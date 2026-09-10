Remergify, Inc.: Remergify Launches CrewVerify, Turning Construction Crew Check-Ins Into Tamper-Proof Compliance Records

The company's first product gives general contractors GPS-verified check-in with no hardware - and automatically builds the OSHA and credential records they're legally required to keep.

NEWTON, NJ / ACCESS Newswire / September 10, 2026 / Remergify, a technology holding company that develops and operates a portfolio of software ventures, today announced the launch of CrewVerify (checkinsites.com), its first product built for the construction and general contracting industry. CrewVerify lets construction crews check in to job sites from their own phones using a text code and GPS - with no kiosks, badges, or hardware to install - and turns each verified check-in into a tamper-proof record contractors can use for payroll, insurance, and regulatory compliance.

Construction employers face a persistent problem: proving who was actually on a job site, when, and for how long. Hardware time clocks are costly to deploy across rotating sites, and paper timesheets are easy to falsify through "buddy punching" and after-the-fact edits. At the same time, contractors with more than ten employees are legally required to maintain detailed injury and safety records, and those relying on government-funded work must file certified payroll - obligations that carry real penalties when the underlying attendance data can't be trusted.

CrewVerify addresses both problems at once. Every check-in is confirmed against the job site's GPS boundary and written to a tamper-proof log. That verified presence data then powers a built-in compliance layer that sets CrewVerify apart from conventional time-tracking apps:

OSHA 301 incident reports that fill themselves. When an incident is logged, the report automatically populates who was on site, their verified arrival time, hours on site at the time of the incident, and who else was present as witnesses - drawn from check-in data and locked so it cannot be edited after the fact.

When an incident is logged, the report automatically populates who was on site, their verified arrival time, hours on site at the time of the incident, and who else was present as witnesses - drawn from check-in data and locked so it cannot be edited after the fact. Credential-gated check-in. Contractors can require credentials such as OSHA-10 or fall-protection certification per site. A worker whose required credential is missing or expired is warned - or blocked from checking in - before they set foot on site.

Contractors can require credentials such as OSHA-10 or fall-protection certification per site. A worker whose required credential is missing or expired is warned - or blocked from checking in - before they set foot on site. Records that hold up to scrutiny. Because attendance is GPS-verified rather than typed in later, the resulting records give insurers and inspectors a presence log they can trust.

"Every tool in this category logs a check-in. We built CrewVerify so that check-in becomes something a contractor can actually use - proof for payroll, for their insurer, for OSHA. The hardest part of compliance is trusting the underlying data, and that's exactly what we verify," said Stuart Fine, founder and CEO of Remergify.

CrewVerify is available now at checkinsites.com, with plans starting at $29 per month plus $4 per worker - positioned well below comparable construction time-tracking tools. The compliance features are included on the Pro plan during an early-access period. There is no hardware to purchase and no per-site installation; a new job site is added in minutes.

CrewVerify is the first of several vertical software products Remergify is bringing to market. The company builds focused tools for specific industries on a shared technology foundation, with additional products in development across other sectors.

About Remergify

Remergify is a technology holding company that develops and owns a portfolio of software ventures. Headquartered in New Jersey, the company builds vertical software products designed to solve specific, high-value problems within the industries they serve. CrewVerify (checkinsites.com) is its first product for the construction and general contracting market. Learn more at remergify.com.

Media Contact

Stuart Fine

Founder & CEO, Remergify

Stuart@remergify.com · checkinsites.com · remergify.com

SOURCE: Remergify, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/publishing-and-media/remergify-launches-crewverify-turning-construction-crew-check-ins-into-tamper-1219295