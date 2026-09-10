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WKN: A3EVME | ISIN: FR001400JWR8 | Ticker-Symbol: 5H1
Stuttgart
10.09.26 | 18:33
7,440 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
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ARVERNE GROUP SA Chart 1 Jahr
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7,4407,66018:53
Dow Jones News
10.09.2026 18:33 Uhr
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ARVERNE GROUP: Arverne announces the appointment of a Group Sales & Marketing Director to its Executive Committee

DJ ARVERNE GROUP: Arverne announces the appointment of a Group Sales & Marketing Director to its Executive Committee 

ARVERNE GROUP 
ARVERNE GROUP: Arverne announces the appointment of a Group Sales & Marketing Director to its Executive Committee 
10-Sep-2026 / 18:00 CET/CEST 
Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Arverne announces the appointment of a Group Sales & Marketing Director to its Executive Committee 

Pau, September 10, 2026 - Arverne (FR001400JWR8 - ARVEN), the leading French supplier of geothermal solutions, 
announces the arrival of Nebojsa Maksimovic as Group Sales & Marketing Director. He will join the Executive Committee. 
This newly created position accompanies Arverne's change of scale, as the company strengthens its management to support 
its growth and accelerate its business development. 
 
Nebojsa Maksimovic, who combines engineering and management expertise (ESSEC), brings nearly thirty years of experience 
in the energy sector, including twenty-four years at Dalkia. There, he most recently served as Sales Director and 
member of the Management Committee for the Bretagne, Pays de la Loire and Centre Val de Loire regions, where he oversaw 
business development for a portfolio of more than 3,000 clients. 

His experience with both industrial and local authority clients, together with his knowledge of heating networks and 
energy services for buildings, will enable Arverne to deploy its geothermal solutions across the country. His mission 
will notably include supporting the commercial development of the group's various entities through new offerings 
tailored to the different geographic areas where Arverne is already present, as well as new priority regions targeted 
by the group. 

Upcoming Events 
 
23/09/2026 after market close: Half-Year Results Press Release 
 
24/09/2026 at 2:30 p.m. (CEST): Conference call for institutional investors (French), Registration 
 
24/09/2026 at 4:00 p.m. (CEST): Conference call for institutional investors (English), Registration 
 
29/09/2026 at 6:30 p.m. (CEST): Conference call for retail investors, Registration 

About ARVERNE 
 
ARVERNE is the leading French supplier of geothermal solutions. It specialises in harnessing natural ground resources 
to transform them into local energy sources for heating and cooling systems and to extract lithium. A mission-driven 
company listed on Euronext Paris, Arverne works for local authorities and industrial companies with a focus on energy 
sovereignty and short supply chains. 
 
www.arverne.earth/en 

Press relations: Enora Budet enora.budet@seitosei-actifin.com +33 (0)6 72 17 84 60 
 
Investor relations: Mathilde Guillemot investor.relations@arverne.earth +33 (0)6 64 18 35 55  
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Regulatory filing PDF file 
File: 20260910_Arverne_PR_group sales and marketing director 
=---------------------------------------------------- 
Language:    English 
Company:     ARVERNE GROUP 
         4 Chemin de Barincou 
         64000 Pau 
         France 
ISIN:      FR001400JWR8 
Euronext Ticker: ARVEN 
AMF Category:  Inside information / Other releases 
EQS News ID:   2397530 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2397530 10-Sep-2026 CET/CEST

Image link: https://nwr.eqs-cockpit.com/fncls2.ssx?application_id=2397530&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 10, 2026 12:00 ET (16:00 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
KI braucht Strom
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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.