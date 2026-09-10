Imperial Petroleum Inc. Reports Second Quarter and Six Months 2026 Financial and Operating Results

ATHENS, Greece, Sept. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IMPERIAL PETROLEUM INC. (NASDAQ: IMPP; the "Company"), a ship-owning company providing petroleum products, crude oil and dry bulk seaborne transportation services, announced today its unaudited financial and operating results for the second quarter and six months ended June 30, 2026.

OPERATIONAL AND FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

Fleet operational utilization of 73.5% in Q2 26'.

Approximately 50% of total fleet calendar days in Q2 26' were dedicated to time charter activity while approximately 39% were dedicated to spot activity.

Delivery of the dry bulk carrier, Eco Crossfire (2012 built), on April 3, 2026 and delivery of the drybulk carrier, Outrider (2016 built), on August 21, 2026.

Sale of our tanker Suez Enchanted (2007 built) to third parties, on August 7, 2026, creating a net gain on sale of approximately $32 million.

All-time high quarterly revenues of $87.1 million in Q2 26' compared to $61.7 million in Q1 26' and $36.3 million in Q2 25', representing a 41.2% increase and a 139.9% increase, respectively.

of $87.1 million in Q2 26' compared to $61.7 million in Q1 26' and $36.3 million in Q2 25', representing a 41.2% increase and a 139.9% increase, respectively. Near all-time high operating income of $33.4 million in Q2 26' marking a $6.9 million or 26.0% increase compared to Q1 26' and a $25.2 million or 307.3% increase compared to Q2 25'.

of $33.4 million in Q2 26' marking a $6.9 million or 26.0% increase compared to Q1 26' and a $25.2 million or 307.3% increase compared to Q2 25'. Net income of $34.8 million in Q2 26'- the second best in our history- compared to $28.0 million in Q1 26', and $12.8 million in Q2 25', representing a 24.3% and 171.9% increase, respectively.

Basic EPS of $0.75 in Q2 26' and $1.34 for 6M 2026.

EBITDA 1 of $41.2 million for Q2 26'.

of $41.2 million for Q2 26'. Continued enhancement of our liquidity through efficient vessel operations; cash and cash equivalents including time deposits of $245.2 million as of June 30, 2026 compared to $179.1 million as of December 31, 2025 - corresponding to an increase of 36.9%. Our current cash base is about $260 million.

For the 6M' 2026 our Net Income came in at $62.8 million, already exceeding our 12M' 2025 net income performance of $50.0 million.

Second Quarter 2026 Results:

Revenues for the three months ended June 30, 2026, amounted to $87.1 million, an increase of $50.8 million or 139.9%, compared to revenues of $36.3 million for the three months ended June 30, 2025, primarily due to a 6.9 vessel increase in the average number of vessels in our fleet, along with an increase in both tanker and drybulk rates driven by geopolitical tensions, mostly affecting the tanker vessels, and favorable market dynamics in the drybulk market.

for the three months ended June 30, 2026, amounted to $87.1 million, an increase of $50.8 million or 139.9%, compared to revenues of $36.3 million for the three months ended June 30, 2025, primarily due to a 6.9 vessel increase in the average number of vessels in our fleet, along with an increase in both tanker and drybulk rates driven by geopolitical tensions, mostly affecting the tanker vessels, and favorable market dynamics in the drybulk market. Voyage expenses and vessels' operating expenses for the three months ended June 30, 2026, were $22.1 million and $14.4 million, respectively, compared to $10.7 million and $8.4 million, respectively, for the three months ended June 30, 2025. The $11.4 million increase in voyage expenses is mainly attributed to increased bunker costs by mainly due to an increase in spot days by 58.4% and increased bunkers' prices. The $6.0 million increase in vessels' operating expenses is primarily due to the increase of our fleet by an average of 6.9 vessels.

for the three months ended June 30, 2026, were $22.1 million and $14.4 million, respectively, compared to $10.7 million and $8.4 million, respectively, for the three months ended June 30, 2025. The $11.4 million increase in voyage expenses is mainly attributed to increased bunker costs by mainly due to an increase in spot days by 58.4% and increased bunkers' prices. The $6.0 million increase in vessels' operating expenses is primarily due to the increase of our fleet by an average of 6.9 vessels. Drydocking costs for the three months ended June 30, 2026 and 2025 were $7.5 million and $1.7 million, respectively. During the three months ended June 30, 2026, six vessels underwent drydocking whereas during the three months ended June 30, 2025, one suezmax tanker and one supramax drybulk carrier underwent drydocking.

