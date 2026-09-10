Expanded solution ecosystem meets rising demand for affordable, high-performance AI inference solutions built on Axelera's technology platform

Axelera AI, the leading provider of purpose-built AI hardware acceleration technology for generative AI and computer vision inference at the edge, today announced significant growth in its Partner Accelerator Network, the global partner program launched in June 2025. In the year since its launch, Axelera has more than quadrupled the number of partners in the program, adding over 60 new global partners to its network, reflecting rising demand across industrial, retail, healthcare, security, and other markets for high-performance, affordable edge AI solutions built on Axelera's Metis AI Processing Unit (AIPU) platform.

The Partner Accelerator Network launched with more than 15 founding participants, including Aetina, Arduino, Astute, C&T Solution, Eurocomposant, Macnica ATD Europe, Rutronic, Seco and Silicon Applications Group Corp (a member of WPG Holdings). Since then, the program has grown to include partners such as PwC Middle East, Open Nebula, DOD Solution, Intellarc, AsRock, Robovision and Ultralytics, joining Axelera's global ecosystem of solution providers, which also includes Dell, Supermicro and Advantech. The expanded network gives customers more ISVs, technology providers, systems integrators and channel partners to choose from when moving edge AI projects from proof-of-concept into full-scale production.

"A year ago, we set out to build more than a partner program, we wanted to build a network where our partners could grow their own businesses while solving problems that actually matter," said Alexis Crowell, CMO of Axelera. "Today, that network has more than quadrupled in size, and our partners are using it to power new revenue streams and protect critical infrastructure around the globe. This program was never about growing a list of partners, it is about solving real problems when the right technology meets the right people. We are just getting started!"

"The next chapter for AI in the Middle East is about translating ambition and investment into measurable value," said Sharang Gupta, Partner, PwC Middle East. "That means moving beyond pilots and understanding what it takes to deploy AI reliably, responsibly and at scale. As intelligence increasingly moves closer to where decisions and operations happen, AI can become a command centre for organisations, bringing real-time insights to the point of action and enabling faster, smarter decision-making. Our collaboration with Axelera AI brings together advanced edge AI capabilities, sector expertise and transformation capability to help organisations connect AI investment to tangible operational outcomes and unlock greater value from intelligent, connected operations."

Axelera's Metis AIPU platform is shipping today and, paired with the company's Voyager SDK, gives partners a single toolchain to build, optimize and deploy AI inference solutions at the edge. Companies interested in joining Axelera's Partner Accelerator Network can visit Axelera's website for more information.

About Axelera AI

Axelera AI is a European AI semiconductor company developing next-generation AI acceleration hardware for edge computing and data center applications. With an edge-first architecture that addresses AI's critical energy and cooling constraints, Axelera AI has deployed across more than 500 customers including telecommunications, aerospace, and enterprise sectors. Through its Partner Accelerator Network and Voyager SDK, Axelera AI provides a comprehensive ecosystem approach that ensures accessibility and rapid deployment.

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