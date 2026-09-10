ShimmerScreen - The World's Leading Metal Chain Curtain System - Featured Throughout New NUMA Modern Mediterranean Kitchen & Bar in Shrewsbury, New Jersey

NUMA Modern Mediterranean Kitchen & Bar, a new Mediterranean restaurant and bar in Shrewsbury, New Jersey, opened in May of 2026, featuring multiple ShimmerScreen installations throughout its bar and dining areas to create an exciting and immersive dining experience.

MOUNT VERNON, NY / ACCESS Newswire / September 10, 2026 / ShimmerScreen, the world's leading manufacturer of architectural metal chain curtains, decorative metal chain curtains, room divider chain curtains and custom chain curtain systems, is prominently featured in NUMA Modern Mediterranean Kitchen & Bar, which opened on May 20, 2026, in Shrewsbury, New Jersey.

Mancini, the architecture and design firm behind NUMA Modern Mediterranean Kitchen & Bar, highlighted existing architectural features and maximized natural light throughout the restaurant. The initial concept drew inspiration from French and Mediterranean influences, flowing into open gathering spaces defined by soft, diffused lighting and rich, layered materials. The Mancini project design team included Veronica Soltysik, Senior Interior Designer, Colin Casey, Technical Designer, and Grace D'Elia, Interior Designer. "Lighting is one of the most important aspects of a space, and at Numa, it is key to creating its inviting atmosphere," said Scott Harrell of Mancini. "We selected ¼" Ball-Bar Brass Plated Steel ShimmerScreen for its ability to soften and diffuse the light, allowing the space to transition seamlessly from day to night while creating a jewel-like look that feels both warm and sophisticated."



Above the bar, integrated lighting reflects off the polished ShimmerScreen chain, producing a warm, glowing effect. Elsewhere in the dining room, ShimmerScreen hangs behind the booths to help define seating areas, while horizontally suspended chain overhead creates a canopy-like ceiling feature that makes the space feel more intimate. The ¼" Ball-Bar style gives the installations a refined, jewelry-like quality, while the Brass Plated Steel finish brings warmth and brightness throughout the restaurant.

ShimmerScreen is a versatile architectural metal chain curtain system that can be used as a decorative room divider, space divider, architectural screen, wall feature, ceiling treatment, window treatment, bar backdrop, or custom hanging partition. Unlike a solid wall or conventional divider, a ShimmerScreen metal chain curtain helps define and separate spaces while preserving an open, airy feeling and allowing light to pass through the installation. Available in a wide range of chain styles, finishes and custom configurations, ShimmerScreen gives architects and interior designers the flexibility to create dramatic decorative metal curtains for restaurants, hotels, bars, retail environments, offices, event spaces, residences, lighting, and other commercial interiors. The movement and reflective qualities of the metal chain add texture, depth and visual interest, making ShimmerScreen both a functional room-dividing solution and a distinctive architectural design element.

"NUMA is a great example of how ShimmerScreen can be used in several completely different ways within the same space," said Bill Taubner Jr., EVP of ShimmerScreen. "From the illuminated installation above the bar to the booth dividers and overhead features, the designers used the material to add warmth, movement and dimension while maintaining the openness of the restaurant."

We are so thrilled to be a part of this project. ShimmerScreen strives to help bring visions to life. Whether it is for a restaurant, club, hotel, office, home, spa, retail store, sports venue, art installation, or another space, ShimmerScreen is here to help.

About ShimmerScreen

ShimmerScreen is the industry's leading architectural ball chain curtain system, offering custom decorative metal chain curtains, architectural room dividers, privacy screens, window treatments, ceiling features, lighting elements, and architectural screening solutions for commercial and residential environments. Architects and interior designers specify ShimmerScreen for projects where they want to define spaces without sacrificing light, visibility, airflow, or openness.

Originally conceived in 2002 by Bill Taubner Sr., ShimmerScreen transformed an industrial product into an innovative architectural design material. By reimagining traditional metal ball chain as a decorative architectural element, ShimmerScreen created an entirely new design category that has since been incorporated into thousands of projects throughout the world.

Today, ShimmerScreen installations can be found in luxury hotels, Fortune 500 corporate headquarters, casinos, airports, museums, upscale restaurants, retail stores, entertainment venues, healthcare facilities, sports arenas, and private residences across North America and around the globe. Every installation is custom engineered and manufactured to meet the exact specifications of each project.

Unlike products sold by distributors or importers, ShimmerScreen is manufactured exclusively by Ball Chain Manufacturing Co., Inc., providing complete control over quality, production schedules, finishes, and lead times. Whether a project requires a small decorative feature or a multi-story architectural installation, ShimmerScreen offers unmatched flexibility, engineering expertise, and dependable delivery.

About Ball Chain Manufacturing Co., Inc.

Founded in 1938 by Franz Taubner and his son, Val Taubner, Ball Chain Manufacturing Co., Inc. began in a small garage in the Bronx, New York, with a simple vision: manufacture the highest quality metal ball chain in America. Through hard work, continuous innovation, and an unwavering commitment to customer service, that small family business steadily grew into the world's largest manufacturer of metal ball chain.

Today, nearly 90 years later, Ball Chain Mfg. remains proudly family-owned and operated. Now in its fifth generation of leadership, the company continues to manufacture millions of feet of metal ball chain every week from its 70,000-square-foot headquarters and manufacturing facility in Mount Vernon, New York. Ball Chain Mfg. is the only manufacturer of metal ball chain in the United States and supplies products to customers throughout North America and around the world.

The company serves a diverse range of industries including architecture and interior design, military, government, aerospace, industrial manufacturing, promotional products, retail, medical, and consumer products. Ball Chain has proudly supplied the United States Armed Forces with the iconic military dog tag chains worn by generations of American service members, continuing a tradition that spans decades.

In addition to ShimmerScreen, Ball Chain's family of companies includes LogoTags, one of America's leading manufacturers of custom challenge coins, military coins, medals, dog tags, and promotional products. Across every division, the company remains committed to American manufacturing, exceptional quality, innovation, and providing customers with industry-leading products backed by responsive service.

To learn more about ShimmerScreen's architectural chain curtain systems, decorative metal room dividers, and custom architectural screening solutions, visit www.ShimmerScreen.com.

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Contact Information

Bill Taubner Jr., EVP

(W) 914-664-7500 ext. 104

(C) 914-414-6733

wft@shimmerscreen.com

Cath Taubner, EVP

(W) 914-664-7500 ext. 119

(C) 914-826-1628

cath@shimmerscreen.com

SOURCE: ShimmerScreen

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/consumer-and-retail-products/shimmerscreenr-the-worlds-leading-metal-chain-curtain-system-featured-1218859