United Nations Global Compact: New North American Survey Reveals Only One in Ten Sustainability Professionals Expect Their Organization's Ambition to Decrease

Research from UN Global Compact Networks in Canada, Mexico, and the USA and GlobeScan reveals companies are becoming more selective and strategic as pressure on corporate sustainability commitments grows

TORONTO, Sept. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Despite mounting economic, political and regulatory pressure on corporate sustainability, ambition among sustainability professionals across North America is proving more resilient than widely assumed. A new tri-national study finds that only 10 percent of respondents expect their organization's sustainability ambition to decrease, while most expect it to increase, remain stable, or become more targeted.

Leading Through Uncertainty: The Evolving Role of Sustainability Professionals in North America, published by UN Global Compact Networks in Canada, Mexico and the USA, in partnership with GlobeScan, draws on survey responses from corporate sustainability professionals across all three countries, conducted in English, French and Spanish. The research finds that sustainability leadership in North America is evolving, with organizations becoming more selective in where they focus, how they communicate, and demonstrate progress. Other key findings include:

Business value is the defining test for sustainability leadership. 76 percent of respondents identify the ability to connect sustainability to business value as a crucial capability, meaning that industry leaders are expected to translate environmental and social priorities into strategy, operations, and finance.

76 percent of respondents identify the ability to connect sustainability to business value as a crucial capability, meaning that industry leaders are expected to translate environmental and social priorities into strategy, operations, and finance. Sustainability is moving closer to core business strategy. 61 percent of respondents say embedding sustainability into strategy and capital allocation should be a priority for sustainability leaders, pointing to a shift toward deeper business integration.

61 percent of respondents say embedding sustainability into strategy and capital allocation should be a priority for sustainability leaders, pointing to a shift toward deeper business integration. The role of sustainability professionals is expanding. Beyond technical expertise, the research also surfaces the growing importance of influencing leadership, working across functions and driving organizational change.

The research is based on a survey of 276 sustainability professionals with responsibility and expertise in corporate sustainability across North America. Conducted in English, French and Spanish, the results are weighted equally across Canada, Mexico and the USA. The full findings were presented at the virtual launch event on September 10, 2026. The complete report is now available to download here.

About UN Global Compact

As a special initiative of the United Nations Secretary-General, the UN Global Compact is a call to companies worldwide to align their operations and strategies with Ten Principles in the areas of human rights, labour, environment and anti-corruption. Our vision is clear: to mobilize business to transform sustainability ambition into action at the scale the world demands. With more than 25,000 participants and a presence in over 100 countries through 5 Regional Hubs and more than 70 Country Networks and expansion territories, the UN Global Compact is the world's largest corporate sustainability initiative.

For more information, follow @globalcompact on social media and visit our websites at unglobalcompact.org | UN Global Compact Network Canada - unglobalcompact.ca | UN Global Compact Network Mexico - pactoglobal.org.mx | UN Global Compact Network USA - globalcompactusa.org

About GlobeScan

GlobeScan is an insights and advisory firm specializing in trust, sustainability, and engagement.

We equip clients with insights to navigate shifting societal and stakeholder expectations, crafting evidence-based strategies that reduce risks and create value for their organizations and society.

Established in 1987, we have offices in Cape Town, Dubai, Hong Kong, Hyderabad, London, Paris, San Francisco, São Paulo, Singapore, Tokyo, and Toronto. GlobeScan is a participant of the UN Global Compact and a Certified B Corporation.

Learn more here .

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