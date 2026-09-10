Spekit Reimagines AI-Powered Deal Rooms to Give Revenue Teams an Edge in Every Deal

New digital sales room experience keeps buyer content personalized, current, and connected through AI-powered deal updates, presentations, real-time Slack signals, and pipeline intelligence

DENVER, CO / ACCESS Newswire / September 10, 2026 / Spekit, the comprehensive AI-first revenue enablement platform, today announced a reimagined AI-powered Deal Room experience built for the new frontier of agentic selling that helps sales teams deliver hyper-personalized buyer experiences, keep content current as opportunities change, and act on buyer signals while they still matter. All announced capabilities are available today.

The launch connects Deal Rooms, buyer-facing content, presentations, post-call recommendations, Slack activity, and pipeline intelligence in one workflow. Reps can create auto-branded digital sales rooms and generate deal-specific, hyper-personalized content and presentations instantly with AI grounded in governed GTM Knowledge and Content. And Dynamic Deal Content automatically identifies outdated materials after a call and automatically responds to buyer engagement in every opportunity.

Deals can change every time a conversation happens, but too often the content around the opportunity doesn't change with it. Priorities change, dates shift, stakeholders evolve, but the Deal Room still has content that made sense several calls ago. Now, digital sales rooms and their content automatically adapt to the changes and needs of the deal.

"We're at an inflection point in selling. The cost of building software is collapsing, markets are becoming more crowded, and buyers are increasingly forming opinions through AI before a rep ever enters the conversation," said Melanie Fellay, CEO and co-founder of Spekit. "The new frontier of agentic selling is not about replacing the human relationship. It is about giving reps the time and intelligence to show up with greater confidence, make every interaction more relevant, and ensure buyers are working from the most accurate version of your story. That is the future Spekit is building."

What Makes Spekit's Digital Sales Rooms Different

Digital sales rooms give buyers one place to access the content, presentations, next steps, and resources shared throughout a deal. Spekit extends that experience by connecting the room to governed GTM knowledge, live opportunity context, and buyer engagement.

The launch introduces six connected capabilities:

A reimagined Deal Room experience powered by a Deal Room agent: Each opportunity gets a beautiful, on-brand, buyer-facing microsite with the buyer's branding applied automatically and simpler navigation for everything shared throughout the sales cycle.

Call Intelligence Agent and Dynamic Deal Content: After a Gong call, Spekit flags Deal Room content that may no longer reflect the latest conversation, shows the moment that prompted the recommendation, and suggests in-line updates or new content. Reps review and approve every change before it reaches the buyer.

Spekit Slides: Reps can build a presentation in Spekit, generate one from Gong call context, or bring existing material into Spekit through Model Context Protocol (MCP). They can then edit, present, and share the deck as part of the Deal Room experience.

A new Slack integration: Deal Room engagement appears in the Slack channels where account teams already work, showing who engaged, what they viewed, and when. Reps can also use /spekit to receive sourced answers grounded in approved company content.

The Deals Dashboard: Sales leaders can view active Deal Rooms alongside opportunity stage, close date, deal size, and buyer engagement. AI-powered insights surface deals that are gaining momentum, losing engagement, or creating an opportunity for timely coaching.

Take action from anywhere with Spekit MCP: Reps can use AI assistants and agents to create Deal Rooms and create or edit Deal Room content through any connected AI experience, grounded in Spekit's governed GTM knowledge.

Spekit's AI Content Builder also helps reps generate deal-specific executive summaries, business cases, mutual action plans, and follow-up content using opportunity context and approved GTM knowledge.

Comprehensive Revenue Enablement, From Rep Readiness to Buyer Engagement

The new capabilities are part of Spekit's comprehensive AI-first revenue enablement platform, which unifies AI-powered content creation, sales content management, learning, governance, coaching, digital sales rooms, and analytics.

Enablement teams manage approved knowledge in Spekit Content Hub. AI Sidekick, the rep's AI sales coach, turns that knowledge into contextual answers, coaching, content recommendations, and next-best actions inside the tools reps use. Spekit MCP extends the same governed knowledge to AI assistants and agents.

Because buyer-facing content, rep guidance, learning, and AI-generated assets draw from the same GTM Knowledge Engine, teams can give reps more freedom to personalize while keeping every buyer experience current, accurate, and governed.

The reimagined AI Deal Room experience, Dynamic Deal Content, Slack integration, and Deals Dashboard are available beginning September 10, 2026.

Learn more or request a demonstration at spekit.com/reimagined-deal-rooms.

Experience the new AI Deal Room yourself.

About Spekit

Spekit is a comprehensive AI-first revenue enablement platform that unifies AI-powered content creation, content management, learning, governance, coaching, digital sales rooms, and analytics.

AI Sidekick, the rep's AI Sales Coach, delivers Enablement in the Flow of Work through approved content, contextual coaching, deal intelligence, and next-best actions inside Salesforce, Gong, Slack, Gmail, Claude, and other tools reps already use. Spekit's AI-powered Deal Rooms help reps create dynamic, personalized buyer experiences, while engagement and content-to-revenue analytics connect activity to deals, pipeline, and business outcomes.

Spekit MCP creates a bi-directional connection between Spekit and AI assistants and agents: they can draw from the same accurate, governed GTM knowledge that powers rep guidance, learning, and buyer experiences, then take action by creating and updating content and Deal Rooms in Spekit. Learn more at spekit.com .

Media Contact

Ian Lowe

Chief Marketing Officer

ian.lowe@spekit.com

705-796-6494

SOURCE: Spekit

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/spekit-reimagines-ai-powered-deal-rooms-to-give-revenue-teams-an-1219142