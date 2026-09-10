Intercont Cayman: NCT Issues Official Statement to Shareholders Reinforcing Long-Term Commitment, Compliance and Transparency

NEW YORK, Sept. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intercont (Cayman) Limited (NASDAQ: NCT) ("NCT" or the "Company"), a publicly traded company founded and led by women, today issued an official statement to all shareholders regarding its ongoing business strategy, regulatory compliance framework, and commitment to transparent corporate governance.

The Company deeply values the trust, support and concerns raised by its shareholders. The management team reiterates its consistent long-term strategy focused on sustainable business development, responsible corporate governance, and full regulatory compliance. NCT is firmly committed to strengthening its fundamental business operations and delivering sustainable long-term value for all shareholders.

NCT maintains a disciplined and transparent disclosure policy. The Company does not comment on or speculate about short-term market volatility, trading fluctuations, or individual market participant activities. All material updates regarding the Company's business operations, financial conditions, capital structure, and financing activities will be disclosed exclusively through official filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") and other authorized public disclosure channels in strict compliance with regulatory requirements.

The Board of Directors and management team continue to closely monitor the Company's ongoing compliance with Nasdaq continued listing standards. The Company is actively evaluating appropriate measures in consultation with its legal counsel and professional advisors to ensure full adherence to applicable listing rules and U.S. securities regulations. Any material corporate actions will be promptly disclosed in accordance with SEC and Nasdaq requirements.

NCT emphasizes its unwavering commitment to complying with U.S. federal securities laws and Nasdaq marketplace rules. The Company believes that factual transparency, consistent operational execution, and rigorous compliance practices represent the most responsible approach to addressing shareholder concerns and safeguarding corporate stability.

The Company underscores that its corporate development strategy is long-term focused rather than short-term market oriented. NCT remains dedicated to steadily strengthening its business foundation and promoting sustainable growth. The Company expresses sincere gratitude to its shareholders for their continued trust, attention and support, especially during periods of market uncertainty.

Queen Zhu, CEO of Intercont (Cayman) Limited, commented "Moving forward, NCT will continue to prioritize stable business operations, strict regulatory compliance, and long-term corporate development. The Company will maintain fair, consistent, and transparent public disclosure of all material corporate information through official and authorized channels."

About Intercont (Cayman) Limited

Intercont (Cayman) Limited (NASDAQ: NCT) is a publicly listed company committed to standardized corporate governance, full regulatory compliance, and sustainable long-term business growth. The Company focuses on stable operational development and transparent information disclosure to protect shareholder interests and create long-term corporate value.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and assumptions and are subject to various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law.

Media & Investor Relations Contact

Intercont (Cayman) Limited

Investor Relations Department

investorrelations@intercontcayman.com

+65 88182399