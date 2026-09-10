FingerMotion, Inc.: FingerMotion Signs Binding Commitment to Acquire Rights and Permitting for 9.9 MW Powered Land Site in County of Newell, Alberta

First Site Acquisition in Brooks Campus Zone Features Behind the Meter Natural Gas Generation with No Grid Interconnection, Transmission Tariff or Interconnection Queue

WEST PALM BEACH, FL. and CALGARY, Alberta, Canada, Sept. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FingerMotion, Inc. (Nasdaq: FNGR) ("FingerMotion" or the "Company") today announced that they have entered into a binding memorandum of understanding pursuant to which FingerMotion will acquire the land rights and permitting for a 9.9 megawatt behind-the-meter power generation and compute site in the County of Newell, Alberta, approximately 185 kilometres southeast of Calgary.

The site is the first acquisition in the Brooks Campus Zone, a designated development area in Southern Alberta in which FingerMotion intends to assemble a group of separately owned and separately permitted 9.9 MW sites, developed and operated by one field organization and expanded as client demand for powered land requires.

The Site

The site sits on industrial-capable land adjacent to an operating third-party natural gas facility capable of delivering fuel at the parcel boundary. Power is to be generated and consumed on site, behind the meter, so the project does not require a grid interconnection request, a position in an interconnection queue, or a transmission service arrangement. The site has established road access and an identified route to carrier fiber.

FingerMotion will pursue permitting for the site as a below-the-ten-megawatt-threshold individual power plant under Alberta Utilities Commission Rule 007, together with an Industrial System Designation enabling behind-the-meter self-supply. The Company is targeting a fully permitted site within 120 days of release to work.

The Company's preexisting relationship with BlueFlare Group Holdings Inc. is a key component of the project as it enables development (including land assembly, diligence and permitting) and operation by an Alberta-based, owned and operated company staffed by Alberta employees and served by Alberta vendors.

Development phases

FingerMotion has a consistent for development of sites in its Alberta program through the same three phases, in order:

Phase one - permitting. Acquire the land and obtain the full permit set for a distinct 9.9 MW power plant and compute facility, held in the Company's name. This site is entering phase one.

Acquire the land and obtain the full permit set for a distinct 9.9 MW power plant and compute facility, held in the Company's name. This site is entering phase one. Phase two - energization. Install the gas tap and conditioning, generation and switchgear, and bring the site to live power. A site is released to this phase only against contracted demand, on execution of a take-or-pay agreement with the customer's deposit funded.

Install the gas tap and conditioning, generation and switchgear, and bring the site to live power. A site is released to this phase only against contracted demand, on execution of a take-or-pay agreement with the customer's deposit funded. Phase three - modular data halls. Construct compute capacity in modular data halls, or MDHs, configured to the customer's requirement within the permitted envelope, under a separate construction contract.





Until a site is released to phase two, it is held as permitted, titled land at limited holding cost.

The Company is also following a parallel path to actively identify and pursue offtake opportunities to match supply in demand as sites undergo phases two and three of the plan.

Management commentary

"Powered land is the scarce input in this market, and the County of Newell is where we want to own it," said Jolie Kahn, Chief Executive Officer of FingerMotion. "By generating power behind the meter adjacent to existing natural gas infrastructure in Newell County, we expect to avoid the grid interconnection and transmission bottlenecks facing many conventional data center projects in a geographically advantageous region. This is the first building block of the Brooks Campus Zone and provides the firm foundation upon which we intend to build."

"For our intended AI and HPC customers, the critical attributes are industrial ground, an operating gas facility on the boundary, road access and accessible fiber routes. This site brings those elements together," said Landon Ruszkowski, Chief Executive Officer of BlueFlare Group Holdings Inc. "With the rare intersection of all of these four critical factors in one locale, we are well situated to move forward with this attractive foundation for developing contracted compute capacity."

About FingerMotion, Inc.

FingerMotion is a technology company serving a growing base of users across the mobile payment, recharge, and data-analytics markets in the People's Republic of China. The Company continues to develop new tools and services for those users, with the long-term objective of expanding that base organically into a large and highly engaged community - scale the Company believes will support relationships with larger, higher-value customers over time. The Company also evaluates emerging technologies for adjacent opportunities. FingerMotion is extending that strategy into the enterprise AI and cloud compute market.

About BlueFlare Group Holdings Inc.

BlueFlare Group Holdings Inc. is an energy operating group based in Calgary, Alberta, active in the acquisition, permitting, construction and operation of behind-the-meter natural gas power generation and associated compute infrastructure.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and is subject to the safe harbor created by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding the satisfaction of closing conditions and the completion of the acquisition; the targeted permitting timetable and expected regulatory pathway for the site; the designation, composition and expansion of the Brooks Campus Zone; the anticipated phasing of development through energization and construction of modular data halls; and the Company's expectations as to customer demand for capacity.

While the memorandum of understanding is binding on both parties, completion of the acquisition remains subject to the satisfaction of closing conditions, and no assurance is given that those conditions will be satisfied or that the acquisition will be completed on the terms contemplated or at all. No site has been permitted, and the 9.9-megawatt figure is a development target, not capacity in service.

These statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, including: the failure to satisfy closing conditions; the refusal, delay or conditioning of any required permit or approval, including any determination by a regulatory authority that the site should be assessed other than as an individual power plant below the ten megawatt threshold; the inability to secure fuel supply or site access on acceptable terms; the absence or delay of contracted demand, without which the site does not advance to energization or construction; the Company's ability to fund the acquisition, development, construction and energization; the counterparty's ability to perform; and the risks described in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q.

Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update them except as required by law.

Contacts

FingerMotion, Inc. - ir@fingermotion.com