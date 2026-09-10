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ACCESS Newswire
10.09.2026 18:02 Uhr
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Diné Development Corporation: Diné Development Corporation Achieves CMMC Level 2, Advancing Cybersecurity Readiness

DAYTON, OH / ACCESS Newswire / September 10, 2026 / Diné Development Corporation (DDC), a federal IT and engineering solutions provider, announced today that it has achieved Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC) Level 2, reinforcing its commitment to cybersecurity and strengthening its ability to support mission-critical Department of War (DoW) requirements.

CMMC Level 2, an advanced DoW cybersecurity tier designed to safeguard Controlled Unclassified Information (CUI), requires implementation of 110 security controls aligned with National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) SP 800-171. Achieved through an independent assessment by a Certified Third-Party Assessment Organization (C3PAO), DDC successfully demonstrated compliance with all 110 controls, validating the family of companies' rigorous cybersecurity practices and posture to support DoW customers with mature, repeatable security practices.

"Achieving CMMC Level 2 underscores DDC's role as a trusted partner for DoW and federal missions where security is non-negotiable," said Jen Creamer, Chief Business Officer at DDC. "By embedding rigorous security practices across our people, processes, and technology, we are rightfully positioned to protect mission-critical data and help our customers navigate an increasingly complex cybersecurity landscape."

DDC's CMMC Level 2 achievement builds its established portfolio of cybersecurity, compliance, and quality credentials, including a suite of ISO certifications and CMMI appraisals. Together, these assessments reinforce DDC's position as a trusted, security-first partner equipped to support the requirements of regulated federal environments.

About DDC
Diné Development Corporation (DDC) is an IT, engineering, and professional services provider delivering AI/ML, cloud, data, cyber, and digital modernization for federal agencies. Powered by mission-first innovation, DDC builds scalable, secure solutions that enable organizations to achieve measurable mission outcomes. As a tribally owned organization, we are committed to empowering the Navajo Nation while delivering
meaningful impact for the communities we serve. To learn more about the family of companies, visit www.ddc-dine.com.

Contact ?
For press inquiries, contact Katie von Allmen, Director of Marketing, at katie.vonallmen@ddc-dine.com

SOURCE: Diné Development Corporation (DDC)



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/din%c3%a9-development-corporation-achieves-cmmc-level-2-advancing-1218704

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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