for the three months ended June 30, 2026 and 2025 were $7.5 million and $1.7 million, respectively. During the three months ended June 30, 2026, six vessels underwent drydocking whereas during the three months ended June 30, 2025, one suezmax tanker and one supramax drybulk carrier underwent drydocking. General and administrative costs for the three months ended June 30, 2026 and 2025, were $1.1 million in each period.

for the three months ended June 30, 2026 and 2025, were $1.1 million in each period. Depreciation for the three months ended June 30, 2026 and 2025, was $8.2 million and $5.7 million, respectively. The change is attributable to the increase in the average number of vessels in our fleet.

for the three months ended June 30, 2026 and 2025, was $8.2 million and $5.7 million, respectively. The change is attributable to the increase in the average number of vessels in our fleet. Management fees for the three months ended June 30, 2026 and 2025, were $0.8 million and $0.6 million, respectively. The change is attributable to the increase in the average number of vessels in our fleet.

for the three months ended June 30, 2026 and 2025, were $0.8 million and $0.6 million, respectively. The change is attributable to the increase in the average number of vessels in our fleet. Interest and finance costs for the three months ended June 30, 2026 and 2025, were $0.4 million and $0.8 million, respectively. The $0.4 million of costs for the three months ended June 30, 2026 related mainly to accrued interest expense - related party in connection with the $19.2 million and $12.3 million portions of the acquisition price of our bulk carriers, Post Marvel and Eco Crossfire, respectively, which were completely settled in the third quarter of 2026. The $0.8 million of costs for the three months ended June 30, 2025 related mainly to accrued interest expense - related party in connection with our last nine vessel acquisitions, for which the purchase agreements allowed vessel repayment to take place within up to one year from the agreement date. For accounting purposes, the outstanding balances payable on the vessels were required to be allocated between principal and imputed interest, despite the fact that no interest was contractually charged by the sellers. The total amount ultimately paid remains consistent with the originally agreed purchase prices.

for the three months ended June 30, 2026 and 2025, were $0.4 million and $0.8 million, respectively. The $0.4 million of costs for the three months ended June 30, 2026 related mainly to accrued interest expense - related party in connection with the $19.2 million and $12.3 million portions of the acquisition price of our bulk carriers, Post Marvel and Eco Crossfire, respectively, which were completely settled in the third quarter of 2026. The $0.8 million of costs for the three months ended June 30, 2025 related mainly to accrued interest expense - related party in connection with our last nine vessel acquisitions, for which the purchase agreements allowed vessel repayment to take place within up to one year from the agreement date. For accounting purposes, the outstanding balances payable on the vessels were required to be allocated between principal and imputed interest, despite the fact that no interest was contractually charged by the sellers. The total amount ultimately paid remains consistent with the originally agreed purchase prices. Interest income for the three months ended June 30, 2026, was $2.1 million as compared to $2.3 million for the three months ended June 30, 2025. The $0.2 million decrease is mainly attributed to a period on period decline in time deposit rates and amounts placed in time deposits.

for the three months ended June 30, 2026, was $2.1 million as compared to $2.3 million for the three months ended June 30, 2025. The $0.2 million decrease is mainly attributed to a period on period decline in time deposit rates and amounts placed in time deposits. Foreign exchange (loss)/gain for the three months ended June 30, 2026, was a loss of $0.6 million as compared to a gain of $3.0 million for the three months ended June 30, 2025. The $0.6 million foreign exchange loss for the three months ended June 30, 2026 is mainly attributed to the weakening of the Euro currency against the Dollar at the end of the three months ended June 30, 2026 when compared to the respective currency values prevailing at the end of March 2026.

