Connecting high quality public companies and emerging issuers to North American capital

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 10, 2026) - Capital Event Management Ltd. ("CEM") has opened registration for its 2027 Capital Event Series. Following record demand and early sellouts across the 2026 series, CEM has expanded every event on the 2027 calendar, making it the largest series the company has run.

"2026 told us everything we needed to know. Issuers and investors want more of this format, not less. Expanding every event in 2027 isn't about adding volume. It's about widening the platform to more sectors, more access, and more opportunity inside a format that really works. Our goal for 2027 is to take things to another level," said Adam Currie, President of CEM.

A record built on relationships

CEM hosted its 100th Capital Event in 2026, the TSX Venture Growth Event in Kelowna, British Columbia. The milestone also marked ten years of TSX as a headline sponsor in the CEM ecosystem, a partnership that carries weight with issuers and investors alike, and it capped a run of consecutive sold-out events stretching back more than 15 years.

Across 2026, CEM events facilitated more than 6,300 one-to-one meetings between companies and investors. Its Virtual Meeting Series facilitated another 2,000. The ecosystem grew through a significant wave of new companies and new investors, and the 2027 calendar is built to keep that momentum going.

Sector and market cap diversity, with companies at a range of development stages, remains central to how the series is designed. Investors count on the high engagement format for exposure to compelling companies, upcoming catalysts, and opportunities worth a closer look for their portfolios.

A weekend that replaces a multi-week roadshow

CEM condenses what a traditional roadshow spreads across weeks into a single weekend of pre-scheduled one-to-one meetings and networking. Every event follows the proven format of 18 curated, 20-minute meetings, built so that each conversation counts. No cold outreach. No wasted meetings. No weeks away from running the business.

Built for both sides of the table

Issuers get direct, pre-scheduled access to a curated network of pre-qualified, active investors without the time cost of a traditional roadshow.

Investors, including institutional investors, brokers, family offices, and private investors focused on deal flow, get vetted access to high quality public companies across a wide range of sectors and stages of maturity, all in one efficient weekend.

Beyond the event calendar, CEM's platform includes structured virtual one-to-one meetings, strategic advisory services, and direct investment activity through its Partner's Fund. CEM does not just convene the ecosystem. It invests in it.

Registration

Issuers and investors can register for the 2027 Capital Event Series at https://cem.ca/capital-event-series-2027/.

Participation is subject to CEM's eligibility review.

About CEM (Capital Event Management Ltd.)

Capital Event Management Ltd. connects high quality public companies with a curated network of institutional and high-conviction investors through weekend events and structured one-to-one virtual meetings. Founded in 2010 and based in Vancouver, CEM supports more efficient capital formation and helps companies build meaningful, long-term relationships.

CEM also provides strategic advisory services and invests through its Partners' Fund, backing select opportunities emerging from its network.

For more information, visit cem.ca.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements, including expectations regarding the 2027 Capital Event Series, event capacity, and ecosystem growth. This release does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, any securities.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/313840