurable cost to every action and tying it to hiring outcomes.

This positions Workable's AI recruiting tools as both capable and cost-transparent-addressing a gap that has made AI adoption difficult for finance-conscious enterprise teams.

What Comes Next

Future reports in the Agent and AI Credits section will include Agent Productivity Reports, covering:

  • Actions performed per agent activity type
  • Token consumption
  • Productivity distribution metrics

About Workable

Workable is an AI-powered applicant tracking system (ATS) and all-in-one HR software platform used by enterprises globally to source, evaluate, hire, and develop talent. Workable serves companies across construction, healthcare, real estate, technology, and professional services. Its platform combines AI-driven recruiting tools with a modern HRIS, making it one of the few systems that covers the full employee lifecycle in a single product.

Learn more at workable.com.

Media contact

Brendan Jeannetti
Brendan.Jeannetti@workable.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/845e71ac-7458-4381-aa64-6ae99c04ccce


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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