for the three months ended June 30, 2026, was a loss of $0.6 million as compared to a gain of $3.0 million for the three months ended June 30, 2025. The $0.6 million foreign exchange loss for the three months ended June 30, 2026 is mainly attributed to the weakening of the Euro currency against the Dollar at the end of the three months ended June 30, 2026 when compared to the respective currency values prevailing at the end of March 2026. As a result of the above, for the three months ended June 30, 2026, the Company reported net income of $34.8 million, compared to net income of $12.8 million for the three months ended June 30, 2025. Dividends paid on Series A Preferred Shares amounted to $0.4 million for the three months ended June 30, 2026. The weighted average number of shares of common stock outstanding, basic , for the three months ended June 30, 2026 was 45.4 million. Earnings per share, basic and diluted, for the three months ended June 30, 2026 amounted to $0.75 and $0.70, respectively, compared to earnings per share, basic and diluted, of $0.36 and $0.35, respectively, for the three months ended June 30, 2025.

of $34.8 million, compared to net income of $12.8 million for the three months ended June 30, 2025. Dividends paid on Series A Preferred Shares amounted to $0.4 million for the three months ended June 30, 2026. The , for the three months ended June 30, 2026 was 45.4 million. for the three months ended June 30, 2026 amounted to $0.75 and $0.70, respectively, compared to earnings per share, basic and diluted, of $0.36 and $0.35, respectively, for the three months ended June 30, 2025. Adjusted net income 1 was $35.3 million corresponding to an Adjusted EPS 1 , basic of $0.76 for the three months ended June 30, 2026 compared to an Adjusted net income of $13.4 million, or an Adjusted EPS, basic, of $0.38 for the same period of last year.

was $35.3 million corresponding to an Adjusted EPS , basic of $0.76 for the three months ended June 30, 2026 compared to an Adjusted net income of $13.4 million, or an Adjusted EPS, basic, of $0.38 for the same period of last year. EBITDA 1 for the three months ended June 30, 2026 amounted to $41.2 million, while Adjusted EBITDA 1 for the three months ended June 30, 2026 amounted to $41.7 million.

for the three months ended June 30, 2026 amounted to $41.2 million, while for the three months ended June 30, 2026 amounted to $41.7 million. An average of 21.0 vessels were owned by the Company during the three months ended June 30, 2026 compared to 14.1 vessels for the same period of 2025.

Six Months 2026 Results:

Revenues for the six months ended June 30, 2026 amounted to $148.8 million, an increase of $80.4 million or 117.5%, compared to revenues of $68.4 million for the six months ended June 30, 2025, primarily due to a 7.4 vessel increase in the average number of vessels in our fleet, along with an increase in tanker rates noticeable from the beginning of 2026 and drybulk rates which mostly improved in the second quarter of 2026.

for the six months ended June 30, 2026 amounted to $148.8 million, an increase of $80.4 million or 117.5%, compared to revenues of $68.4 million for the six months ended June 30, 2025, primarily due to a 7.4 vessel increase in the average number of vessels in our fleet, along with an increase in tanker rates noticeable from the beginning of 2026 and drybulk rates which mostly improved in the second quarter of 2026. Voyage expenses and vessels' operating expenses for the six months ended June 30, 2026, were $34.9 million and $25.6 million, respectively, compared to $21.2 million and $15.5 million, respectively, for the six months ended June 30, 2025. The $13.7 million increase in voyage expenses is mainly attributed to an increase in spot days by 40.3%. The $10.1 million increase in vessels' operating expenses is primarily due to the increase in the average number of vessels in our fleet by 7.4 vessels.

for the six months ended June 30, 2026, were $34.9 million and $25.6 million, respectively, compared to $21.2 million and $15.5 million, respectively, for the six months ended June 30, 2025. The $13.7 million increase in voyage expenses is mainly attributed to an increase in spot days by 40.3%. The $10.1 million increase in vessels' operating expenses is primarily due to the increase in the average number of vessels in our fleet by 7.4 vessels. Drydocking costs for the six months ended June 30, 2026 and 2025, were $9.0 million and $1.7 million, respectively. During the six months ended June 30, 2026, seven vessels underwent drydocking whereas during the six months ended June 30, 2025, one suezmax tanker and one supramax drybulk carrier underwent drydocking.

for the six months ended June 30, 2026 and 2025, were $9.0 million and $1.7 million, respectively. During the six months ended June 30, 2026, seven vessels underwent drydocking whereas during the six months ended June 30, 2025, one suezmax tanker and one supramax drybulk carrier underwent drydocking. General and administrative costs for the six months ended June 30, 2026 and 2025, were $2.2 million and $2.3 million, respectively. This decrease is mainly attributed to the decrease in stock-based compensation costs.

