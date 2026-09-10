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WKN: A2P8A0 | ISIN: NZARRE0004S7 | Ticker-Symbol: 1BHA
Tradegate
10.09.26 | 12:19
0,216 Euro
-3,57 % -0,008
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AUSTRALIEN
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AMERICAN RARE EARTHS LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
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AMERICAN RARE EARTHS LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
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0,2120,21417:16
0,2120,21615:36
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
10.09.2026 15:36 Uhr
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American Rare Earths Appoints Dr. Sanja Miskovic as Chief Technical Advisor

HIGHLIGHTS

  • Dr. Sanja Miskovic appointed Chief Technical Advisor, joining ARR's technical leadership team effective immediately

  • Will guide flowsheet development, recovery optimisation and process scale-up activities supporting separated rare earth oxide production in Wyoming

  • More than 20 years of minerals processing, beneficiation, extraction and critical materials experience

  • Supports ARR's strategy to establish a domestic U.S. mine-to-magnet supply chain

DENVER, Sept. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Rare Earths Limited (ASX: ARR | OTCQX: ARRNF | ADR: AMRRY ("ARR" or "the Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Sanja Miskovic as Chief Technical Advisor, effective immediately.

TECHNICAL LEADERSHIP APPOINTMENT STRENGTHENS ARR'S PATH TO SEPARATED RARE EARTH OXIDES

Dr. Miskovic will focus on process and recovery optimization as part of the feasibility study for the Company's flagship Halleck Creek Rare Earths Project in Wyoming, USA. In this role, she will guide flowsheet development, beneficiation and hydrometallurgical recovery, and scale up decisions that support the production of separated rare earth oxides at the planned Wyoming processing site.

TWO DECADES OF PROCESS ENGINEERING AND CRITICAL MINERALS EXPERIENCE

Dr. Miskovic is a minerals and process engineering expert with more than 20 years of experience spanning academic and industrial research and development. Her expertise includes the development, design, optimization, and scale up of technologies for mineral beneficiation, chemical extraction, pyrometallurgical and thermal processing, and critical materials recovery.

Her career has covered energy and water efficient mineral liberation and concentration, metal extraction, purification and refining, and the development of high efficiency process equipment and reactor technologies, with projects progressing from laboratory proof of concept through pilot scale validation and industrial implementation.

Dr. Miskovic received her Ph.D. in Minerals Engineering from Virginia Tech in 2011 and holds M.Sc. and B.Sc. degrees from the University of Novi Sad. She serves as Chief Technology Officer of Novex, ARR's downstream metallization technology partner, and holds an academic appointment at the University of British Columbia's Norman B. Keevil Institute of Mining Engineering.

ADVANCING THE MINE TO MAGNET STRATEGY

Dr. Miskovic's appointment reinforces the technical bench advancing Halleck Creek from resource to production and links directly to ARR's strategy of building a generational U.S. domestic mine to magnet supply chain. Optimizing recovery at the front end of the flowsheet supports the delivery of separated rare earth oxides that feed into metallization, alloying, and permanent magnet production within the United States.

"Sanja brings the technical depth and operating instinct we need as we move Halleck Creek through feasibility and toward construction. Her focus on recovery and process optimization directly supports our objective of producing separated rare earth oxides in Wyoming and feeding those oxides into a domestic metallization and magnet supply chain. Her appointment strengthens an already strong technical team and reflects the continued focus on finding the best talent to advance the Halleck Creek project towards execution."

- Mark Wall, Chief Executive Officer, American Rare Earths

"Halleck Creek is one of the most important rare earth developments in the United States, and the opportunity to shape process design and recovery decisions during feasibility is a rare one. I look forward to working with the American Rare Earths team to advance a flowsheet that delivers separated rare earth oxides efficiently and reliably, and that supports the broader ambition of a fully integrated U.S. mine to magnet supply chain."

- Dr. Sanja Miskovic, Chief Technical Officer, Novex LLC

This announcement has been authorized for release by the Board of American Rare Earths Limited.

INVESTOR CONTACT

Investor Relations
Nick Lissolo
nlissolo@americanree.com
www.americanree.com		Stock Information
ASX: ARR
OTCQX: ARRNF
ADR: AMRRY

Media Contact:
Susan Assadi
sassadi@americanree.com
347 977 7125

Additional Investor Relations US Contact:
Beverly Jedynak
Beverly.jedynak@viriathus.com
312 943 1123


ABOUT AMERICAN RARE EARTHS LIMITED

American Rare Earths (ASX: ARR | OTCQX: ARRNF | ADR: AMRRY) is a critical minerals company at the forefront of reshaping the U.S. rare earths industry. Through its wholly owned subsidiary, Wyoming Rare (USA) Inc. ("WRI"), the company is advancing the Halleck Creek Project in Wyoming, a world class rare earth deposit with the potential to secure America's critical mineral independence for generations. Located on Wyoming State land, the Cowboy State Mine within Halleck Creek offers cost efficient open pit mining methods and benefits from streamlined permitting processes in this mining friendly state.

With plans for onsite mineral processing and separation facilities, Halleck Creek is strategically positioned to reduce U.S. reliance on imports, predominantly from China, while meeting the growing demand for rare earth elements essential to defense, advanced technologies, and economic security. As exploration progresses, the project's untapped potential on both State and Federal lands further reinforces its significance as a cornerstone of U.S. supply chain security. In addition to its resource potential, American Rare Earths is committed to environmentally responsible mining practices and continues to collaborate with U.S. Government supported R&D programs to develop innovative extraction and processing technologies for rare earth elements. Further information is available at www.americanree.com.


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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