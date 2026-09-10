Cascale: Fashion Summit HK 2026 Showcases AI's Role in Sustainable Fashion

Cascale among 300+ global executives at Fashion Summit HK 2026 discussing AI, data, sustainability in fashion.

Cascale recently participated in Fashion Summit HK 2026, held at the Hong Kong Palace Museum under the theme "Code the Fashion Forward."

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / September 10, 2026 / Organized by Cascale affiliate member the Clothing Industry Training Authority (CITA), the summit convened over 300 global consumer goods executives, policymakers, and industry leaders to explore the intersections of artificial intelligence, sustainability, and craftsmanship in reshaping the fashion landscape.

Key Takeaways:

Hong Kong remains a center for sustainable fashion innovation and supply chain transformation in Asia.

Speakers from Alibaba's TMall Group, Amazon Web Services (AWS), Mastercard, and InvestHK explored the power of data.

Cascale maintained a strong representation at Fashion Summit HK 2026.

Opportunities to Deepen Asia-Pacific Engagement

Cascale's Betty Li, Howard Kwong, Nicole Lee Kauer, and Jinxin Jiang engaged with key regional stakeholders to strengthen organizational visibility and deepen industry partnerships across the Asia-Pacific region.

As part of these engagement efforts, Cascale introduced Sophie You - who is the newly appointed senior director of manufacturer member activation - to key regional leaders. Among them were Man Lau, executive director at the Clothing Industry Training Authority (CITA), Sunny Tan, member of the HKSAR Legislative Council (Textiles & Garment), Pat-Nie Woo, chairman of the Sustainable Fashion Business Consortium (SFBC) and senior executives from InvestHK. Legislative Councilor Tan also gave an opening keynote address on how Hong Kong is an international sustainable textile and fashion hub.

The summit provided a strategic platform to connect with prominent brands, retailers, tech leaders, and institutional stakeholders, including speakers from Alibaba's TMall Group, Amazon Web Services (AWS), Mastercard.

A Spotlight on Data, Innovation

Discussions during the event underscored Hong Kong's vital position as a center for sustainable fashion innovation and supply chain transformation in Asia. Key discussions centered around the importance of regional associations (such as the Singapore Fashion Council and the China National Textile and Apparel Council (CNTAC), potential networking opportunities in the Greater Bay Area, and how to enhance academic and commercial collaboration.

There are a number of upcoming exchange initiatives, cross-border manufacturer tours, collaborative research projects with regional academic and commercial partners across the Greater Bay Area and manufacturing centers in Mainland China that support supply chain decarbonization and digital transformation.

To learn more about Cascale's global event participation and regional initiatives, visit our latest News & Press Updates.

Find more stories and multimedia from Cascale at 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Cascale

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/cascale

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Cascale

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/fashion-summit-hk-2026-showcases-ais-role-in-sustainable-fashion-1219271