Kolter Homes Earns Three 2026 Aurora Silver Awards for Home Design

Recognized designs include the Sarah in Mid-Florida, the Caroline in Newnan, Georgia, and the Zara in Port St. Lucie, Florida.

PALM BEACH GARDENS, FL / ACCESS Newswire / September 10, 2026 / Kolter Homes, an award-winning homebuilder, has earned three 2026 Aurora Silver Awards for home design across communities in Florida and Georgia, recognizing the Sarah at Cresswind at Hammock Oaks, the Caroline at Cresswind at Spring Haven and the Zara at Astor Creek Golf & Country Club.

The honors reflect Kolter Homes' continued focus on creating homes that balance thoughtful design, flexibility and everyday livability with community experiences that support the way residents want to live. The honors reflect the company's continued focus on creating new construction floorplans that combine thoughtful design, flexibility and livability with community experiences that support how residents spend their time at home and beyond it.

"Earning three Aurora Silver Awards is an exciting recognition for our team and the work that goes into every Kolter home," said Marc Friedman, Senior Vice President of Sales for Kolter Homes. "We think carefully about how people will actually live in these spaces, from the way they gather and entertain to how they personalize their home and connect with the community around them. The Sarah, Caroline and Zara are three very different designs, but each reflects that same commitment, which makes this recognition especially meaningful."

Award-Winning New Home Design Across Central Florida

The Sarah floorplan received a 2026 Aurora Silver Award for its model at Cresswind at Hammock Oaks in Lady Lake, Florida. Designed with an open layout and flexible living spaces, the Sarah offers room to gather, relax and personalize areas around individual needs and interests.

For buyers exploring new homes in Lady Lake, Florida, Cresswind at Hammock Oaks offers the opportunity to experience the award-winning Sarah within a community where residents can spend time with neighbors, take part in community events and enjoy recreation and wellness close to home.

The Sarah is also available at Cresswind DeLand, giving buyers searching for new homes in DeLand, Florida another opportunity to experience the recognized design within an award-winning community. At Club Cresswind, resort-style living is part of the everyday experience, with spaces designed for wellness, recreation and gathering, all complemented by the dining, shopping and charm of nearby Downtown DeLand.

At Cresswind at Lake Harris, buyers considering new homes in Tavares, Florida can also explore the Sarah. The community's lakefront setting adds another dimension to everyday life, whether residents are meeting friends, staying active or simply spending time outdoors near Lake Harris.

Together, the three communities give homebuyers exploring new construction homes near Orlando the opportunity to experience the same award-winning floorplan in different settings.

The Caroline at Cresswind at Spring Haven

In Newnan, Georgia, the Caroline at Cresswind at Spring Haven also earned a 2026 Aurora Silver Award. The three-bedroom floorplan combines an open layout with flexible spaces designed for everyday living and entertaining, giving homeowners room to adapt the home for hobbies, work, guests or relaxation.

At Cresswind at Spring Haven, Club Cresswind brings a resort-style experience to the heart of the community, with spaces for fitness, pickleball, relaxing by the pool and spending time with friends. It gives residents more ways to enjoy the day, all close to home.

The community also offers convenient access to Downtown Newnan, Ashley Park and Peachtree City, making it an appealing option for buyers considering new construction homes in Newnan, Georgia.

The Zara at Astor Creek Golf & Country Club

At Astor Creek Golf & Country Club in Port St. Lucie, Florida, the Zara earned a 2026 Aurora Silver Award in the Best Single Family Detached Model Home Over 5,000 Sq. Ft. category.

The home features 4 bedrooms, 4.5 baths and a 4-car split garage, with an open-concept layout designed for entertaining, hosting guests and everyday comfort.

Personalization opportunities for the Zara include options such as a club room wet bar, summer kitchen, cabana bath and optional second-floor bonus space, allowing homeowners to create a home that better reflects how they want to live.

The lifestyle at Astor Creek is closely connected to the home experience. Residents can enjoy a round of golf, meet friends for dining at the clubhouse, spend time by the pool or take part in recreation and community events throughout the week.

For buyers exploring new construction homes in Port St. Lucie, Astor Creek combines award-winning home design with the experience of golf and country club homes in Port St. Lucie, where recreation, social connection and everyday convenience can become a natural part of daily life.

Thoughtful Design Across Florida and Georgia

Together, the Sarah, Caroline and Zara demonstrate three different approaches to single-family home design, from flexible layouts in Central Florida and Georgia to expansive indoor-outdoor living in Port St. Lucie.

Homebuyers can explore the award-winning Sarah at Cresswind at Hammock Oaks, Cresswind DeLand and Cresswind at Lake Harris, the Caroline at Cresswind at Spring Haven, and the Zara at Astor Creek Golf & Country Club to learn more about the homes and communities where these designs are available.

The Kolter Group LLC (together with its affiliates, "Kolter"), based in Delray Beach, Florida, is a private investment firm focused on real estate development and investment. Led by CEO Robert "Bobby" Julien, Kolter operates four residential development business units and has sponsored over $29 billion of realized and in-process residential real estate projects throughout the southeastern United States (including Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina, and Tennessee).

Kolter has completed 99 residential projects, delivering over 27,800 units

Kolter has current investments in 91 residential projects expected to deliver a total of over 65,500 units

Kolter Homes LLC (together with its affiliates, "Kolter Homes"), is focused on the development, construction, and sale of 500-1,500 for-sale single-family units, often as Cresswind-branded, age-restricted, amenity-rich master-planned communities, with additional focus on smaller, traditional and age-targeted add-on communities of 100-500 homes. Kolter Homes has sponsored over $16 billion of realized and in-process real estate projects throughout the southeastern United States.

Kolter Homes remains dedicated to its mission of helping homebuyers find their perfect home and enjoy a fulfilling lifestyle. These awards underscore the company's commitment to quality, design, and customer satisfaction. The company expresses its heartfelt appreciation to Eliant for this recognition and extends its gratitude to its homebuyers and residents for their continued trust and support.

Contacts

Christina Grayson

Senior Vice President of Marketing and Lifestyle

cgrayson@kolterhomes.com

SOURCE: Kolter Homes

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/real-estate/kolter-homes-earns-three-2026-aurora-silver-awards-for-home-design-1209350