for the six months ended June 30, 2026 and 2025, were $2.2 million and $2.3 million, respectively. This decrease is mainly attributed to the decrease in stock-based compensation costs. Depreciation for the six months ended June 30, 2026 was $16.1 million, a $5.4 million increase from $10.7 million for the same period of last year, due to the increase in the average number of our vessels.

for the six months ended June 30, 2026 was $16.1 million, a $5.4 million increase from $10.7 million for the same period of last year, due to the increase in the average number of our vessels. Management fees for the six months ended June 30, 2026 and 2025, were $1.6 million and $1.0 million, respectively. The change is attributable to the increase in the average number of vessels in our fleet.

for the six months ended June 30, 2026 and 2025, were $1.6 million and $1.0 million, respectively. The change is attributable to the increase in the average number of vessels in our fleet. Interest and finance costs for the six months ended June 30, 2026 and 2025, were $0.6 million and $1.4 million, respectively. The $0.6 million of costs for the six months ended June 30, 2026 related mainly to accrued interest expense - related party in connection with the $19.2 million and $12.3 million portions of the acquisition prices of our bulk carriers, Post Marvel and Eco Crossfire, respectively, which were completely settled in the third quarter of 2026. The $1.4 million of costs for the six months ended June 30, 2025 related mainly to accrued interest expense - related party in connection with our last nine vessel acquisitions, for which the purchase agreements allowed vessel repayment to take place within up to one year from the agreement date. For accounting purposes, the outstanding balances payable on the vessels were required to be allocated between principal and imputed interest, despite the fact that no interest was contractually charged by the sellers. The total amount ultimately paid remains consistent with the originally agreed purchase prices.

for the six months ended June 30, 2026 and 2025, were $0.6 million and $1.4 million, respectively. The $0.6 million of costs for the six months ended June 30, 2026 related mainly to accrued interest expense - related party in connection with the $19.2 million and $12.3 million portions of the acquisition prices of our bulk carriers, Post Marvel and Eco Crossfire, respectively, which were completely settled in the third quarter of 2026. The $1.4 million of costs for the six months ended June 30, 2025 related mainly to accrued interest expense - related party in connection with our last nine vessel acquisitions, for which the purchase agreements allowed vessel repayment to take place within up to one year from the agreement date. For accounting purposes, the outstanding balances payable on the vessels were required to be allocated between principal and imputed interest, despite the fact that no interest was contractually charged by the sellers. The total amount ultimately paid remains consistent with the originally agreed purchase prices. Interest income for the six months ended June 30, 2026 and 2025, was $3.9 million and $4.5 million, respectively. The $0.6 million decrease is mainly attributed to a decline in time deposit rates and amounts placed in time deposits.

for the six months ended June 30, 2026 and 2025, was $3.9 million and $4.5 million, respectively. The $0.6 million decrease is mainly attributed to a decline in time deposit rates and amounts placed in time deposits. Foreign exchange (loss)/gain for the six months ended June 30, 2026 was a loss of $0.8 million as compared to a gain of $4.7 million for the six months ended June 30, 2025. The $0.8 million foreign exchange loss for the six months ended June 30, 2026 is mainly attributed to the weakening of the Euro currency against the US Dollar at the end of the six months ended June 30, 2026 when compared to the respective currency values prevailing at the end of the year 2025.

for the six months ended June 30, 2026 was a loss of $0.8 million as compared to a gain of $4.7 million for the six months ended June 30, 2025. The $0.8 million foreign exchange loss for the six months ended June 30, 2026 is mainly attributed to the weakening of the Euro currency against the US Dollar at the end of the six months ended June 30, 2026 when compared to the respective currency values prevailing at the end of the year 2025. As a result of the above, the Company reported net income for the six months ended June 30, 2026 of $62.8 million, compared to a net income of $24.1 million for the six months ended June 30, 2025. The weighted average number of shares outstanding , basic, for the six months ended June 30, 2026 was 45.3 million. Earnings per share , basic and diluted, for the six months ended June 30, 2026 amounted to $1.34 and $1.27, respectively compared to earnings per share, basic and diluted, of $0.67 and $0.65 for the six months ended June 30, 2025.

