G-P Secures #1 Position in HR Technology Advice's (HRTA) Inaugural EOR Market Report

The HRTA 2026 EOR VendorFit Matrix highlights G-P's technology leadership, AI-driven innovation and commitment to delivering exceptional customer experience

BOSTON, Sept. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- G-P (Globalization Partners), the leader in AI-driven global employment, ranked No. 1 by industry analysts, today announced it has been named the top technology leader in the 2026 EOR VendorFit Matrix by HR Technology Advice (HRTA).

"As the EOR market matures, G-P stood out - earning the top score in HR Technology Advice's 2026 EOR VendorFit Matrix, driven by leadership in customer experience and global offering breadth, backed by strong AI-powered compliance capabilities," said Chris Harvey, Chief Research Officer, HR Technology Advice.

This inaugural report recognizes G-P's maturity in the Employer of Record (EOR) category, emphasizing the company's commitment to providing compliance confidence and fostering long-term strategic partnerships through advanced platform capabilities:

Unmatched Infrastructure: Supports compliant hiring in 180+ countries, with 100+ wholly owned legal entities.

Supports compliant hiring in 180+ countries, with 100+ wholly owned legal entities. Proprietary AI & Global Compliance Engine: Pairs real-time regulatory monitoring via G-P Gia with in-country legal and HR experts to deliver proactive compliance guidance.

Pairs real-time regulatory monitoring via G-P Gia with in-country legal and HR experts to deliver proactive compliance guidance. Agentic AI Workflows: Uses G-P Assist agentic AI to enable employers and employees to initiate and complete complex workflows within the platform, significantly reducing administrative burden.

"Being recognized (again) as a top technology leader in the EOR space validates our strategy of putting cutting-edge innovation at the center of global employment," said Nat Natarajan, Chief Operating Officer, G-P. "We built our platform to transform how companies scale internationally by embedding intelligent AI and automated compliance into every workflow. We will continue to push the boundaries of global HR technology to solve our customers' most complex global employment and compliance challenges."

The 2026 HR Technology Advice EOR VendorFit Matrix offers a comprehensive evaluation of the leading Employer of Record solutions available to organizations of all sizes. This report assesses the top vendors across four dimensions - Global Coverage and Offering Breadth, Customer Experience and Outcomes, Technology and Integration, and Pricing Transparency - and places them within a two-axis analytical framework that reflects both the breadth of a vendor's global capabilities and the quality of customer experience.

Download the full report and learn more about how G-P is leading the EOR industry here.

About HR Technology Advice

HR Technology Advice is an analyst firm exclusively dedicated to HR technology. Their research is designed to help HR, Finance, and Global Operations leaders make confident, data-backed technology decisions -grounded in independent evaluation. Their reports and analysis are produced without financial influence from any participating vendor.

About G-P

G-P (Globalization Partners) is the recognized leader in global employment, ranked No. 1 in every industry analyst report. G-P's global employment platform delivers everything companies of all sizes need to manage the full employee lifecycle with its trusted Global HR Agent, G-P Gia, and AI-powered Employer of Record (EOR) and Contractor products. G-P supports teams in 180+ countries with more than a decade of global employment experience, the largest team of in-country HR, legal, and compliance experts, and its unmatched proprietary knowledge base.

G-P: Global Made Possible

To learn more, please visit: g-p.com or connect with us via LinkedIn, X, Facebook or check out our Blog.

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