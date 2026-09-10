Denied and Weather-Related Renters Claims Can Avoid Premium Surcharges, Ingram Insurance Group Analysis Finds

An Ingram Insurance Group analysis of public insurance data finds that with insurers barred from surcharging for claims for damage from natural causes, including weather (Texas Department of Insurance, 2026) - renters who file these claim types are protected from individual rate hikes, even as average renters insurance costs show a modest 0.6% increase at the market level (Insurance Information Institute, 2022).

DAYTON, Ohio, Sept. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ingram Insurance Group, a Dayton-based independent insurance agency released on August 21, 2026 an analysis of when renters insurance claims trigger premium increases and when policyholders are protected from surcharges.

Drawing on public data from the Insurance Information Institute, the Texas Department of Insurance, and other industry sources, the analysis finds that average renters premiums have risen modestly at the market level. However, certain claim types, including denied claims and weather-related damage, are legally protected from individual premium surcharges under state regulations.

Insurers are banned from adding surcharges for claims caused by natural events like weather, or for claims denied because the damage isn't covered (Texas Department of Insurance, 2026). The 0% surcharge rule protects renters even as overall market premiums rise.

However, average renters insurance costs still increased 0.6% at the market level (Insurance Information Institute, 2022). The analysis finds that renters must distinguish between market-level premium changes and claim-specific surcharges when deciding whether to file a claim.

Renters Premiums Show Modest Movement While Homeowners Costs Surge

The average U.S. renters insurance premium was $170 in 2021, a 1.7% decline from 2020 and the seventh consecutive annual drop (Insurance Information Institute, 2022). By contrast, homeowners premiums rose 7.6% to $1,411 over the same period. This reflects structural coverage differences. Homeowners insurance covers building structures that are vulnerable to severe weather conditions, while renters insurance covers personal property and liability, a distinction which has helped hold renters' premiums steady.

Recent data confirm this stability. The National Apartment Association (NAA) found the average renter's insurance policy rate to be $211 annually in 2023, while about 70% of renters reported their premiums did not change much from 2022, and less than 20% reported an increase in their premiums. The most common deductible was $500, and 55% of tenants had insurance, with 75% of those having it required by the lease (National Apartment Association, 2023).

These modest shifts stem from market conditions and not individual claims. Homeowners insurance remains more volatile due to weather-driven losses, while renters insurance stays comparatively steady. This is important for renters to understand when deciding if a claim will affect their costs.

When Renters Claims Do, and Don't, Trigger Premium Increases

The Texas Department of Insurance provides clear rules about when insurers can and cannot raise premiums following a claim. Home and auto insurance companies can raise premiums for filing most types of claims, but there are specific exceptions that protect policyholders.

Insurers cannot charge more for claims that the company did not pay, including claims denied because the policy does not cover the damage (Texas Department of Insurance, 2026). The 0% surcharge rule means renters cannot be penalized simply for filing a claim. Filing alone cannot trigger a premium increase if a loss is denied.

For homeowners insurance, including renters policies, insurers also cannot surcharge for claims tied to natural causes such as storms or other weather events. Further protection applies to appliance-related water damage; claims cannot raise premiums if repairs are inspected and certified, unless the policyholder files three or more claims within three years. This shields renters from isolated incidents involving appliances like washing machines or dishwashers.

The distinction between claims that can and cannot trigger premium increases is not always clear to policyholders. Many renters may assume that any claim filing will result in higher premiums, potentially leading them to avoid filing legitimate claims.

Understanding the exceptions, denied claims, weather-related claims, and certified appliance-related water damage claims with fewer than three filings in three years allows renters to make more informed decisions about when to seek reimbursement for covered losses.

Insurance Costs Flow Through to Apartment Rents

Broader market conditions can still increase costs even when a renters insurance claim does not raise an individual premium. Federal Reserve research found that rising property insurance expenses are passed through to apartment residents. This raises rents by $7 to $12 per month (Federal Reserve, 2025).

This pass-through occurs because property owners factor insurance costs directly into the rents they charge. When landlords face higher premiums for their own property insurance, which covers the building structure rather than tenants' personal belongings, they adjust rents upward to maintain their margins. This means that even renters who do not file claims may see their housing costs rise due to broader insurance market conditions.

