Veritone Video Intelligence and advancements to Digital Media Hub, including semantic search, available for demo at booth 14.A56.

Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ: VERI), a leader in enterprise AI and data solutions, today announced its participation at IBC2026 in Amsterdam from September 11-14. At its stand, 14.A56, at the RAI convention center, Veritone will showcase solutions and services that help media organizations transform unstructured video, audio and image libraries into searchable, monetizable intelligence at enterprise scale.

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"IBC is where the media industry decides what AI-ready actually looks like in production, not in a slide deck," said Sean King, Chief Revenue Officer. "Veritone Video Intelligence and our expanded Digital Media Hub capabilities show that media organizations don't have to choose between speed, control, or cost they can index, find and monetize their content in real time without losing ownership of the assets that drive their business."

Visitors to the Veritone stand can experience live demonstrations and learn about Veritone's solutions, including:

Veritone Video Intelligence (VVI): Combines deep multimodal indexing with natural language search to transform media and archive discovery and activation. By integrating and orchestrating advanced vision-language models alongside specialized cognitive models including face, logo, object, and transcript recognition, VVI automatically analyzes video content upon ingestion. Media teams can search entire libraries in natural language, such as "tennis player red shirt" and instantly retrieve time-coded moments and metadata derived from both spoken dialogue and rich visual context. Powered by aiWARE, VVI compiles these signals into a single, ranked record with transparent signal-attribution logic explaining why every match was returned. The result is a highly-accurate analysis and record of content.

Combines deep multimodal indexing with natural language search to transform media and archive discovery and activation. By integrating and orchestrating advanced vision-language models alongside specialized cognitive models including face, logo, object, and transcript recognition, VVI automatically analyzes video content upon ingestion. Media teams can search entire libraries in natural language, such as "tennis player red shirt" and instantly retrieve time-coded moments and metadata derived from both spoken dialogue and rich visual context. Powered by aiWARE, VVI compiles these signals into a single, ranked record with transparent signal-attribution logic explaining why every match was returned. The result is a highly-accurate analysis and record of content. Veritone Digital Media Hub (DMH): Veritone's AI-powered DMH activates media archives and content repositories for global distribution and monetization. DMH is a secure, intelligent hub that centralizes, enriches, and monetizes content for instant discovery, global access, e-commerce and streamlined clearance and distribution. Now with semantic search, DMH helps users quickly find and understand content within large media archives using natural language, reducing the need for manual footage review.

Veritone's AI-powered DMH activates media archives and content repositories for global distribution and monetization. DMH is a secure, intelligent hub that centralizes, enriches, and monetizes content for instant discovery, global access, e-commerce and streamlined clearance and distribution. Now with semantic search, DMH helps users quickly find and understand content within large media archives using natural language, reducing the need for manual footage review. Veritone Monetization Solutions: Veritone helps media organizations turn existing content, including dark and underused archives, into new revenue streams, offering tools for rights-cleared licensing, e-commerce, and data monetization so organizations can activate their libraries without the cost or complexity of migrating or replicating files. Veritone ArchiveIQ, a multimodal observability tool, analyzes existing media stacks in place to surface the untapped commercial potential of dark archives, giving organizations a clear view of what they own and what it's worth before deciding how to monetize it.

Veritone helps media organizations turn existing content, including dark and underused archives, into new revenue streams, offering tools for rights-cleared licensing, e-commerce, and data monetization so organizations can activate their libraries without the cost or complexity of migrating or replicating files. Veritone ArchiveIQ, a multimodal observability tool, analyzes existing media stacks in place to surface the untapped commercial potential of dark archives, giving organizations a clear view of what they own and what it's worth before deciding how to monetize it. Veritone Data Marketplace: Veritone's Data Marketplace provides curated, rights-cleared categories for foundational models, LLMs, and world models through a secure, institutional-grade exchange. Rightsholders, including broadcasters, sports organizations and archives, sitting on valuable but underused content, are invited to bring their libraries to the marketplace, where they can maintain full control of their assets while unlocking new, data-driven revenue from the growing AI economy.

Veritone's Data Marketplace provides curated, rights-cleared categories for foundational models, LLMs, and world models through a secure, institutional-grade exchange. Rightsholders, including broadcasters, sports organizations and archives, sitting on valuable but underused content, are invited to bring their libraries to the marketplace, where they can maintain full control of their assets while unlocking new, data-driven revenue from the growing AI economy. Veritone Advertising Intelligence Suite: An AI-powered tool that equips broadcast teams with intelligent applications to demonstrate real-time advertising ROI and FCC compliance. New features provide data-driven analytics for advertisers between ad placement and audience impact.

Veritone's presence at IBC2026 will also feature two speaking appearances from Sean King, Chief Revenue Officer. King will join the panel "Empowering a Video Understanding to Content Monetization Pipeline" at the AWS Theater (Hall 5, within the main AWS booth) on Friday, September 11 from 3:00-3:30 PM, to discuss how intelligent, agent-led workflows are transforming unstructured media into active revenue streams. King will also appear on the Future Tech Stage in Hall 14 for "Building the AI-Ready Media Enterprise" on Sunday, September 13 from 2:30-3:15 PM. Together, the sessions underscore Veritone's role in helping media organizations build the AI infrastructure, data foundations, and monetization pathways needed to move from evaluation pilots to enterprise-scale deployment.

To schedule a meeting with Veritone at the show, visit: https://go.veritone.com/ibc-2026/

About Veritone

Veritone (NASDAQ: VERI) is a leader in enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software and solutions that transform unstructured data into actionable intelligence and dynamic workflows. By empowering organizations in both the commercial and public sectors, Veritone enables users to increase operational efficiency, accelerate decision-making, and drive profitability. The company's proprietary AI operating system, aiWARE, orchestrates a diverse ecosystem of machine learning models and intelligent applications to process and tokenize data-including video, audio, and images-powering sophisticated automation and measurable business outcomes. Committed to the development of ethical AI, Veritone blends human expertise with cutting-edge technology to help customers navigate a complex digital landscape while helping to protect intellectual property and enabling sustainable business growth. For more information, visit veritone.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding anticipated trends in artificial intelligence and content management and monetization markets; the capabilities and performance of Veritone's aiWARE platform, Veritone Video Intelligence (VVI), Veritone Digital Media Hub, and Veritone Digital Marketplace; expected market demand for Veritone's products; Veritone's ability to help organizations protect, manage and monetize their data; and Veritone's business strategy, market position, and growth opportunities.

Words such as "anticipates," "believes," "could," "estimates," "expects," "intends," "continue," "can," "may," "plans," "potential," "projects," "seeks," "should," "will," "would" or similar expressions and the negatives of those expressions may identify forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates, assumptions, and projections and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: the rapidly evolving nature of the AI industry and data licensing markets; competition from other data monetization platforms; the ability to attract and retain customers; reliance on third-party market research and projections; changes in customer demand for AI training data; regulatory developments affecting AI and data privacy; and other risks described in Veritone's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Although Veritone believes that the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements are reasonable, any of the assumptions could prove inaccurate. In light of the significant uncertainties inherent in the forward-looking information included herein, the inclusion of such information should not be regarded as a representation by Veritone or any other person that their objectives or plans will be achieved. Veritone undertakes no obligation to update or revise the forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

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Contacts:

Media Contact

Frank Bauch

frank.bauch@omc.com