Alianza Acquires Skribby to Extend Alianza Crux into Meeting Platforms

The second acquisition of 2026 to strengthen Alianza's orchestration and intelligence control plane. The deal adds native meeting connectivity and multi-model transcription.

Pleasant Grove, Utah, Sept. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alianza, a leading provider of communications platforms for service providers, today announced it has acquired Skribby, a provider of meeting bot and multi-model transcription technology. The announcement follows yesterday's introduction of Alianza Crux, a platform that connects global operators' reach, security and call quality natively with developers delivering intelligent and agentic communications experiences at scale.

Skribby's technology will be incorporated into Alianza Crux, extending the platform's reach into established meeting environments including Microsoft Teams, Google Meet, and Zoom. The acquisition also gives developers a growing library of over 30 transcription models to choose from, including models from OpenAI, xAI, Mistral, and ElevenLabs.

Founded in May 2025, Skribby is an API-first developer platform that manages and deploys automated meeting bots using a single integration. That foundation accelerated rapid market traction: Skribby's monthly revenue has increased 327% since the start of 2026, with over 200 experience providers; 120 of those launched in just the past three months. The platform's technical depth matches its growth, spanning 13 transcription providers, over 30 available models, and support for 130+ languages across both real-time and asynchronous use cases. The acquisition will integrate Skribby's established AI model relationships into the Alianza Crux ecosystem, where Alianza will work with these partners to identify new opportunities for Alianza Crux connectivity.

"Conversations are becoming the most valuable data layer in the AI economy. Trillions of conversations flow through service provider networks and meeting platforms every year, and almost none of them have been easily accessible to developers," said Brian Beutler, chief executive officer of Alianza. "Acquiring Skribby is a decisive move: it broadens the conversations Alianza Crux can capture and will empower developers to build the experiences powering the fastest-growing categories in software - AI agents, copilots, and conversational intelligence."

"Alianza and Skribby started from the same conviction: intelligence belongs in the conversation itself, not bolted on afterward," said Pieter Jan Pollie, founder of Skribby. "Skribby with Alianza Crux gives developers a single API to access conversations originating from both global telecom operator networks and the leading meeting platforms - something truly unique in the market today."

Alianza Crux is part of the orchestration and intelligence layer of Alianza's Intelligent Communications Fabric, connecting communications infrastructure with AI models, applications, and intelligent experiences. It coordinates multiple experiences within a single communications session while preserving the network context, policy, governance, and control required for production deployment.

Skribby's meeting bot technology provides a mechanism for intelligent services to participate in established meeting platforms. Its multi-model transcription capabilities allow Alianza Crux to work across transcription providers rather than depend on a single model, creating flexibility across languages, use cases, performance requirements, and operating economics. In addition, model selection can follow the jurisdiction, which matters to any service provider operating under data sovereignty requirements.

"Transcription is not the destination. It is one of the foundational inputs required for communications to understand context and coordinate intelligence," said Dag Peak, chief product and technology officer of Alianza. "Skribby gives Alianza Crux an immediate way to participate in more conversations and expands our ability to orchestrate the right intelligence around each one."

Alianza expects Skribby's functionality to be integrated into Alianza Crux in the first quarter of 2027, ahead of broader commercial availability of Alianza Crux in the first half of the year. Skribby founder Pieter Jan Pollie joins Alianza and will continue to lead development of the technology within Alianza Crux. Skribby customers will continue to be served without interruption.

The transaction follows Alianza's acquisition of BroadSource in March 2026 and reflects the company's continued investment in the horizontal platforms, capabilities, and expertise service providers need as communications moves from passive transport to active intelligence.

About Alianza

Alianza is the leading global Intelligent Communications Fabric company, empowering service providers to transform networks and accelerate growth. Our modern architecture unifies infrastructure with orchestration to deliver high-value, AI-infused communication experiences across fixed and mobile communications networks. By bridging legacy systems with modern software-defined technologies, we enable providers to simplify operations, innovate faster, and monetize new opportunities in business and consumer voice - including extensibility with a broad ecosystem of AI developers. Trusted by more than 1,000 service providers in over 80 countries, Alianza's proven reliability, security, and scalability make us the strategic partner of choice for both service providers and developers in the era of Cognitive Communications. For more information, visit www.alianza.com.

About Skribby

Founded in May 2025 and based in Belgium, Skribby is an API-first meeting infrastructure platform that enables developers to deploy meeting bots across Zoom, Microsoft Teams, and Google Meet through a single integration. It provides audio and video capture, real-time and post-call transcription across multiple models, and structured meeting data for AI notetakers, sales intelligence, CRM integrations, coaching tools, and other meeting-powered applications. For more information, visit skribby.io.

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Alianza, LLC. pr@alianza.com