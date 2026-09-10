Topcon Positioning Systems announces Delta Watch powered by GEOvis, a cloud-based workflow platform that brings advanced visualization, reporting, alarms, project administration, stakeholder communication, and geodetic network adjustment into the Delta Solutions deformation monitoring system.

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Topcon Positioning Systems announces Delta Watch powered by GEOvis, a cloud-based workflow platform that brings advanced visualization, reporting, alarms, project administration, stakeholder communication, and geodetic network adjustment into the Delta Solutions deformation monitoring system.

Developed with Amberg Infra 7D and based on GEOvis technology, Delta Watch integrates automated and manually collected data from total stations, GNSS receivers, and geotechnical, structural, and environmental sensors. The platform helps teams streamline monitoring workflows, improve accuracy through least-squares adjustment, and manage project data in one connected environment.

GIS-based spatial views and BIM/IFC 3D visualization help users see movement in context, connect sensor data to physical assets, and communicate project status through automated dashboards and reports.

"Delta Watch includes multi-sensor integration, streamlining various monitoring datasets into one platform and making complex projects easier to manage," said Ron Oberlander, head of Topcon Geomatics and Construction Platforms. "Our collaboration with Amberg Infra 7D expands workflow capabilities and helps customers improve project oversight and operational efficiency."

"By combining our complementary solutions and expertise, Amberg and Topcon are strengthening a joint monitoring offering for infrastructure projects worldwide," said Michael Buri, CEO, Amberg Infra 7D.

Delta Solutions helps teams monitor movement and mitigate risk across buildings, railways, tunnels, bridges, slopes, ground subsidence areas, and active construction sites. The expanded capabilities of Delta Watch give users stronger tools to support safety, protect assets, and make informed decisions faster.

Delta Watch powered by GEOvis is available through flexible subscription options. For more information, visit the Topcon website. The platform will be demonstrated at INTERGEO 2026 in Munich, Germany, September 15-17.

About Topcon Positioning Systems

Topcon Positioning Systems is an innovation company focused on delivering precision technologies and workflow solutions for the global construction, geomatics, and agriculture markets. Topcon Positioning Systems (topconpositioning.com) is headquartered in Livermore, California, U.S. Its European head office is in Zoetermeer, Netherlands. Parent company Topcon Corporation (topcon.com), founded in 1932, is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Amberg Infra 7D

Amberg Infra 7D is an innovative Swiss company providing advanced monitoring solutions, geomatics, and BIM services for infrastructure projects throughout their entire lifecycle. Combining precise geospatial data, digital technologies, and engineering expertise, the company supports informed decision-making, efficient project delivery, and the safe operation of infrastructure assets. Amberg Infra 7D is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Amberg Group headquartered in Switzerland. (amberginfra7d.com, amberggroup.com)

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Contacts:

Press Contacts:

Staci Fitzgerald

Topcon Positioning Systems

corpcomm@topcon.com +1 925-245-8610

Amar Camo

Amberg Infra 7D AG

acamo@amberg.ch