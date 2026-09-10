Wissen Research LLC: AI in Virtual Medical Assistant Market to Reach US$ 12.3 Bn by 2031, Growing at 36.5% CAGR, New Report by Wissen Research

SHERIDAN, Wyo., Sept. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The global AI in virtual medical assistant market is projected to grow from USD 2.6 billion in 2026 to USD 12.3 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 36.5% during the forecast period (2026-2031), according to a new study by Wissen Research.

Growth is being driven by rising demand for personalized healthcare support, remote patient engagement, and automation of routine clinical workflows. AI-powered virtual assistants help with symptom assessment, appointment scheduling, medication reminders, and access to health information through conversational AI interfaces. Healthcare providers are adopting the technology to cut administrative workload, improve patient communication, and strengthen care coordination - with advances in generative AI and natural language processing (NLP) accelerating adoption alongside the broader growth of telehealth.

See the Full Data Behind This Forecast - Get a Free Sample Report:

Where the Technology Is Heading: From Chatbots to Autonomous Care Agents

Virtual medical assistants have moved well past the scripted, rule-based chatbots of a few years ago. Today's platforms combine large language models (LLMs), ambient listening technology, and multi-agent AI systems to understand clinical context, automate documentation, and recommend follow-up actions with minimal patient input.

Ambient clinical intelligence - AI that listens to and interprets a clinical conversation without requiring direct input - is enabling assistants to draft notes, suggest orders, and support decision-making in real time. Meanwhile, agentic AI systems are emerging that can proactively manage patient interactions: scheduling appointments, monitoring health conditions, and initiating next steps in a care pathway on their own. This shift is expanding the role of virtual assistants from passive information tools into active participants in care delivery.

What's Fueling Growth in the AI Virtual Medical Assistant Market

Clinician Burnout and Workforce Shortages : Rapid adoption of AI-powered workflow automation and clinical documentation tools is helping offset rising burnout and an ongoing nursing shortage.

: Rapid adoption of AI-powered workflow automation and clinical documentation tools is helping offset rising burnout and an ongoing nursing shortage. Value-Based Care Expansion : Growing reliance on accurate, AI-assisted clinical coding is supporting reimbursement accuracy as value-based care models expand.

: Growing reliance on accurate, AI-assisted clinical coding is supporting reimbursement accuracy as value-based care models expand. EHR Interoperability : Integration through FHIR APIs is enabling virtual assistants to deploy seamlessly across existing electronic health record platforms.

: Integration through FHIR APIs is enabling virtual assistants to deploy seamlessly across existing electronic health record platforms. Administrative Automation : Automating prior authorization and related administrative processes is reducing delays in patient care and easing provider workload.

: Automating prior authorization and related administrative processes is reducing delays in patient care and easing provider workload. 24/7 Patient Support Demand : Rising expectations for round-the-clock patient access are accelerating adoption of conversational AI assistants across hospitals, clinics, and payer organizations.

: Rising expectations for round-the-clock patient access are accelerating adoption of conversational AI assistants across hospitals, clinics, and payer organizations. Remote Patient Monitoring Growth: Expanding integration with wearables and connected health devices is extending virtual assistants into chronic disease management and preventive care.

Need Data Specific to Your Region or Segment? Request a Custom Report

Challenges Facing the AI Virtual Medical Assistant Market

Despite strong growth, the sector faces real adoption barriers. Data privacy and cybersecurity concerns remain front and center given the sensitivity of medical records and the strict regulatory frameworks governing healthcare data. Ensuring the accuracy, reliability, and safety of AI-generated responses is a critical requirement, particularly where patients are the direct audience. Interoperability with legacy healthcare IT systems, evolving AI governance frameworks, uncertain reimbursement policy, and clinician hesitancy around over-reliance on AI in clinical decision-making all continue to shape the pace of adoption.

Recent Strategic Developments in the AI Virtual Medical Assistant Market

In March 2026, Amazon.com, Inc. launched Health AI, a virtual medical assistant offering personalized health guidance, medical record explanation, prescription management, and appointment booking - expanding Amazon's digital health ecosystem.

In February 2026, Oracle Corporation expanded its Oracle Health Clinical AI Agent with automated clinical order creation, using ambient listening and AI reasoning to draft prescriptions, lab orders, imaging orders, and follow-up appointments.

Also in February 2026, Epic Systems Corporation launched AI Charting and broadened its AI portfolio to include automated clinical documentation, order suggestions, scheduling, billing assistance, and conversational support through MyChart.

These moves reflect a market where EHR incumbents and major cloud/technology providers are racing to embed AI assistants directly into existing clinical workflows rather than positioning them as standalone tools.

