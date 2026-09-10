The Nice Company Welcomes Dermatologist Dr. Jennifer Gordon to Advisory Team, Strengthening Its Focus on Skin Friendly Everyday Essentials

Board certified dermatologist and researcher brings clinical and scientific perspective as The Nice Company builds a broader household essentials platform centered on comfort and care

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESS Newswire / September 10, 2026 / The Nice Company, a modern household essentials platform built around comfort, care and skin friendly product development, today announced that board certified dermatologist Dr. Jennifer Gordon has joined its advisory team.

As an advisor, Dr. Gordon will bring a clinical and research perspective to the company as it continues developing everyday products that come into direct contact with consumers' skin. Dr. Gordon's appointment reflects The Nice Company's growing focus on skin comfort, thoughtful ingredient selection and a more considered approach to product development across its expanding portfolio.

"So many of the products we use every day come into direct contact with our skin, yet the skin experience can easily become an afterthought," said Oscar Wang and Cisy Liu, cofounders of The Nice Company. "From the beginning, we have wanted to create products that not only work well, but also feel better to use. As we build The Nice Company into a broader household essentials platform, having Dr. Gordon's clinical and research perspective will help us keep skin comfort and thoughtful product development at the center of what we create."

The Nice Company currently offers Nice Nose facial tissue, designed for exceptional softness and added comfort for sensitive skin, and Nice Bum plant based flushable wipes, developed with purified water and a gentle formula. The company is also developing a broader pipeline of household and personal care essentials with the same emphasis on comfort, thoughtful ingredients and everyday usability.

"I am thrilled to be part of this innovative and thoughtful company. Everything from the product concept to the ingredients and packaging is carefully considered, helping The Nice Company create a distinct space within everyday essentials," said Dr. Gordon. "I always enjoy bringing my expertise beyond the clinic and lab into ventures that can improve everyday life while keeping skin in mind. The Nice Company is doing just that, and I very much look forward to the future of this partnership."

Dr. Gordon is a board certified dermatologist with a background in both clinical medicine and dermatological research. She earned her undergraduate degree in Molecular Biology from Princeton University and her medical degree from the University of Iowa Carver College of Medicine with research distinction. She also completed a Clinical Trials Research Fellowship in the Department of Dermatology at Northwestern University and has authored numerous scientific publications and book chapters.

About The Nice Company

The Nice Company is a modern household essentials platform creating more thoughtful products for everyday life. Beginning with Nice Nose facial tissue and Nice Bum flushable wipes, the company is building a broader portfolio centered on comfort, care, thoughtful ingredients and modern design.

The Nice Company products are available through retailers across the United States and Canada, with continued retail expansion and new product categories in development.

Media Contact:

Oscar Wang

The Nice Company

oscar@nicecompany.co

SOURCE: The Nice Company

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/consumer-and-retail-products/the-nice-company-welcomes-dermatologist-dr.-jennifer-gordon-to-advisor-1219297