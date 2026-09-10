DelveInsight Business Research, LLP: Obesity Market Set for Explosive 27% CAGR Growth by 2036, Fueled by 7 Promising Emerging Therapies | DelveInsight

The obesity treatment pipeline is rapidly evolving, with promising candidates such as RGT-075 (Regor Therapeutics), MET-002o (D&D Pharmatech/Pfizer), enicepatide (CT-388; Roche/Carmot Therapeutics), elecoglipron (AstraZeneca), and several other emerging therapies advancing next-generation approaches to weight management. These pipeline assets are being developed to broaden therapeutic options and potentially achieve greater and more sustained weight loss.

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The obesity therapeutics market is becoming increasingly concentrated around an Eli Lilly-Novo Nordisk duopoly, with tirzepatide (ZEPBOUND) and semaglutide (WEGOVY) continuing to dominate the US branded treatment landscape. However, the competitive environment is evolving rapidly with the introduction of oral GLP-1 therapies. Novo Nordisk's oral WEGOVY surpassed 5 million cumulative US prescriptions within 30 weeks, while Eli Lilly's FOUNDAYO gained notable momentum among patients initiating oral obesity treatments by mid-2026.

Despite strong demand for GLP-1 therapies, treatment persistence remains a significant challenge in real-world settings. Approximately 65-68% of patients discontinue GLP-1 treatment within 12 months, with discontinuation rates reaching as high as 85% by 24 months. Key drivers include high out-of-pocket expenses, loss of insurance coverage, persistent gastrointestinal adverse events, and drug supply limitations. These real-world patterns underscore a considerable gap between treatment persistence observed in routine clinical practice and the comparatively lower discontinuation rates reported in controlled Phase III clinical trials.

Discover more about obesity drug market trends 2026 @ https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/weight-loss-weight-management-obesity-market

The obesity treatment landscape is increasingly shaped by Novo Nordisk and Eli Lilly, whose leading incretin-based therapies have secured prominent positions in the market. Novo Nordisk's SAXENDA (liraglutide) and WEGOVY (semaglutide), together with Eli Lilly's ZEPBOUND (tirzepatide), form the cornerstone of the current pharmacological treatment landscape. Both companies are further expanding their competitive presence by advancing next-generation oral therapies and multi-agonist approaches aimed at addressing the evolving needs of patients with obesity.

Aparna Thakur, Project Manager of Forecasting & Analytics at DelveInsight, said that following its US approval and launch, orforglipron (FOUNDAYO) is positioned for fast market uptake, with its once-daily oral formulation offering a potentially differentiated and more convenient alternative to other obesity therapies.

The obesity pipeline comprises several promising therapies in mid- and late-stage development that could reach the market in the near term. The anticipated launch of emerging treatments, including Enicepatide (CT-388) by Roche, Survodutide by Boehringer Ingelheim, Retatrutide by Eli Lilly, CagriSema by Novo Nordisk, RGT-075 by Regor Therapeutics, MET-002o by D&D Pharmatech, Elecoglipron by AstraZeneca, and other pipeline candidates, is expected to further strengthen the obesity market and drive positive anti-obesity market growth.

Reflecting the rising prevalence of obesity and the substantial unmet medical needs associated with its long-term health consequences, the obesity market across the seven major markets, comprising the United States, EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan, was valued at approximately USD 16 billion in 2025. The market is projected to expand at a 27% CAGR during the forecast period through 2036, driven by the increasing prevalence of obesity, growing awareness and diagnosis, expanding access to anti-obesity treatments, advances in weight-management strategies, and the introduction of novel therapies offering improved efficacy, tolerability, and broader patient benefits.

Below, we highlight 7 promising obesity medications poised to reshape the future of the weight loss market.

Novo Nordisk's CagriSema

NDA Filed

Novo Nordisk is positioning CagriSema as a key next-generation cardiometabolic asset. The once-weekly injectable combines the long-acting amylin analog cagrilintide 2.4 mg with the company's blockbuster GLP-1 receptor agonist WEGOVY (injectable semaglutide 2.4 mg) for the treatment of obesity and type II diabetes (T2D). Novo Nordisk has already submitted CagriSema for U.S. approval in weight management, with an FDA decision anticipated in the fourth quarter of 2026. If approved, the therapy could provide the company with a new growth opportunity beyond its established semaglutide franchise.