Key Insights from AI Virtual Medical Assistant Market Analysis

EHR/EMR-integrated systems led the market by offering type in 2025, accounting for an estimated 42-48% of global revenue, as healthcare providers favor solutions that plug directly into existing clinical workflows over standalone applications.



led the market by offering type in 2025, accounting for an estimated 42-48% of global revenue, as healthcare providers favor solutions that plug directly into existing clinical workflows over standalone applications. North America held the largest regional market share in 2025, supported by deep EHR penetration, mature healthcare IT infrastructure, and a complex reimbursement landscape that rewards documentation accuracy.



held the largest regional market share in 2025, supported by deep EHR penetration, mature healthcare IT infrastructure, and a complex reimbursement landscape that rewards documentation accuracy. Asia-Pacific is the fastest-growing region, driven by expanding smartphone access, telemedicine adoption, and rising government investment in digital health infrastructure across China, India, Japan, South Korea, and Australia.

is the fastest-growing region, driven by expanding smartphone access, telemedicine adoption, and rising government investment in digital health infrastructure across China, India, Japan, South Korea, and Australia. Strong interoperability requirements and healthcare data privacy regulations continue to favor integrated, enterprise-grade deployments over point solutions.

Key Players in the AI Virtual Medical Assistant Market

Leading companies are focused on embedding AI directly into clinical workflows, expanding EHR integration, and building out generative-AI-powered patient engagement capabilities.

Company Key Focus Area Microsoft Corporation (US) AI-powered clinical and patient engagement tools Oracle Health, Inc. (US) Clinical AI Agent and automated order creation Amazon Web Services, Inc. (US) Health AI virtual assistant and digital health ecosystem Google LLC (US) Healthcare AI and conversational assistant technology International Business Machines Corporation (US) Enterprise healthcare AI solutions Nuance Communications, Inc. (US) Ambient clinical documentation AI Epic Systems Corporation (US) EHR-integrated AI Charting and MyChart AI Salesforce, Inc. (US) Healthcare CRM and AI-powered patient engagement Amwell Corporation (US) Telehealth-integrated virtual assistant technology Ada Health GmbH (Germany) AI-driven symptom assessment K Health Inc. (US) AI-powered primary care and triage Suki AI, Inc. (US) AI clinical documentation assistant

Regional Analysis and Growth Opportunities

North America remains the largest market for AI-powered virtual medical assistants, underpinned by decades of investment in healthcare IT, widespread EHR adoption, and a reimbursement landscape that rewards documentation accuracy and administrative efficiency - conditions that make large-scale VMA deployment across hospitals, physician practices, and integrated delivery networks comparatively straightforward.

Asia-Pacific is the fastest-growing region, propelled by rising smartphone penetration, expanding telemedicine access, and growing government investment in digital health and AI infrastructure across China, India, Japan, South Korea, and Australia. As preventive care and mobile health adoption rise across the region, AI virtual assistants are positioned to play a growing role in extending healthcare access beyond traditional clinical settings.

Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa complete the report's regional coverage, with adoption shaped by regulatory frameworks for AI governance and data privacy alongside growing digital health investment.

Market Segmentation Snapshot

The global AI in virtual medical assistant market is segmented across offering type, mode of interaction, application, end-user industry, and region:

By Offering Type: Mobile Application Smart Speakers & IoT/Wearable Connected Devices Web-Based Platform EHR/EMR-Integrated Systems

By Mode of Interaction: Text-Based Interaction Voice-Based Interaction Multimodal Interaction Avatar/Emotion-Aware AI

By Application: Clinical Application Non-Clinical Application

By End-User Industry: Healthcare Providers Healthcare Payers Patients Other End Users

By Region: North America Europe Asia-Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa



As generative AI, ambient clinical intelligence, and agentic AI systems continue to mature, virtual medical assistants are moving from a supporting administrative tool toward a core layer of clinical infrastructure. For healthcare technology vendors, providers, and investors, the next phase of growth will likely be shaped by interoperability, regulatory clarity, and the ability to earn clinician and patient trust in AI-driven care.

Get the Complete AI Virtual Medical Assistant Market Report - Forecasts, Insights & Growth Opportunities: https://www.wissenresearch.com/market-research-reports-pricings/ai-in-virtual-medical-assistant-market

Expert Profile | Mayur Jain, Wissen Research



Mayur Jain is a Research Expert at Wissen Research with multidomain expertise with more than 12+ years of experience in market research industry.

Email: mayur@wissenresearch.com

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/mayur-jain-0190542a/

About Wissen Research

Wissen Research is a global market intelligence and consulting firm specializing in healthcare, life sciences, technology, and emerging industries. The company provides data-driven insights, strategic market analysis, and industry forecasts to help organizations make informed business decisions and identify new growth opportunities across global markets

Company Contact:

Wissen Research LLC,

Gould St, Ste R,

Sheridan, WY 82801,

Phone: (+1) 510 240 9853

Email: info@wissenresearch.com

Website: https://www.wissenresearch.com/

Blog: https://www.wissenresearch.com/insights/

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/wissen-research

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/ai-in-virtual-medical-assistant-market-to-reach-us-12-3-bn-by-2031--growing-at-36-5-cagr-new-report-by-wissen-research-302875528.html