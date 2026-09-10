Articos Debuts Peer-Reviewed Synthetic User Research Platform with Live Calls Capability

Peer-reviewed synthetic user research platform delivering 86 percent human accuracy with AI-generated personas matched to your ideal customer profile, now with Live Calls for real-time voice conversations.

DUBAI, UAE / ACCESS Newswire / September 10, 2026 / Articos, a peer-reviewed synthetic user research platform for SaaS marketing teams and agencies, today announced the launch of its platform and the general availability of Live Calls, a new capability for real-time voice conversations with simulated personas. The platform helps teams validate messaging, positioning, and landing pages in under 30 minutes using AI-generated personas built on peer-reviewed methodology grounded in behavioral science.

Peer-reviewed methodology at the core

Articos runs on methodology peer-reviewed across 46 controlled studies in 9 domains, demonstrating 86 percent human accuracy against publicly documented user research benchmarks. The full methodology is published openly and accessible for buyer diligence. This validation distinguishes Articos within the synthetic user research category, where most platforms operate without independent methodology publication.

For user research tasks specifically, Articos delivers 7.5 times greater accuracy than general-purpose AI models used directly for the same work, with statistical significance validated through peer review.

What Live Calls enables

Live Calls allows teams to hold real-time voice conversations with their simulated audience at any point in a study. This complements the platform's existing "Talk to Research" capability for written follow-ups, giving teams two ways to understand persona reasoning and reach faster, more confident decisions.

The capability is particularly useful for exploring unexpected findings, unpacking nuance in persona responses, and gathering richer qualitative signal from a completed study.

How the platform works

A team describes what it wants to test (a headline, pricing page, or positioning statement) and selects a study type: message testing, landing page testing, user interviews, or an A/B comparison. Articos generates simulated personas matched to the target buyer, runs the interviews, and returns a structured report with findings traced back to individual persona responses. Agencies can white-label the output for client presentations.

"Most companies don't skip research because they don't care. They skip it because it takes weeks and costs thousands. Articos removes both barriers with peer-reviewed methodology that runs in under 30 minutes, and Live Calls now lets teams go even deeper by talking to personas directly," said Shaheer Gadit, founder of Articos.

Articos marked the Live Calls launch this month with a Product Hunt debut, ranking third and drawing engagement from startups, marketing teams, and agencies exploring peer-reviewed approaches to AI-generated user research.

Articos is available today at articos.com. Product details and methodology documentation are available on the company website.

About Articos

Articos is a peer-reviewed synthetic user research platform for SaaS marketing teams and agencies. Founded in 2025 and headquartered in Dubai, UAE, the company helps teams test messaging, positioning, and landing pages against simulated personas matched to their ideal customer profile. Learn more at articos.com.

Media Contact

Organization: Articos

Contact Person Name: Owais Khan

Website: https://articos.com/

Email: team@articos.com

Contact Number: +971547885575

Country: United Arab Emirates

SOURCE: Articos

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/articos-debuts-peer-reviewed-synthetic-user-research-platform-with-liv-1219220