for the six months ended June 30, 2026 of $62.8 million, compared to a net income of $24.1 million for the six months ended June 30, 2025. , basic, for the six months ended June 30, 2026 was 45.3 million. , basic and diluted, for the six months ended June 30, 2026 amounted to $1.34 and $1.27, respectively compared to earnings per share, basic and diluted, of $0.67 and $0.65 for the six months ended June 30, 2025. Adjusted Net Income was $63.9 million corresponding to an Adjusted EPS , basic, of $1.37 for the six months ended June 30, 2026 compared to an Adjusted Net Income of $25.6 million, or an Adjusted EPS, basic, of $0.72, basic, for the same period of last year.

was $63.9 million corresponding to an , basic, of $1.37 for the six months ended June 30, 2026 compared to an Adjusted Net Income of $25.6 million, or an Adjusted EPS, basic, of $0.72, basic, for the same period of last year. EBITDA for the six months ended June 30, 2026 amounted to $75.6 million while Adjusted EBITDA for the six months ended June 30, 2026 amounted to $76.7 million. Reconciliations of Adjusted Net Income, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA to Net Income are set forth below.

for the six months ended June 30, 2026 amounted to $75.6 million while for the six months ended June 30, 2026 amounted to $76.7 million. Reconciliations of Adjusted Net Income, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA to Net Income are set forth below. An average of 20.4 vessels were owned by the Company during the six months ended June 30, 2026 compared to 13.0 vessels for the same period of 2025.

As of June 30, 2026, cash and cash equivalents including time deposits amounted to $245.2 million and total debt amounted to nil.

1 EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted EPS are non-GAAP measures. Refer to the reconciliation of these measures to the most directly comparable financial measure in accordance with GAAP set forth later in this release. Reconciliations of Adjusted Net Income, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA to Net Income are set forth below.

Fleet Employment Table

As of September 10, 2026, the profile and deployment of our fleet is the following:

Name Year Country Vessel Size Vessel Employment Expiration of Built Built (dwt) Type Status Charter (1) Tankers Magic Wand 2008 Korea 47,000 MR product tanker Spot Clean Thrasher 2008 Korea 47,000 MR product tanker Spot Clean Sanctuary 2009 Korea 46,000 MR product tanker Time Charter September 26 Clean Nirvana 2008 Korea 50,000 MR product tanker Spot Clean Justice 2011 Japan 46,000 MR product tanker Time Charter September 27 Aquadisiac 2008 Korea 51,000 MR product tanker Spot Clean Imperial 2009 Korea 40,000 MR product tanker Spot Suez Protopia 2008 Korea 160,000 Suezmax tanker Spot Drybulk Carriers Eco Wildfire 2013 Japan 33,000 Handysize drybulk Time Charter October 26 Glorieuse 2012 Japan 38,000 Handysize drybulk Time Charter September 26 Neptulus 2012 Japan 33,000 Handysize drybulk Time Charter October 26 Supra Pasha 2012 Japan 56,000 Supramax drybulk Time Charter September 26 Supra Monarch 2011 Japan 56,000 Supramax drybulk Spot Supra Baron 2009 Japan 56,000 Supramax drybulk Time Charter September 26 Supra Sovereign 2012 Japan 56,000 Supramax drybulk Time Charter November 26 Supra Duke 2011 Japan 56,000 Supramax drybulk Spot Eco Sikousis 2008 Japan 82,000 Kamsarmax drybulk Time Charter September 26 Eco Czar 2009 Japan 82,000 Kamsarmax drybulk Time Charter October 26 Post Marvel 2013 Japan 96,000 Post Panamax Time Charter October 26 Eco Crossfire 2012 Japan 33,000 Handysize drybulk Time Charter September 26 Outrider 2016 Japan 33,000 Handysize drybulk Spot Fleet Total (2) 1,197,000 dwt

(1)

(2) Earliest date charters could expire.

We have agreements to acquire an additional three handysize drybulk carriers of 107,400 dwt aggregate capacity and a product tanker of 50,000 dwt capacity, with deliveries scheduled in 2026.