Clinical data for CagriSema in obesity have been promising, with the therapy achieving the primary endpoints in two late-stage trials and supporting the FDA submission. In the Phase III REDEFINE 1 study, CagriSema delivered a mean weight reduction of 22.7% after 68 weeks, assuming treatment adherence among all participants, compared with 16.1% for WEGOVY and 11.8% for cagrilintide. Meanwhile, in the REDEFINE 2 study, which included adults with obesity or overweight and T2D, CagriSema resulted in a mean weight loss of 15.7%, assuming all participants adhered to treatment. Both studies showed statistically significant weight-loss improvements compared with placebo.

Novo Nordisk is also exploring whether higher doses could enhance CagriSema's efficacy in obesity. The company plans to initiate a Phase III study of high-dose CagriSema in the second half of 2026, combining cagrilintide 2.4 mg with Wegovy HD (injectable semaglutide 7.2 mg). Meanwhile, the Phase III REDEFINE 11 study is assessing the full weight-loss potential of the existing 2.4 mg/2.4 mg combination in adults with obesity, with results anticipated in the first half of 2027.

Eli Lilly's Retatrutide

Phase III

Retatrutide is an investigational, once-weekly triple hormone receptor agonist designed as a single molecule that activates receptors for glucose-dependent insulinotropic polypeptide (GIP), glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1), and glucagon. Eli Lilly is evaluating retatrutide across multiple Phase 3 clinical trials to assess its potential efficacy and safety in people with obesity or overweight and at least one weight-related medical condition, as well as in type 2 diabetes, knee osteoarthritis pain, moderate-to-severe obstructive sleep apnea, chronic low back pain, cardiovascular and renal outcomes, and metabolic dysfunction-associated steatotic liver disease.

In July 2026, Eli Lilly and Company reported positive topline results from TRIUMPH-2 and TRIUMPH-3, two pivotal Phase 3 trials evaluating retatrutide. Both studies achieved their primary endpoints, demonstrating substantial weight loss in adults with obesity and serious obesity-related complications, including type 2 diabetes and established cardiovascular disease.

In TRIUMPH-2 (n=1,152), retatrutide achieved its primary endpoint, with mean weight reductions of 12.7%, 19.1%, and 20.8% at the 4 mg, 8 mg, and 12 mg doses, respectively, at week 80, compared with 4.0% with placebo. TRIUMPH-3, which enrolled people with type 2 diabetes and obesity or overweight, also met its endpoints, showing significant improvements in body weight and HbA1c. Across the clinical development program, retatrutide has demonstrated mean weight loss of up to approximately 22.6% in adults with severe obesity.

Lilly stated that these results support a planned regulatory submission to the FDA in the first quarter of 2027. Retatrutide could potentially follow Lilly's dual GIP/GLP-1 receptor agonist tirzepatide, with the addition of glucagon-receptor activity to its mechanism of action.

Discover more about obesity drug development @ Anti Obesity Drug Trends

Roche/Carmot Therapeutics' Enicepatide (CT-388)

Phase III

Enicepatide (CT-388) is an investigational once-weekly subcutaneous dual GLP-1/GIP receptor agonist being developed for obesity and related comorbidities, including type 2 diabetes. The therapy incorporates biased signaling with minimal ß-arrestin recruitment, which may support sustained receptor activity. In a Phase II trial, CT-388 demonstrated a placebo-adjusted weight loss of 22.5% at 48 weeks with the 24 mg dose, with no plateau observed. Additionally, 54% of participants achieved a BMI below 30 kg/m² compared with 13% receiving placebo. Its safety profile remained consistent with the established class, with no new safety signals identified.

