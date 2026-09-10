Hormel Foods Corporation: Hormel Foods Names Paul Kuehneman Chief Accounting Officer

AUSTIN, Minn., Sept. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE: HRL), a Fortune 500 global branded food company, today announced the appointment of Paul Kuehneman as chief accounting officer.

In this role, Kuehneman will lead the company's accounting organization and oversee its tax function, creating greater alignment across these important areas of the finance organization. He will work closely with Ash Bhumbla, executive vice president and chief financial officer, to support the company's finance strategy and operations.

"Paul is a respected leader whose deep understanding of our business, financial expertise and commitment to our people make him exceptionally well-suited for this role," said John Ghingo, president, Hormel Foods. "Paul's experience and perspective will serve him well in this expanded role."

With more than three decades of experience at Hormel Foods, Kuehneman most recently served as interim chief financial officer and controller, helping guide the company through an important leadership transition.

About Paul Kuehneman

Kuehneman joined Hormel Foods in 1993 and has held various accountant and controller roles at the company's Austin, Minnesota, and Rochelle, Illinois, manufacturing facilities, as well as the company's headquarters in Austin. In 2009, he became director of internal audit and in 2016 was promoted to vice president and chief financial officer for Jennie-O Turkey Store. He was named assistant controller in November 2020 and controller in January 2022. Kuehneman earned a bachelor's degree in accounting from Northwest Missouri State University and is a certified public accountant (CPA).

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corporation, based in Austin, Minnesota, is a global branded food company with over $12 billion in annual revenue. Its brands include PLANTERS®, SKIPPY®, SPAM®, HORMEL® NATURAL CHOICE®, APPLEGATE®, WHOLLY®, HORMEL® BLACK LABEL®, COLUMBUS®, JENNIE-O® and more than 30 other beloved brands. The Company is a member of the S&P 500 Index and the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats, was named one of the best companies to work for by U.S. News & World Report and one of America's most responsible companies by Newsweek, was recognized by TIME magazine as one of the World's Best Companies and has received numerous other awards and accolades for its corporate responsibility and community service efforts. For more information, visit hormelfoods.com.

Contact: Media Relations

Hormel Foods

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SOURCE Hormel Foods Corporation