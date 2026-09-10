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ACCESS Newswire
10.09.2026 16:26 Uhr
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Karviva Selected for Hy-Vee Opportunity Supplier Impact Summit

SAINT LOUIS, MI / ACCESS Newswire / September 10, 2026 / Karviva, the St. Louis-based functional beverage company founded by Dr. Angela Zeng, has been selected to participate in the Hy-Vee Opportunity Supplier Impact Summit, a curated supplier event bringing together brands chosen by the retailer for meetings with its buying team.

Karviva was selected from nearly 1,000 applicants to attend the September 9 to 10 summit in West Des Moines, Iowa. As part of the selection, Hy-Vee approved three Karviva products for presentation during the event:

  • Karviva JOY-D Prebiotic & Antioxidant Whole Plant Juice
  • Karviva ACE (Antioxidant-Collagen-Electrolytes) Juice Drink: Bold Berry Lemonade
  • Karviva Energy Juice - Hibiscus Pomegranate

The invitation recognizes brands that have been selected through Hy-Vee's supplier review process and invited to meet directly with the retailer's merchandising team.

"We're honored to be selected for the Hy-Vee Opportunity Supplier Impact Summit," said Dr. Angela Zeng, founder and CEO of Karviva. "Retail partnerships play an important role in helping emerging brands reach new communities, and we appreciate the opportunity to introduce Karviva and our products to the Hy-Vee team."

Founded by food scientist and Traditional Chinese Medicine scholar Dr. Angela Zeng, Karviva develops plant-based functional beverages inspired by Traditional Chinese Medicine and modern nutritional science. The company's portfolio includes beverages formulated with whole-food ingredients, botanicals, and prebiotic fiber across hydration, juice, and functional beverage categories.

The Hy-Vee Opportunity Supplier Impact Summit brings together selected suppliers and the retailer's buying teams to explore potential merchandising opportunities across approved product categories. Participation provides selected brands with the opportunity to present their products and discuss future retail opportunities with Hy-Vee merchants.

About Karviva

Karviva is a St. Louis-based beverage company founded by Dr. Angela Zeng. Inspired by Traditional Chinese Medicine and modern nutritional science, the company develops plant-based functional beverages using whole-food ingredients, botanicals, and prebiotic fiber. Its product portfolio includes juices, protein smoothies, hydration beverages, and wellness drinks designed to meet a variety of consumer preferences. Through ongoing product innovation and retail expansion, Karviva continues to grow its presence while introducing more consumers to thoughtfully developed functional beverages.

Media Contact

Organization: Karviva
Contact Person Name: Dr. Angela Zeng
Website: https://karviva.com/
Email: angela@karviva.com
City: Saint Louis
State: Missouri
Country: United States

SOURCE: Karviva



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/food-and-beverage-products/karviva-selected-for-hy-vee-opportunity-supplier-impact-summit-1219203

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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