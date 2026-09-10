Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 10.09.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Mehr als 4,5 Mrd. USD US-Staatsgeld für alte Bohrlöcher, diese Aktie räumt auf
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 850875 | ISIN: US4404521001 | Ticker-Symbol: HO7
Tradegate
10.09.26 | 17:00
17,900 Euro
-0,69 % -0,125
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
USA 500
1-Jahres-Chart
HORMEL FOODS CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HORMEL FOODS CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
17,89017,94017:16
17,88517,94517:15
PR Newswire
10.09.2026 16:02 Uhr
55 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Hormel Foods Corporation: Hormel Foods Names Paul Kuehneman Chief Accounting Officer

AUSTIN, Minn., Sept. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE: HRL), a Fortune 500 global branded food company, today announced the appointment of Paul Kuehneman as chief accounting officer.

In this role, Kuehneman will lead the company's accounting organization and oversee its tax function, creating greater alignment across these important areas of the finance organization. He will work closely with Ash Bhumbla, executive vice president and chief financial officer, to support the company's finance strategy and operations.

"Paul is a respected leader whose deep understanding of our business, financial expertise and commitment to our people make him exceptionally well-suited for this role," said John Ghingo, president, Hormel Foods. "Paul's experience and perspective will serve him well in this expanded role."

With more than three decades of experience at Hormel Foods, Kuehneman most recently served as interim chief financial officer and controller, helping guide the company through an important leadership transition.

About Paul Kuehneman

Kuehneman joined Hormel Foods in 1993 and has held various accountant and controller roles at the company's Austin, Minnesota, and Rochelle, Illinois, manufacturing facilities, as well as the company's headquarters in Austin. In 2009, he became director of internal audit and in 2016 was promoted to vice president and chief financial officer for Jennie-O Turkey Store. He was named assistant controller in November 2020 and controller in January 2022. Kuehneman earned a bachelor's degree in accounting from Northwest Missouri State University and is a certified public accountant (CPA).

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corporation, based in Austin, Minnesota, is a global branded food company with over $12 billion in annual revenue. Its brands include PLANTERS®, SKIPPY®, SPAM®, HORMEL® NATURAL CHOICE®, APPLEGATE®, WHOLLY®, HORMEL® BLACK LABEL®, COLUMBUS®, JENNIE-O® and more than 30 other beloved brands. The Company is a member of the S&P 500 Index and the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats, was named one of the best companies to work for by U.S. News & World Report and one of America's most responsible companies by Newsweek, was recognized by TIME magazine as one of the World's Best Companies and has received numerous other awards and accolades for its corporate responsibility and community service efforts. For more information, visit hormelfoods.com.

Contact: Media Relations
Hormel Foods
[email protected]

SOURCE Hormel Foods Corporation

© 2026 PR Newswire
KI braucht Strom
Halbleiter, Speicherchips und Rechenzentren haben Anlegern im KI-Boom bereits enorme Gewinne beschert. Doch jetzt zeichnet sich mit der benötigten Energie der nächste große Flaschenhals ab. Neue KI-Rechenzentren benötigen nicht mehr einige Megawatt, sondern zum Teil mehrere Gigawatt Leistung – so viel wie mehrere moderne Kernkraftwerksblöcke.

Damit beginnt ein weltweites Wettrennen um verfügbare Stromkapazitäten. Hyperscaler sichern sich bereits über langfristige Verträge gewaltige Energiemengen, während Stromnetze und Erzeugungskapazitäten mit dem Ausbau kaum Schritt halten können. Zusätzlich verschärfen geopolitische Risiken rund um den Iran-Krieg und die Straße von Hormus die Situation.

Für Energieversorger und ihre Zulieferer könnte damit ein goldenes Zeitalter beginnen. Steigende Nachfrage, langfristige Abnahmeverträge und wachsende Strompreise schaffen ein Umfeld, in dem ausgewählte Unternehmen zum nächsten großen KI-Trade werden könnten.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die besonders stark vom explodierenden Energiehunger der KI profitieren könnten – und bei Anlegern bislang teilweise noch unter dem Radar laufen.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und die nächsten Gewinner des KI-Booms entdecken!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.