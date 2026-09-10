Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd.: ReconAfrica Announces Closing of $21.9 Million Bought-Deal Public Offering, Including Full Exercise of the Over-Allotment Option, to Conduct Horizontal Sidetrack and Production Testing Program at the Kavango ...

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

CALGARY, Alberta, Sept. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. (the "Company" or "ReconAfrica") (TSXV: RECO) (OTCQX: RECAF) (Frankfurt: 0XD) (NSX: REC) is pleased to announce that it has completed its previously announced and upsized bought-deal public offering (the "Offering") of 29,932,200 units of the Company (the "Units") at a price of C$0.73 per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds to the Company of C$21,850,506, including the full exercise of the over-allotment option.

The Offering was led by Research Capital Corporation as the lead underwriter and sole bookrunner, on behalf of a syndicate of underwriters, including Canaccord Genuity Corp. and ATB Cormark Capital Markets (collectively, the "Underwriters").

Each Unit is comprised of one common share of the Company (a "Common Share") and one-half of one common share purchase warrant of the Company (each whole warrant, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant entitles the holder thereof to purchase one Common Share (a "Warrant Share") at an exercise price of C$0.93 until September 10, 2029. The Warrants are expected to commence trading on the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") under the symbol "RECO.WT.D" in the following week, subject to final TSXV acceptance.

The net proceeds from the Offering will be used for conducting an open-hole horizontal sidetrack and production testing program, targeting the primary reservoir in the Huttenberg formation and/or the secondary reservoir in the Elandshoek formation, and for general corporate purposes and working capital.

The Offering was completed by way of a prospectus supplement, to the Company's short form base shelf prospectus dated April 13, 2026, with the securities regulatory authorities in each of the provinces of Canada (except Québec). Copies of the base shelf prospectus and any supplement thereto to be filed in connection with the Offering, are available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

In connection with the Offering, the Company paid the Underwriters an aggregate cash commission of C$1,282,910.76 and issued to the Underwriters an aggregate of 1,757,412 broker warrants (the "Broker Warrants"). The Underwriters also received an aggregate advisory fee of C$15,000 and an aggregate of 6,000 advisory warrants on the same terms as the Broker Warrants. Each Broker Warrant entitles the holder thereof to acquire one Common Share at a price of C$0.73 until September 10, 2029.

This press release is not an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy the securities in the United States or in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to qualification or registration under the securities laws of such jurisdiction. The securities being offered have not been, nor will they be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and such securities may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons absent registration or an applicable exemption from U.S. registration requirements and applicable U.S. state securities laws.

About ReconAfrica

ReconAfrica is a Canadian oil and gas company engaged in the exploration of the Damara Fold Belt and Kavango Rift Basin in the Kalahari Desert of northeastern Namibia, southeastern Angola and northwestern Botswana, where the Company holds petroleum licences and access to ~13 million contiguous acres. The Company also operates the Ngulu block in the shallow waters offshore central Gabon covering 1,214 Km2 (equivalent to 54 Gulf of Mexico blocks) which is strategically located near producing oil fields and infrastructure. The Ngulu block includes the Loba oil field discovery and a large inventory of high impact prospects in the pre-salt and post-salt plays. In all aspects of its operations, ReconAfrica is committed to minimal disturbance of habitat in line with international standards and implementing environmental and social best practices in its project areas.

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For further information contact:

Brian Reinsborough, President & Chief Executive Officer

Mark Friesen, Vice President, Investor Relations & Capital Markets

IR Inquiries Email: investors@reconafrica.com

Media Inquiries Email: media@reconafrica.com

Tel: +1-877-631-1160

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking information under applicable Canadian, United States and other applicable securities laws, rules and regulations, including, without limitation, statements with respect to the expected use of proceeds from the Offering, the trading of the Warrants on the TSXV and the Company's commitment to minimal disturbances in line with international best standards and its implementation of environmental and social best practices in all of its project areas. These statements relate to future events or future performance. The use of any of the words "could", "intend", "expect", "believe", "will", "projected", "potential", "estimated", "significant" and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on ReconAfrica's current beliefs or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as the Company's actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of the factors discussed in the "Risk Factors" section in the Company's annual information form ("AIF") dated April 14, 2026, for the financial period ended December 31, 2025, available under the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca. Actual future results may differ materially. Various assumptions or factors are typically applied in drawing conclusions or making the forecasts or projections set out in forward-looking information. Those assumptions and factors are based on information currently available to ReconAfrica. The forward-looking information contained in this release is made as of the date hereof and ReconAfrica undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. Because of the risks, uncertainties and assumptions contained herein, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The foregoing statements expressly qualify any forward-looking information contained herein.