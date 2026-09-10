DJ ARVERNE GROUP: Arverne announces the appointment of a Group Sales & Marketing Director to its Executive Committee

ARVERNE GROUP ARVERNE GROUP: Arverne announces the appointment of a Group Sales & Marketing Director to its Executive Committee 10-Sep-2026 / 18:00 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Arverne announces the appointment of a Group Sales & Marketing Director to its Executive Committee Pau, September 10, 2026 - Arverne (FR001400JWR8 - ARVEN), the leading French supplier of geothermal solutions, announces the arrival of Nebojsa Maksimovic as Group Sales & Marketing Director. He will join the Executive Committee. This newly created position accompanies Arverne's change of scale, as the company strengthens its management to support its growth and accelerate its business development. Nebojsa Maksimovic, who combines engineering and management expertise (ESSEC), brings nearly thirty years of experience in the energy sector, including twenty-four years at Dalkia. There, he most recently served as Sales Director and member of the Management Committee for the Bretagne, Pays de la Loire and Centre Val de Loire regions, where he oversaw business development for a portfolio of more than 3,000 clients. His experience with both industrial and local authority clients, together with his knowledge of heating networks and energy services for buildings, will enable Arverne to deploy its geothermal solutions across the country. His mission will notably include supporting the commercial development of the group's various entities through new offerings tailored to the different geographic areas where Arverne is already present, as well as new priority regions targeted by the group. Upcoming Events 23/09/2026 after market close: Half-Year Results Press Release 24/09/2026 at 2:30 p.m. (CEST): Conference call for institutional investors (French), Registration 24/09/2026 at 4:00 p.m. (CEST): Conference call for institutional investors (English), Registration 29/09/2026 at 6:30 p.m. (CEST): Conference call for retail investors, Registration About ARVERNE ARVERNE is the leading French supplier of geothermal solutions. It specialises in harnessing natural ground resources to transform them into local energy sources for heating and cooling systems and to extract lithium. A mission-driven company listed on Euronext Paris, Arverne works for local authorities and industrial companies with a focus on energy sovereignty and short supply chains. www.arverne.earth/en Press relations: Enora Budet enora.budet@seitosei-actifin.com +33 (0)6 72 17 84 60 Investor relations: Mathilde Guillemot investor.relations@arverne.earth +33 (0)6 64 18 35 55 =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Regulatory filing PDF file File: 20260910_Arverne_PR_group sales and marketing director =---------------------------------------------------- Language: English Company: ARVERNE GROUP 4 Chemin de Barincou 64000 Pau France ISIN: FR001400JWR8 Euronext Ticker: ARVEN AMF Category: Inside information / Other releases EQS News ID: 2397530 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2397530 10-Sep-2026 CET/CEST

Image link: https://nwr.eqs-cockpit.com/fncls2.ssx?application_id=2397530&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 10, 2026 12:00 ET (16:00 GMT)