CEO Harry Vafias Commented

Our exceptional second quarter and first half of 2026 demonstrate the power of our commercial strategy and disciplined execution. By securing record revenues of $87.1 million for Q2 26', expanding our fleet toward a 25-vessel target while remaining debt free, we have driven net income for the first six months to a remarkable $62.8 million, already surpassing our profitability for the entirety of 2025. Backed by a solid balance sheet and with cash to date in the order of approximately $260 million and a fleet value anticipated to increase with our upcoming vessel additions, we are well equipped to navigate shifting geopolitical landscapes. Imperial Petroleum is in a prime position to produce strong results, while holding a flawless balance sheet and a track record of creating value through the Company's growth and strategic asset management.

Conference Call details:

On September 10, 2026 at 10:00 am ET, the company's management will host a conference call to discuss the results and the company's operations and outlook.

Online Registration:

Conference call participants should pre-register using the link below to receive the dial-in numbers and a personal PIN, which are required to access the conference call.

https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BIe85f8402e2104ed2803a92fc451f9847

Slides and audio webcast:

There will also be a live and then archived webcast of the conference call, through the IMPERIAL PETROLEUM INC. website (www.ImperialPetro.com). Participants to the live webcast should register on the website approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the webcast.

About IMPERIAL PETROLEUM INC.

IMPERIAL PETROLEUM INC. is a ship-owning company providing petroleum products, crude oil and drybulk seaborne transportation services. The Company owns a total of twenty-one vessels on the water - seven M.R. product tankers, one suezmax tanker, five handysize drybulk carriers, five supramax drybulk carriers, two kamsarmax drybulk vessels and a post panamax drybulk carrier - with a total capacity of approximately 1,197,000 deadweight tons (dwt) and has contracted to acquire an additional three handysize drybulk carriers and a product tanker of 157,400 dwt aggregate capacity. Following these deliveries, the Company's fleet will count a total of 25 vessels with an aggregate capacity of about 1.3 million dwt. IMPERIAL PETROLEUM INC.'s shares of common stock and 8.75% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock are listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market and trade under the symbols "IMPP" and "IMPPP," respectively.

Forward-Looking Statements

Matters discussed in this release may constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements reflect our current views with respect to future events and financial performance and may include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, including our intentions relating to fleet growth and financing, and outlook for our shipping sectors and vessel earnings, and underlying assumptions and other statements, which are other than statements of historical facts. The forward-looking statements in this release are based upon various assumptions, many of which are based, in turn, upon further assumptions, including without limitation, management's examination of historical operating trends, data contained in our records and other data available from third parties. Although IMPERIAL PETROLEUM INC. believes that these assumptions were reasonable when made, because these assumptions are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies which are difficult or impossible to predict and are beyond our control, IMPERIAL PETROLEUM INC. cannot assure you that it will achieve or accomplish these expectations, beliefs or projections. Important factors that, in our view, could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements include the strength of world economies and currencies, geopolitical conditions, including any trade disruptions resulting from tariffs and other protectionist measures imposed by the United States or other countries, general market conditions, including changes in charter hire rates and vessel values, charter counterparty performance, changes in demand that may affect attitudes of time charterers to scheduled and unscheduled drydockings, changes in IMPERIAL PETROLEUM INC's operating expenses, including bunker prices, drydocking and insurance costs, ability to complete the acquisitions of our four contracted vessels and to fund the purchase price for these and other recently acquired vessels, ability to obtain financing and comply with covenants in our financing arrangements, actions taken by regulatory authorities, potential liability from pending or future litigation, domestic and international political conditions, the conflict in Ukraine and related sanctions, the conflicts in the Middle East, potential disruption of shipping routes due to ongoing attacks by Houthis in the Red Sea and Gulf of Adenand the effective closure of the Persian Gulf, including the Strait of Hormuz, due to the conflict between Iran and the U.S. and Israel, or accidents and political events or acts by terrorists.

Risks and uncertainties are further described in reports filed by IMPERIAL PETROLEUM INC. with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Fleet List and Fleet Deployment

For information on our fleet and further information:

Visit our website at www.ImperialPetro.com

Company Contact:

Fenia Sakellaris

IMPERIAL PETROLEUM INC.

E-mail: info@ImperialPetro.com

Fleet Data:

The following key indicators highlight the Company's operating performance during the periods ended June 30, 2025 and June 30, 2026.

