Security name: Cell Impact AB TO 6 Short name: CI TO 6 ISIN code: SE0029605XXX Orderbook ID: 539828 Terms: Issue price, 70 % of VWAP between October 26, 2026 and November 6, 2026 per share. Maximum issue price 0,07 SEK per share and minimum issue price 0,05 SEK per share. 1 option right gives the right to subscribe for 1 new share in Cell Impact AB Subscription period: 2027-03-01 - 2027-03-12 Last trading day: 2027-03-10

At the request of Cell Impact AB, equity rights will be traded on First North Growth Market as from 11 September 2026.This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, FNCA Sweden AB. For further information, please call FNCA Sweden AB on 0702366392.Nasdaq Stockholm AB, Issuer Surveillance, dl-ilasto@nasdaq.com, +46 8 405 7280