Epique Realty Announces Sponsorship of the Prestigious NAHREP at AVANCE GLOBAL Conference 2026

Epique CEO Joshua Miller will address the audience of highly respected members of the Latino community on September 16 at this highly anticipated Las Vegas event

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESS Newswire / September 10, 2026 / Epique Realty, the #1 Fastest-Growing Real Estate Company in America according to the Inc. 5000 list, is especially proud to announce their sponsorship of the prestigious National Association of Hispanic Real Estate Professionals (NAHREP) at AVANCE Global conference. On the agenda, Epique Realty Co-Founder and CEO Joshua Miller will take the stage on September 16 to speak to the thousands of attendees. This premier event will take place September 14-16, 2026, at the Bellagio in Las Vegas

"We are immensely honored to sponsor NAHREP at AVANCE Global conference this year," said Joshua Miller, CEO of Epique Realty. "Since 1999, NAHREP has been breaking down boundaries, confronting stereotypes, and fighting for the Latino community. At Epique, we share that same relentless drive to break down barriers and democratize success. Having the opportunity to address this incredible audience of industry leaders is a remarkably proud moment for our entire company."

NAHREP is an innovative international organization with a powerful mission to galvanize the industry and support the rapidly growing Latino market. A purpose-driven organization, NAHREP is propelled by a passionate combination of entrepreneurial spirit, cultural heritage, and the advocacy of its members. Their mission is to advance sustainable homeownership for all Latinos.

Epique Realty has a long, dedicated history of championing the Latino culture and community. Early in its explosive growth, the disruptive brokerage launched Epique en Español, providing full Spanish-language support, resources, and training to ensure Hispanic agents have the tools to thrive. Furthermore, Epique's ambitious global expansion recently prioritized Mexico as a key early-entry market.

"NAHREP's mission to advance sustainable Hispanic homeownership is deeply aligned with the heart of Epique Realty," added Janice Delcid, CFO and Co-Founder of Epique Realty. "As a co-founder of this company, I know firsthand that homeownership is the cornerstone of wealth creation and a stabilizing force for our working families. Supporting NAHREP is our way of celebrating the passion, heritage, and entrepreneurial spirit of the Latino community."

"NAHREP at AVANCE Global is where business and cultura intersect, and we wanted Epique to be front and center in supporting that movement," noted Christopher Miller, COO and Co-Founder of Epique Realty. "We are building a brokerage that reflects the diverse communities we serve. Sponsoring this remarkable event is a testament to our commitment to the Hispanic real estate professionals who are actively shaping the future of the housing economy."

NAHREP at AVANCE Global brings together real estate professionals shaping the future of homeownership and economic opportunity in the Latino community and serves as The Voice for Hispanic Real Estate.

About NAHREP

The National Association of Hispanic Real Estate Professionals (NAHREP) is a 501(c)6 trade association and proud champion of homeownership for the Hispanic community. With over 40,000 members and over 100 chapters across the nation, NAHREP's mission is to advance sustainable Hispanic homeownership by educating and empowering real estate professionals, advocating for supportive public policy, and facilitating relationships among housing industry stakeholders.

About Epique Realty

Dedicated to empowering agents through an all-inclusive technology ecosystem, Epique Realty is the Fastest Growing Real Estate Company in America, named by the 2026 Inc. 5000 List. Operating across all 50 U.S. states, Canada, Australia, and Mexico, Epique supports thousands of agents with its revolutionary agent-first model. By providing more than 100 unheard-of free benefits including Epique en Español, an award-winning AI, and a culture of radical generosity, Epique sets new standards and completely transforms the modern brokerage experience. BeEpique

Barbara Simpson | PR and Communications

281-773-7842 | Barbara@EpiqueRealty.com

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SOURCE: Epique Realty

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/real-estate/epique-realty-announces-sponsorship-of-the-prestigious-nahrep-at-avance-global-conferen-1219301