FLEET DATA Q2 2025 Q2 2026 6M 2025 6M 2026 Average number of vessels (1) 14.1 21.0 13.0 20.4 Period end number of owned vessels in fleet 19 21 19 21 Total calendar days for fleet (2) 1,284 1,909 2,355 3,698 Total voyage days for fleet (3) 1,237 1,704 2,304 3,468 Fleet utilization (4) 96.3% 89.3% 97.8% 93.8% Total charter days for fleet (5) 764 955 1,268 2,014 Total spot market days for fleet (6) 473 749 1,036 1,454 Fleet operational utilization (7) 83.1% 73.5% 83.4% 80.9%

1) Average number of vessels is the number of owned vessels that constituted our fleet for the relevant period, as measured by the sum of the number of days each vessel was a part of our fleet during the period divided by the number of calendar days in that period.

2) Total calendar days for fleet are the total days the vessels we operated were in our possession for the relevant period including off-hire days associated with major repairs, drydockings or special or intermediate surveys.

3) Total voyage days for fleet reflect the total days the vessels we operated were in our possession for the relevant period net of off-hire days associated with major repairs, drydockings or special or intermediate surveys.

4) Fleet utilization is the percentage of time that our vessels were available for revenue generating voyage days, and is determined by dividing voyage days by fleet calendar days for the relevant period.

5) Total charter days for fleet are the number of voyage days the vessels operated on time or bareboat charters for the relevant period.

6) Total spot market charter days for fleet are the number of voyage days the vessels operated on spot market charters for the relevant period.

7) Fleet operational utilization is the percentage of time that our vessels generated revenue and is determined by dividing voyage days excluding idle days by fleet calendar days for the relevant period.

Reconciliation of Adjusted Net Income, EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EPS:

Adjusted net income represents net income before share based compensation. EBITDA represents net income before interest and finance costs, interest income and depreciation. Adjusted EBITDA represents net income before interest and finance costs, interest income, depreciation and share based compensation.

Adjusted EPS represents Adjusted net income divided by the weighted average number of shares. EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income and adjusted EPS are not recognized measurements under U.S. GAAP. Our calculation of EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income and adjusted EPS may not be comparable to that reported by other companies in the shipping or other industries. In evaluating Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted net income and Adjusted EPS, you should be aware that in the future we may incur expenses that are the same as or similar to some of the adjustments in this presentation.

EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income and adjusted EPS are included herein because they are a basis, upon which we and our investors assess our financial performance. They allow us to present our performance from period to period on a comparable basis and provide investors with a means of better evaluating and understanding our operating performance. Management also uses these non-GAAP financial measures in making financial, operating and planning decisions and in evaluating our performance.





(Expressed in United States Dollars,

except number of shares) Second Quarter Ended

June 30th, Six Months Period Ended

June 30th, 2025 2026 2025 2026 Net Income - Adjusted Net Income Net income 12,759,434 34,758,699 24,050,420 62,779,787 Plus share based compensation 671,643 519,451 1,560,719 1,101,156 Adjusted Net Income 13,431,077 35,278,150 25,611,139 63,880,943 Net income - EBITDA Net income 12,759,434 34,758,699 24,050,420 62,779,787 Plus interest and finance costs 838,089 383,595 1,444,472 592,147 Less interest income (2,274,170) (2,111,496) (4,458,564) (3,921,937) Plus depreciation 5,746,291 8,194,580 10,749,128 16,125,505 EBITDA 17,069,644 41,225,378 31,785,456 75,575,502 Net income - Adjusted EBITDA Net income 12,759,434 34,758,699 24,050,420 62,779,787 Plus share based compensation 671,643 519,451 1,560,719 1,101,156 Plus interest and finance costs 838,089 383,595 1,444,472 592,147 Less interest income (2,274,170) (2,111,496) (4,458,564) (3,921,937) Plus depreciation 5,746,291 8,194,580 10,749,128 16,125,505 Adjusted EBITDA 17,741,287 41,744,829 33,346,175 76,676,658 EPS Numerator Net income 12,759,434 34,758,699 24,050,420 62,779,787 Less: Cumulative dividends on preferred shares (435,246) (435,246) (870,492) (870,492) Less: Undistributed earnings allocated to non-vested shares (410,718) (517,685) (869,583) (1,041,668) Net income attributable to common shareholders, basic 11,913,470 33,805,768 22,310,345 60,867,627 Denominator Weighted average number of shares 33,267,487 45,350,830 33,107,097 45,338,067 EPS - Basic 0.36 0.75 0.67 1.34 Adjusted EPS Numerator Adjusted net income 13,431,077 35,278,150 25,611,139 63,880,943 Less: Cumulative dividends on preferred shares (435,246) (435,246) (870,492) (870,492) Less: Undistributed earnings allocated to non-vested shares (433,101) (525,519) (928,132) (1,060,195) Adjusted net income attributable to common shareholders, basic 12,562,730 34,317,385 23,812,515 61,950,256 Denominator Weighted average number of shares 33,267,487 45,350,830 33,107,097 45,338,067 Adjusted EPS 0.38 0.76 0.72 1.37