Renters' higher housing burden intensifies the link between insurance costs and rents. In fact, 48.2% of renters spent 30% or more of household income on rent and utilities while only 27.8% of homeowners devote a similar share to ownership expenses (U.S. Census Bureau, 2022). This makes renters more sensitive to even modest housing cost increases, including those driven by insurance market trends.

Market-level increases (0.6%, Insurance Information Institute, 2022) and rent pass-through effects ($7-$12 per month, Federal Reserve, 2025) affect renters broadly, but they do not erase the specific protections that apply to denied claims and weather-related damage.

How Claims History Affects Insurance Pricing

Insurance companies use claims history to decide coverage and pricing. Most rely on the Comprehensive Loss Underwriting Exchange (CLUE), which records claims across insurers. Because CLUE is widely used, a policyholder's claims history is portable from one insurer to another.

Renters are entitled to 1 free CLUE report per year (Texas Department of Insurance, 2026). Reviewing this report allows policyholders to verify that their claims history is accurate and to understand what information insurers will see when evaluating their applications.

The CLUE report is particularly relevant for renters considering switching insurance companies. A clean claims history can help secure better rates, while a history of filed claims, even those that were not paid or were for weather-related damage, may appear in the report. However, the protections against surcharging for certain claim types apply to the pricing of existing policies, though new insurers may consider claims history differently when quoting new business.

What This Means for Ohio Renters

For Ohio renters, understanding the protections against claim-related surcharges is particularly important given the state's exposure to severe weather. Much of Dayton's rental housing stock consists of older homes and apartment buildings exposed to Ohio's severe weather patterns, including storms, hail, and freeze-thaw cycling.

Ohio law does not mandate renters insurance (Ohio Department of Insurance, 2019), though most landlords require it as a lease condition. Property owner's insurance covers the building but not a renter's belongings. That makes renters insurance the only protection for items like furniture in the event of a loss.

The analysis recommends that Dayton renters request their free annual CLUE report before a claim or a renewal forces the question. With Ohio's exposure to severe weather and the TDI's clear protections for natural-causes claims, renters who understand their claims history and coverage terms are better positioned to make informed decisions about whether to file a claim.

Methodology

Ingram Insurance Group synthesized publicly available data from the Insurance Information Institute on homeowners and renters insurance facts and statistics (2022) and the Texas Department of Insurance on premium surcharge guidance (2026). It also drew on research from the Federal Reserve on property insurance costs and rent pass-through (2025) and the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics on Consumer Price Index methodology for tenants' and household insurance (2026). Additional sources included the National Apartment Association renters insurance premiums report (2023) and the Ohio Department of Insurance renters insurance guidance (2019). No proprietary survey was conducted for this analysis. All figures are drawn from named third-party sources and reflect information publicly available as of July 2026.

Frequently Asked Questions

Will my renters insurance premium increase after I file a claim?

This depends on the type of claim and how many you file. Insurers can raise premiums for most types of claims, but they cannot surcharge for claims they did not pay, including denied claims, or for weather-related damage. Additionally, appliance-related water damage claims cannot trigger increases if repairs are certified and you have fewer than three claims in three years (Texas Department of Insurance, 2026). Premium impacts also vary by insurer and claims history for other claim types.

How much can a renters insurance claim raise my premium?

There is no fixed percentage increase for claims that trigger surcharges. The impact depends on the claim amount alongside your overall claims history and the insurer's underwriting guidelines. But insurers cannot surcharge at all for denied claims or weather-related damage.

Does filing a denied renters insurance claim affect my premium?

Filing a denied renters insurance claim does not directly raise your premium. Insurers cannot charge you more for claims they did not pay, including claims denied because your policy does not cover the damage. However, the claim may still appear on your CLUE report, which insurers review when evaluating new applications. While you cannot be surcharged for a denied claim on an existing policy, a history of claims, even denied ones, could affect how a new insurer prices a policy if you switch carriers.

About Ingram Insurance Group

Ingram Insurance Group is a Dayton-based independent insurance agency founded in 2017. It specializes in home, auto, and renters insurance with a focus on asset-protection expertise and local, independent choice. The agency combines deep insurance knowledge with personalized service to help clients avoid costly coverage gaps and ensure their families and property are properly protected. Visit Ingram Insurance Group for more information.

Media Contact:

Ryan Ingram

Vice President

ryan@insuredbyingram.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/denied-and-weather-related-renters-claims-can-avoid-premium-surcharges-ingram-insurance-group-analysis-finds-302875523.html