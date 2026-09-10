Flor Tel Inc. launches TrukN in Canada and the United States, alongside Truck Repair Near Me Canada, to help truck operators connect with available mechanics. The launch advances the company's broader strategy of developing specialized AI assistants for business communication, service coordination and everyday operations.

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 10, 2026) - Flor Tel Inc. announces the launch of TrukN in Canada and the United States, alongside Truck Repair Near Me Canada, applying artificial intelligence to one of the trucking industry's most urgent challenges: connecting a driver with a broken-down truck to an available, suitable and affordable repair provider.







The launch brings together TrukN Canada, TrukN USA and Truck Repair Near Me Canada as connected entry points into the TrukN repair marketplace. The websites help commercial truck drivers, owner-operators and fleet teams submit repair requests, explore service information and communicate with participating independent providers.

For Flor Tel Inc., the initiative also represents a practical application of its broader AI development strategy: building specialized assistants that help people move from a conversation to an organized business process.

Helping a stranded truck reach the right mechanic

A breakdown can leave a driver searching unfamiliar locations, calling multiple businesses and repeating the same information while delivery schedules become increasingly uncertain. TrukN is designed to simplify that process by bringing the repair request, provider response and subsequent updates together.







TrukN connects commercial truck operators with participating independent repair providers, helping simplify repair requests and communication in Canada and the United States. AI-generated illustration.

Flor, the AI assistant supporting the TrukN experience, helps organize the truck's location, symptoms, vehicle details and urgency into a structured request. Eligible repair providers can assess the information, ask questions and respond according to their capabilities and availability.

Customers can review a written quote and estimated arrival time when supplied, follow work-order updates and approve changes to the proposed work. The objective is to reduce avoidable coordination delays while helping operators understand their options and costs.

Supported request categories include mobile truck repair, diesel diagnostics, electrical and starting problems, brakes, air systems, commercial tires and trailer repairs. Actual availability and pricing depend on the location, service requirements and participating providers. Dispatch is confirmed only after a provider accepts the request.

The Flor Tel AI platform behind the launch

Flor Tel Inc. is developing a family of specialized AI assistants for personal productivity, professional services and business operations. Created by Canadian technology entrepreneur Kazi Mamun, Flor is designed around a shared technology foundation that can be adapted to the language, priorities and processes of different industries.

The company's approach combines conversational AI with contextual information and workflow automation. Its shared Flor Core brings together conversation, memory, tasks, reminders, calendars, communication and approvals, providing a foundation for assistants with different responsibilities.







From truck location to repair needs, TrukN uses AI-assisted intake to organize requests and support provider coordination. Concept illustration; not an actual app screenshot.

In practical terms, the platform is designed to help turn a customer's request into useful information and clear next steps. A conversation can establish what someone needs, identify relevant details and support the follow-through required to move the request forward.

Flor Tel's development work also includes connections to approved business tools, allowing specialized assistants to support communication, scheduling and operational tasks as products and integrations become available. User permissions and approval steps form part of that approach, keeping consequential decisions under appropriate human control.

The broader product direction spans personal assistance, marketing, education, real estate, administrative workflows and service businesses, alongside custom implementations. Several specialties remain in early access, with development shaped around actual customer processes.

TrukN applies this approach to commercial vehicle repair, where timely information, provider availability and clear communication directly influence the customer experience.

A business model with room to expand

Flor Tel's commercial opportunity extends across both AI software and industry-specific services. Its published subscription plans provide a framework for recurring software revenue, while TrukN introduces a transaction-based marketplace model connected to repair activity.

The shared platform creates the potential to reuse core capabilities across multiple business applications. Improvements to intake, communication, scheduling and approvals can support additional specialties without requiring every product to be developed independently.







Flor Tel Inc. is developing a shared AI platform for specialized assistants across industries, with TrukN applying that approach to commercial truck repair. AI-generated concept illustration.

Within trucking, the opportunity is to build repeat relationships with fleet operators and owner-operators while helping independent repair businesses receive relevant requests and manage customer communication. Greater participation by suitable local providers could improve the usefulness of the marketplace in each service area.

Independent providers perform the repairs, allowing Flor Tel to focus on the software, customer experience and coordination supporting each request. The launch establishes Canadian and U.S. access points for that model, with service availability determined locally.

Inviting industry participation and strategic discussions

Flor Tel Inc. invites mechanics, mobile repair businesses and commercial vehicle service providers to explore participation in the TrukN network. Drivers and fleet operators can visit the relevant country website to learn about services and submit a repair request.

The company also welcomes inquiries from investors and strategic partners interested in its AI platform, commercial applications and long-term development.

About Flor Tel Inc.

Flor Tel Inc. develops AI assistants and software designed to simplify communication, organize information and support everyday and business workflows. Its Flor platform provides a shared foundation for specialized assistants across multiple industries. TrukN brings that approach to commercial truck repair through its Canadian and U.S. websites and Truck Repair Near Me Canada.

Calls may be answered by Flor, Kazi Mamun's AI assistant.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/313828