Imperial Petroleum Inc.

Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Income

(Expressed in United States Dollars, except for number of shares)

Quarters Ended June 30, Six Month Periods Ended June 30, 2025 2026 2025 2026 Revenues Revenues 36,348,819 87,073,466 68,440,445 148,786,861 Expenses/(Income) Voyage expenses 10,271,965 21,058,763 20,326,079 33,065,678 Voyage expenses - related party 432,863 1,036,218 834,616 1,785,657 Vessels' operating expenses 8,297,520 14,192,655 15,319,448 25,267,523 Vessels' operating expenses - related party 109,000 160,000 207,500 335,000 Drydocking costs 1,692,033 7,525,438 1,692,033 8,959,177 Management fees - related party 564,960 839,960 1,036,200 1,627,120 General and administrative expenses 1,064,964 1,097,701 2,282,941 2,152,123 Depreciation 5,746,291 8,194,580 10,749,128 16,125,505 Other operating income -- (430,324) -- (430,324) Total expenses, net 28,179,596 53,674,991 52,447,945 88,887,459 Income from operations 8,169,223 33,398,475 15,992,500 59,899,402 Other (expenses)/income Interest and finance costs (3,115) (4,471) (6,722) (8,618) Interest expense - related party (834,974) (379,124) (1,437,750) (583,529) Interest income 2,274,170 2,111,496 4,458,564 3,921,937 Dividend income from related party 189,583 189,583 377,083 377,083 Foreign exchange gain/(loss) 2,964,547 (557,260) 4,666,745 (826,488) Other income, net 4,590,211 1,360,224 8,057,920 2,880,385 Net Income 12,759,434 34,758,699 24,050,420 62,779,787 Earnings per share - Basic 0.36 0.75 0.67 1.34 - Diluted 0.35 0.70 0.65 1.27 Weighted average number of shares - Basic 33,267,487 45,350,830 33,107,097 45,338,067 - Diluted 35,172,985 48,126,056 34,407,373 47,874,673



Imperial Petroleum Inc.

Unaudited Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Expressed in United States Dollars)

December 31, June 30, 2025 2026 Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents 5,771,505 7,518,702 Time deposits 173,282,440 237,712,000 Trade and other receivables 13,403,555 18,666,099 Other current assets 1,107,956 1,239,819 Claims receivable 479,488 909,813 Inventories 4,720,873 10,422,022 Advances and prepayments 245,014 671,496 Total current assets 199,010,831 277,139,951 Non current assets Operating lease right-of-use asset -- 263,445 Vessels, net 335,406,781 354,689,276 Investment in related party 12,990,167 12,983,917 Total non current assets 348,396,948 367,936,638 Total assets 547,407,779 645,076,589 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current liabilities Trade accounts payable 5,959,924 13,859,897 Payable to related parties 3,038,447 35,151,918 Accrued liabilities 4,195,986 6,373,316 Operating lease liability, current portion -- 100,985 Deferred income 3,399,325 2,653,956 Total current liabilities 16,593,682 58,140,072 Non current Liabilities Operating lease liability, non-current portion -- 162,460 Total non-current liabilities -- 162,460 Total liabilities 16,593,682 58,302,532 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders' equity Capital stock 489,006 504,406 Preferred Stock, Series A 7,959 7,959 Preferred Stock, Series B 160 160 Treasury stock (8,390,225) (19,020,716) Additional paid-in capital 344,445,271 349,111,027 Retained earnings 194,261,926 256,171,221 Total stockholders' equity 530,814,097 586,774,057 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity 547,407,779 645,076,589



Imperial Petroleum Inc.

Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(Expressed in United States Dollars)