AstraZeneca's Elecoglipron

Phase III

Elecoglipron is an investigational, once-daily oral small-molecule GLP-1 receptor agonist designed to mimic the action of naturally occurring GLP-1. By targeting GLP-1 receptors in the gut and hypothalamus through the brain-gut axis, it aims to regulate food intake and metabolic function. Its oral administration, scalability advantages over peptide-based therapies, and lack of food or fasting restrictions could potentially broaden treatment options for patients. AstraZeneca is evaluating elecoglipron both as a monotherapy and in combination regimens, with the potential to support the management of excess weight, associated health complications, and other interrelated diseases. Following positive Phase IIb results, AstraZeneca has advanced elecoglipron into an extensive Phase III development program.

To know more about new drug treatment for obesity, visit @ Future of Obesity Treatments

Boehringer Ingelheim/Zealand Pharma's Survodutide

Phase III

Survodutide is a dual glucagon/GLP-1 receptor agonist that activates both glucagon and GLP-1 receptors, which are involved in regulating key metabolic functions. As an investigational therapy, survodutide has not yet been approved for use, and its safety and efficacy have not been established. It is currently being evaluated in an extensive Phase III clinical development program, including the SYNCHRONIZE studies in people living with overweight or obesity and the LIVERAGE studies in people living with MASH and fibrosis. Zealand Pharma has licensed survodutide to Boehringer Ingelheim, which holds sole responsibility for its global development and commercialization.

In June 2026, Boehringer Ingelheim announced positive results from two global Phase III trials evaluating survodutide (BI 456906) in the SYNCHRONIZE-1 and SYNCHRONIZE-MASLD studies. The findings highlight survodutide's potential to support weight reduction and, consequently, improve metabolic health across two distinct patient populations: adults living with obesity or overweight without type 2 diabetes in SYNCHRONIZE-1, and adults with overweight or obesity and metabolic dysfunction-associated steatotic liver disease (MASLD), with evidence of inflammation and/or fibrosis, in SYNCHRONIZE-MASLD.

The full results from SYNCHRONIZE-1 and SYNCHRONIZE-MASLD were presented at the American Diabetes Association's (ADA) 2026 Scientific Sessions and were published simultaneously in The New England Journal of Medicine and Nature Medicine, respectively.

Regor Therapeutics' RGT-075

Phase II

RGT-075 is an orally bioavailable, once-daily, small-molecule GLP-1R full agonist discovered and developed by Regor for the treatment of metabolic diseases, including type 2 diabetes mellitus and obesity or overweight associated with weight-related comorbidities. Regor has previously completed Phase IIa studies in patients with obesity, as well as a Phase I single ascending dose (SAD) study in healthy volunteers and a multiple ascending dose (MAD) study in patients with diabetes. RGT-075 has demonstrated a favorable safety and tolerability profile in clinical trials conducted to date, with emerging efficacy comparable to that of approved peptide-based GLP-1 therapies.

D&D Pharmatech/Pfizer's MET-002o

GLP-1 receptor agonist

MET-002o is an investigational oral peptide GLP-1 receptor agonist developed by D&D Pharmatech through its proprietary ORALINK oral peptide delivery platform. As the first compound to leverage this technology, MET-002o is currently being evaluated in clinical trials to optimize its formulation. The resulting data are expected to inform the development of future ORALINK-based oral peptide GLP-1 candidates, including MET-224o and MET-097o.

At the same time, D&D Pharmatech and Pfizer are advancing their obesity drug pipeline with additional early-stage peptide programs. These include ORALINK-based oral peptide candidates as well as injectable peptide therapies such as DD15, a GLP-1/GIP/GCG receptor agonist that is currently progressing through preclinical and IND-enabling development.

Download the report to understand the GLP-1 obesity drugs latest developments @ Obesity Drugs in Development

Source: Obesity Market Report

Obesity Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast - 2036 report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted epidemiology, as well as the market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key obesity companies, including Novo Nordisk, Eli Lilly and Company, MedImmune, Boehringer Ingelheim, Raziel Therapeutics, Altimmune, Saniona, YSOPIA Bioscience, Innovent Biologics, Glaceum, Shionogi, Aardvark Therapeutics, NuSirt Biopharma, Novartis, CSPC Baike (Shandong) Biopharmaceutical, Jiangsu HengRui Medicine, Carmot Therapeutics, Pfizer, Sciwind Biosciences, Empros Pharma, and others.

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